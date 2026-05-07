Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Match Prediction RCB 48 % Chance of Winning MI 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sunday is about to get more exciting for the fans, as they will see RoKo play in the clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Mumbai Indians. This match will be played on 10 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained a dominant form in this tournament, as the team aims to strengthen its playoff chances. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are heading to this game after winning their previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three out of their last five games against the Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli has scored 159 runs off 108 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him five times.

Rohit Sharma has scored 27 runs off 22 balls against Josh Hazlewood, while Hazlewood has dismissed him once.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians will be heading to the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a higher chance of winning. MI has been strong against RCB in the overall head-to-head matches, which could help them with another win. They have players such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 221 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55.25, and Allah Ghazanfar, who holds 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 23.83. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will stand as a close contender. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have key performers such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 9040 runs in 268 innings at an average of 40, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 215 wickets in 199 innings at an average of 26.40.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 48%

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 52%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been able to do well this season, as they now aim to finalise their spot in the playoffs. With its performances improving, the team will be going against the Mumbai Indians, who have also regained their winning momentum. In the next game, RCB will take the home-ground advantage, but it is their new home venue. They have batters such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 1368 runs in 46 innings at an average of 31.81, and Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 2088 runs in 82 innings at an average of 26.76. Josh Hazlewood has been a key wicket-taker, as he holds 65 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 21.63.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will remain eager to keep themselves alive in the playoff race. The team stands among the bottom teams, with 3 wins and 7 losses in 10 games, as they aim to secure another win in the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They have batters such as Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 380 runs in 8 innings at an average of 54.28, and Naman Dhir, who has scored 256 runs in 10 innings at an average of 32. Corbin Bosch has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.66.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, which is the new home-ground to RCB. This venue is known to be neutral, as it has hosted two T20Is, and one was won by the team batting first, while the other was won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 191, falling to just 181 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions, but there is a 5% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 35% 26° - 38° C 11 kmph

Partly Sunny 35% 26° - 38° C 11 kmph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians Player List

Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shown a strong form in this tournament. With the team having more wins in their last five games, they will aim to continue the same momentum against the Mumbai Indians. They have players such as Krunal Pandya, who holds 102 wickets in 140 innings at an average of 31.60, and Tim David, who has scored 1038 runs in 52 innings at an average of 35.79.

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have finally regained their winning momentum in this tournament. Now the team holds two wins and three losses over their last five games, as they aim to continue it against RCB. They have players such as Jasprit Bumrah, who holds 3 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 8.89, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 204 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.66.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians T20 Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Virat Kohli has maintained his position as the top batsman for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has scored a massive total of 9040 runs in 268 innings at an average of 40.

Ryan Rickelton has been the key batsman for the Mumbai Indians in the recent games. He has managed to score 380 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 54.29.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is dominating with the ball for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has grabbed an impressive total of 215 wickets in 199 innings at an average of 26.40.

Allah Ghazanfar has been a key wicket-taking asset for the Mumbai Indians. Over his last 8 games, he has managed to take 12 wickets at an economy of 9.92.