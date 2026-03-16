Australia Women vs India Women Match Prediction AUS 78 % Chance of Winning IND 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Australia Women take on India Women in the third game of the three match bilateral series at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 01 at 09:20 AM IST.

Australia Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

Australia Women struggled to make an impact in the T20Is as they lost the series 2-1 but they have managed to turn things around and have dominated so far as they lead the series 2-0. In the last game they restricted India Women to 251 runs and they eventually won the game by five wickets.

Unlike their opponents, India Women have failed to replicate their form in this series as they have been second best in all departments and would be hoping to close the series on a high. They lost the last game by five wickets. As per our calculations, Australia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia Women’ chances of winning - 78%

India Women’ chances of winning - 22%

Australia Women vs India Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Beth Mooney has been flawless so far in this series. So far she has scored 107 runs with an average of 53.50. In the last game she scored 31 off 34 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Jemimah Rodrigues has struggled to make an impact in this series. She had an underwhelming campaign in the T20Is and in the two games she has scored 8 and 11 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Australia Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Hobart with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Australia Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have dominated this series so far as they have won back to back games.

India Women Team Form

India Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they trail the series 2-0.

Australia Women vs India Women Head to Head

Australia Women have dominated against India Women in this format. Australia have dominated this series thus far.

Head to Head:

Australia Women : 51

India Women: 12

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Australia Women vs India Women Top Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’ top batter

Phoebe Litchfield has dominated this series so far and would be hoping to close the series on a high. With 112 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harmanpreet Kaur to be India Women’ top batter

Harmanpreet Kaur was brilliant in the T20Is and has been solid so far in this campaign. With 107 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’ top bowler

Ashleigh Gardner has dominated against India Women batter in this series. So far she has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’ top bowler

Deepti Sharma has excelled in this format in this calendar year. In the series she has been the leading wicket taker for her side and would be hoping to continue her form which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.