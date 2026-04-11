Lauren Filer

Lauren Filer

bowler

Full name:Lauren Filer
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Durham Women

England Women

Manchester Super Giants Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdi
Matches13
Innings23
Overs33.019.5
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs14882
Wickets48
Avg3710.25
SR49.514.87
Eco4.484.13
BB43
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueTestOdi
Matches13
Innings20
Not outs00
Runs110
Balls Faced190
Avg5.50
SR57.890
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest110
Hundreds00

Lauren Filer Schedule & Results

One-Day Cup, Women

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

211

NZL

NZL

210

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ENG

ENG

181

NZL

NZL

141

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

County Ground, Derby

ENG

ENG

140

NZL

NZL

136

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

St Lawrence Ground, Kent

ENG

ENG

156

NZL

NZL

170

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

County Cricket Ground, Hove

ENG

ENG

81

NZL

NZL

80

T20 Blast, Women

T20 Series England vs India, Women

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford

ENG

ENG

150

IND

IND

188

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

168

IND

IND

142

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

ENG

ENG

184

IND

IND

180

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultEngland vs Sri Lanka

England vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

ENG

ENG

219

SRI

SRI

132

ResultEngland vs Ireland

England vs Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

119

IRL

IRL

118

ResultEngland vs Scotland

England vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

ENG

ENG

200

SCO

SCO

162

ResultEngland vs West Indies

England vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

186

WIN

WIN

148

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

The Oval, London

ENG

ENG

164

NZL

NZL

163

ResultEngland vs South Africa

England vs South Africa

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

ENG

ENG

169

RSA

RSA

129

LiveEngland vs Australia

England vs Australia

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

150

AUS

AUS

(14 ov.) 129/2

The Hundred, Women

International career

Lauren Louise Filer was born on December 22, 2000. She is an English cricketer who bowls right-arm medium pace. Lauren currently plays for Durham and Manchester Originals. Earlier, she played for Somerset, Western Storm, Welsh Fire, and London Spirit.

Lauren made her international debut for England in June 2023 during a Test match against Australia.

2023

  • June 22-26: Made Test debut for England against Australia at Nottingham. Took 4 wickets (2 in each innings).
  • Summer: Named in ODI squad vs Australia but did not play.
  • September 9: Made ODI debut vs Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street, taking 3/27.
  • Played 3-match ODI series vs Sri Lanka, took 8 wickets and was named Player of the Series.
  • December: Played second Test for England in India but did not take wickets.
  • December: Awarded development contract by England and Wales Cricket Board.

2024

  • February-March: Selected for England’s T20I squad vs New Zealand. Made T20I debut on March 19 in Dunedin.
  • November: Named in England’s squad for multi-format tour to South Africa.
  • Worked on increasing accuracy and controlled bowling speed, balancing pace and consistency.

2025

  • January-February: Played last Test vs Australia at Melbourne (Jan 30 - Feb 1).
  • January: Played last ODI vs Australia at Hobart (Jan 17).
  • January: Played last T20I vs Australia at Adelaide (Jan 25).
  • Selected for 2025 Women’s Ashes series in Australia.

Leagues Participation

Lauren Filer has played in the Women’s Hundred since 2021. She started with Welsh Fire for two seasons, then joined London Spirit in 2023. From 2024, she has been part of Manchester Originals.

Women's Hundred

Lauren Filer took part in The Hundred women’s tournament starting in 2021. She played for Welsh Fire during 2021 and 2022, then moved to London Spirit in 2023. In 2024, she joined Manchester Originals and won a Player of the Match award in July. Her performances have included key wickets and valuable runs in important matches.

Year

Team

Notes

2021–2022

Welsh Fire

Played matches; in 2022, took a wicket alongside Alex Hartley in one game

2023

London Spirit

Played 6 matches, took 2 wickets; helped team win against Invincibles Oval scoring 21 runs in 13 balls

2024–present

Manchester Originals

Won Player of the Match award on July 29, 2024, against Trent Rockets

Domestic career

Lauren Filer started her domestic career with Somerset in 2018, making her debut against Nottinghamshire and taking one wicket. In 2019, she recorded her best List A bowling figures of 3/21 against Essex. She played a part in Somerset’s win in the West Midlands Group of the 2021 Women’s Twenty20 Cup by appearing in one match. During the 2022 Women’s Twenty20 Cup, she took five wickets in five matches for Somerset, with an average of 8.80.

Filer joined Western Storm in 2020, playing three matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and taking three wickets, including 2/24 against Sunrisers. The next year, she appeared in all seven matches for Western Storm in the same tournament, taking five wickets at an average of 42.40, and played four matches in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, taking two wickets. Though signed by Welsh Fire for The Hundred in 2021, she did not play that season.

In 2022, Filer played eight matches for Western Storm across the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She was the team’s leading wicket-taker in the Trophy, taking 11 wickets at an average of 22.63. She also scored her maiden half-century, an unbeaten 58 against Central Sparks. That year, she played six matches for Welsh Fire in The Hundred, taking two wickets. At the end of 2022, Filer signed her first professional contract with Western Storm.

In 2023, she appeared in 11 matches for Western Storm across both regional competitions, taking 13 wickets. She also took part in six matches for London Spirit in The Hundred, taking two wickets. In 2024, Filer continued playing for Western Storm, appearing in eight matches and taking nine wickets in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Records and achievements

Lauren Filer has shown steady progress in her cricket career, earning recognition for her performances both on and off the field. Her achievements reflect her growing impact in the sport.

  • 2019: Harry Burden Bursary Award
  • 2023: Player of the Match Award vs Pakistan (scored 81 runs)
  • 2023: Emerging Cricketer of the Year
  • 2023: Awarded at the Cricket Writers Awards

Personal life

Lauren Filer keeps her personal life mostly private, focusing on her growing cricket career. She has gained respect and a strong following from fans worldwide.

Family

Lauren was born on December 22, 2000, in Bristol, England. She has a twin sister, Jodie, who has played cricket for Somerset as well.

Finance

As of October 2024, Lauren Filer’s net worth is estimated at $4.4 million.

Scandals

No information about any scandals involving Lauren Filer.

Fans

Lauren has about 5,500 followers on Instagram.

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