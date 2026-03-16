Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction
SYS
55%
Chance of Winning
ADS
45%
Parimatch
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 236 runs, Moises Henriques was the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers last season.
- With 256 runs, Alex Ross was the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in the last campaign.
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs and ended up second on the table. They ended the campaign with one win in the last four matches. This season they went head to head against Perth Scorchers and they eventually lost the game by five wickets.
Unlike their opponents, Adelaide Strikers had a disappointing campaign last season as they ended the season with three wins in ten matches and were knocked out in the group stages and would be hoping for a big improvement. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 55%
- Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Tips 2025
Babar Azam has struggled to make an impact in the T20 format in this calendar year and in the opening game he scored two against Perth Scorchers which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Jason Sangha would be making his debut for Adelaide Strikers this season. Last year he played four games for Sydney Thunders and made an impact in all four matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Azam Babar
batsman
Short Matt
all rounder
Hughes Daniel
batsman
Lynn Chris
batsman
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Sangha Jason
batsman
Henriques Moises
all rounder
Scott Liam
all rounder
Silk Jordan
batsman
Ross Alex
batsman
Edwards Jack
batsman
Overton Jamie
bowler
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Nielsen Harry
wicket keeper
Kerr Hayden
all rounder
Wood Luke
bowler
Davies Joel
batsman
Ali Hasan
bowler
Perry Mitch
bowler
Thornton Henry
bowler
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Pope Lloyd
bowler
Team Form
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers were consistent last season in the group stages as they ended up second on the table.
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers struggled to make an impact last season as they won three games in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table.
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Sydney Sixers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Adelaide Strikers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters
Moises Henriques to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Moises Henriques did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored nine against Perth Scorchers regardless we are going to back him as he was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Alex Ross to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter
Alex Ross had an incredible campaign last season as he scored 256 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. He scored 48 runs against Sydney Sixers last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers
Riley Meredith to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis was sublime last season as he was the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder. In the opening game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler
Lloyd Pope was outstanding last season and would be hoping to make a similar impact this season. Last season he bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers
- Sydney Sixers to win - 1.80 (Parimatch)
- Adelaide Strikers to win - 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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