MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Prediction
EMI
64%
Chance of Winning
SHAW
36%
Parimatch
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Facts:
- With 82 runs, Kieron Pollard is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in this campaign.
- With 92 runs, Tim David is the leading run scorer for Sharjah Warriorz this season.
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning
MI Emirates did not have a great start to the season as they got outplayed against Gulf Giants who won the game with six wickets to spare. Since then MI Emirates have won two of the last three games and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets.
Sharjah Warriorz have struggled this season as they remain the only winless team in this tournament. So far this season, they have lost all three games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they lost against Gulf Giants. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.
- MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 64%
- Sharjah Warriorz’ chances of winning - 36%
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Prediction & Tips 2025
Kieron Pollard had a decent outing in the last innings as he scored 23 off 13 balls and has been impressive so far this season. He has been outstanding in this calendar year and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.
Tim David has arguably been the best player in the T20Is this year and he has been solid in this campaign as with 92 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Pooran Nicholas
wicket keeper
Charles Johnson
batsman
Banton Tom
batsman
Rew James
wicket keeper
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
D'souza Ethan
batsman
Pollard Kieron
all rounder
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Singh Tajinder
all rounder
Abell Tom
batsman
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Ranjane Shubham
all rounder
Khan Rashid
bowler
Rashid Adil
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Ahmed Taskin
bowler
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Pathirana Matheesha
bowler
Khan Zahoor
bowler
Siddique Junaid
bowler
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Team Form
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates have managed two wins in two games and are currently third on the table.
Sharjah Warriorz Team Form
Sharjah Warriorz remain the only winless team in this campaign as they have lost all three games thus far.
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Head to Head
MI Emirates have an upper hand in this fixture against Sharjah Warriorz 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and MI Emirates won the game.
Head to Head:
MI Emirates: 04
Sharjah Warriorz: 02
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null
Mi Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sharjah Warriors
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Batters
Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batter
Tom Banton had a slow start to the campaign but has been great in the last few games as he has scored 32, 34 and 29. He was the leading run scorer for MI Emirates last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top batter
Tom Kohler-Cadmore has struggled for consistency this season but we expect him to bounce back as he was outstanding last season for Sharjah Warriorz which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Bowlers
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi has been outstanding this season, in the last game he bagged four wickets and with six wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adil Rashid to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler
Adil Rashid has had a solid start to the season. In the last match, he ended up with bowling figures of 1/21. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- MI Emirates to win - 1.55 (Parimatch)
- Sharjah Warriorz to win - 2.44 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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