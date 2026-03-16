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MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Prediction

EMI

64%

Chance of Winning

SHAW

36%

Parimatch

1.55
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Stadium

MI Emirates take on Sharjah Warriorz in the 14th game of the 2025 International League T20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 14 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 82 runs, Kieron Pollard is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in this campaign.
  • With 92 runs, Tim David is the leading run scorer for Sharjah Warriorz this season.

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MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning

MI Emirates did not have a great start to the season as they got outplayed against Gulf Giants who won the game with six wickets to spare. Since then MI Emirates have won two of the last three games and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Sharjah Warriorz have struggled this season as they remain the only winless team in this tournament. So far this season, they have lost all three games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they lost against Gulf Giants. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 64%
  • Sharjah Warriorz’ chances of winning - 36%

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Prediction & Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard had a decent outing in the last innings as he scored 23 off 13 balls and has been impressive so far this season. He has been outstanding in this calendar year and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Tim David has arguably been the best player in the T20Is this year and he has been solid in this campaign as with 92 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear
No Rain
Mild
No Wind
Clear
No Rain
Mild
No Wind

MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz Player List

Team Form

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates have managed two wins in two games and are currently third on the table.

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz remain the only winless team in this campaign as they have lost all three games thus far.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Head to Head

MI Emirates have an upper hand in this fixture against Sharjah Warriorz 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and MI Emirates won the game.

Head to Head:

MI Emirates: 04

Sharjah Warriorz: 02

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null

Icon

Mi Emirates

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.55
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Sharjah Warriors

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.44

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Batters

Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batter

Tom Banton had a slow start to the campaign but has been great in the last few games as he has scored 32, 34 and 29. He was the leading run scorer for MI Emirates last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top batter

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has struggled for consistency this season but we expect him to bounce back as he was outstanding last season for Sharjah Warriorz which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been outstanding this season, in the last game he bagged four wickets and with six wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adil Rashid to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler

Adil Rashid has had a solid start to the season. In the last match, he ended up with bowling figures of 1/21. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

MI Emirates

MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz have had a contrasting campaign this season as on one hand MI Emirates have won two of the last three games and are third on the table. On the other hand Sharjah Warriorz have lost all three games this season. We believe MI Emirates will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • MI Emirates to win - 1.55 (Parimatch)
  • Sharjah Warriorz to win - 2.44 (Parimatch)
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