Australia Women vs India Women Match Prediction
AUS
78%
Chance of Winning
IND
22%
Parimatch
Odi
Bellerive Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 112 runs, Phoebe Litchfield is the leading run scorer for Australia Women in this series.
- With 107 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur is the leading run scorer for India Women in this series.
Australia Women vs India Women Chance of Winning
Australia Women struggled to make an impact in the T20Is as they lost the series 2-1 but they have managed to turn things around and have dominated so far as they lead the series 2-0. In the last game they restricted India Women to 251 runs and they eventually won the game by five wickets.
Unlike their opponents, India Women have failed to replicate their form in this series as they have been second best in all departments and would be hoping to close the series on a high. They lost the last game by five wickets. As per our calculations, Australia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia Women’ chances of winning - 78%
- India Women’ chances of winning - 22%
Australia Women vs India Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Beth Mooney has been flawless so far in this series. So far she has scored 107 runs with an average of 53.50. In the last game she scored 31 off 34 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Jemimah Rodrigues has struggled to make an impact in this series. She had an underwhelming campaign in the T20Is and in the two games she has scored 8 and 11 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Australia Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Hobart with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Australia Women and India Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Rawal Pratika Pradeep
batsman
Voll Georgia
batsman
Deol Harleen
all rounder
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Rana Sneh
all rounder
Carey Nicola
bowler
Gautam Kashvee Sudesh
bowler
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
King Alana
bowler
Singh Renuka
bowler
Team Form
Australia Women Team Form
Australia Women have dominated this series so far as they have won back to back games.
India Women Team Form
India Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they trail the series 2-0.
Australia Women vs India Women Head to Head
Australia Women have dominated against India Women in this format. Australia have dominated this series thus far.
Head to Head:
Australia Women : 51
India Women: 12
Australia Women vs India Women
Odi
Bellerive Oval, Melbourne
Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia Women vs India Women Top Batters
Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’ top batter
Phoebe Litchfield has dominated this series so far and would be hoping to close the series on a high. With 112 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harmanpreet Kaur to be India Women’ top batter
Harmanpreet Kaur was brilliant in the T20Is and has been solid so far in this campaign. With 107 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia Women vs India Women Top Bowlers
Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’ top bowler
Ashleigh Gardner has dominated against India Women batter in this series. So far she has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Deepti Sharma to be India Women’ top bowler
Deepti Sharma has excelled in this format in this calendar year. In the series she has been the leading wicket taker for her side and would be hoping to continue her form which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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