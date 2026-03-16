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Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

SYS

55%

Chance of Winning

ADS

45%

Parimatch

1.80
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Sydney Cricket Ground

Sydney Sixers take on Adelaide Strikers in the fourth game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 17 at 01:45 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 236 runs, Moises Henriques was the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers last season.
  • With 256 runs, Alex Ross was the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in the last campaign.

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Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs and ended up second on the table. They ended the campaign with one win in the last four matches. This season they went head to head against Perth Scorchers and they eventually lost the game by five wickets.

Unlike their opponents, Adelaide Strikers had a disappointing campaign last season as they ended the season with three wins in ten matches and were knocked out in the group stages and would be hoping for a big improvement. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Tips 2025

Babar Azam has struggled to make an impact in the T20 format in this calendar year and in the opening game he scored two against Perth Scorchers which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jason Sangha would be making his debut for Adelaide Strikers this season. Last year he played four games for Sydney Thunders and made an impact in all four matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
Breeze
Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
Breeze

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers Player List

Playing

SYS
SYS
ADS
ADS
First TeamSecond Team
Azam Babar

batsman

Short Matt

all rounder

Lynn Chris

batsman

Philippe Josh

wicket keeper

Henriques Moises

all rounder

Scott Liam

all rounder

Ross Alex

batsman

Nielsen Harry

wicket keeper

Kerr Hayden

all rounder

Wood Luke

bowler

Ali Hasan

bowler

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers were consistent last season in the group stages as they ended up second on the table.

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers struggled to make an impact last season as they won three games in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

T20

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Icon

Sydney Sixers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.80
Icon

Adelaide Strikers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.00

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Moises Henriques to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Moises Henriques did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored nine against Perth Scorchers regardless we are going to back him as he was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Ross to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Alex Ross had an incredible campaign last season as he scored 256 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. He scored 48 runs against Sydney Sixers last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis was sublime last season as he was the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder. In the opening game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope was outstanding last season and would be hoping to make a similar impact this season. Last season he bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers head into this game after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season as on one hand Sydney Sixers ended up second on the table and on the other hand Adelaide Strikers missed the playoffs. Sydney Sixers beat Adelaide Strikers last season and we expect them to bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Sydney Sixers to win - 1.80 (Parimatch)
  • Adelaide Strikers to win - 2.00 (Parimatch)
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