England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI series The New Zealand Women's tour of England Match Prediction
ENG
60%
Chance of Winning
NZL
40%
Parimatch
Odi
Riverside Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- England Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand Women.
- Heather Knight has scored 80 runs off 99 balls against Amelia Kerr, while Kerr has dismissed her once.
- Maddy Green has scored 2 runs off 7 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell has dismissed her once.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning
England Women will enter the first ODI with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand Women in the recent games, and they also take up the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Heather Knight, who has scored 4325 runs in 149 innings at an average of 35.74, and Sophie Ecclestone, who holds 141 wickets in 81 innings at an average of 19.16. On the other hand, New Zealand Women will look forward to ways in which they could turn the momentum to their side. With their strong momentum, the team will be eager to continue in the same way. They have players such as Isabella Gaze, who has scored 557 runs in 29 innings at an average of 24.21, and Amelia Kerr, who holds 126 wickets in 89 innings at an average of 27.54.
- England Women Chances of Winning: 60%
- New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 40%
England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
England Women have showcased some strong performances in the ODI format, reaching the semi-final stages of the World Cup. After a long gap, the team will be making its return in this format with a series against the Kiwis. Taking the home-ground advantage and having a strong record against them would help the team to start off with a win. They have batters such as Amy Jones, who has scored 2659 runs in 94 innings at an average of 32.82, and Alice Capsey, who has scored 469 runs in 26 innings at an average of 20.39. With the ball, the team could rely on Lauren Bell, who holds 44 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 30.54.
On the other hand, New Zealand Women have also been on a strong run in this format. While they missed out on the World Cup semi-finals, they have done well in the previous series, coming out victorious against South Africa Women. The Kiwis will be eager to use their winning momentum to start the ODI series with a win. They have batters such as Maddy Green, who has scored 2220 runs in 83 innings at an average of 31.71, and Georgia Plimmer, who has scored 556 runs in 27 innings at an average of 21.38. Jess Kerr has been a key bowler, who holds 68 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 25.41.
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England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction
The first ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the Riverside Ground, which will provide the home-ground advantage to England Women. This venue has favoured the chasing teams, as 14 out of 27 ODIs have been won by the team bowling first, and 11 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 242, and it falls to 192 in the second innings. Thus, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The first ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.
England Women and New Zealand Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Plimmer Georgia Ellen
batsman
Knight Heather
batsman
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Green Maddy
batsman
Kemp Freya
bowler
Halliday Brooke
batsman
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Gaze Izzy
wicket keeper
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Sharp Izzy
all rounder
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Kerr JM
bowler
Filer Lauren
bowler
Patel Nensi
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Mair Rosemary
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Illing Bree
all rounder
Team Form
England Women Team Form
England Women have shown mixed form in the ODI format lately. Over their last five games in this format, the team holds two wins and two losses, as they aim for another win. They have players such as Emma Lamb, who has scored 596 runs in 22 innings at an average of 27.09, and Issy Wong, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.25.
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women have showcased some impressive performances in the ODI format. The team holds four wins and just one loss over their last five games, as they aim for a turnaround in the game against England. They have players such as Suzie Bates, who has scored 5964 runs in 172 innings at an average of 38.23, and Bree Illing, who holds 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 35.15.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
EnglandENG
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
New ZealandNZL
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
England Women vs New Zealand Women
Odi
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters
Heather Knight stands as a key batter for England Women in this series. She has managed to score 288 runs in her last 8 innings at an average of 48.
Maddy Green has been a dominant batter for New Zealand Women in this format lately. She has managed to score 463 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 77.17.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Ecclestone has been a key wicket-taker for England Women in the ODI format. Over her last 9 ODIs, she has managed to take 20 wickets for the team at an economy of 3.92.
Amelia Kerr has been the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand Women lately. She holds an impressive total of 22 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 4.64.
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