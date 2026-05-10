Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Match Prediction CSK 56 % Chance of Winning LSG 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League brings in another double header for the fans, as Chennai Super Kings prepare to face the Lucknow Super Giants. This match will be played on 10 May at 3:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai Super Kings are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants remain eager to regain their winning momentum in this tournament. Will it be CSK continuing their form, or will LSG secure a win?

Who will win? Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Vote 0 votes

Facts: Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Sanju Samson has scored 82 runs off 43 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has dismissed him once.

Nicholas Pooran has scored 32 runs off 13 balls against Anshul Kamboj, while Kamboj has dismissed him once.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning

Chennai Super Kings enter the next game against Lucknow with a higher chance of winning. CSK will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 402 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.42, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 17 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 18.70. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to give their best performances and regain their form. Noting that they have shown equal dominance in recent games, LSG will aim for a turnaround. They have players such as Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 1548 runs in 58 innings at an average of 27.64, and Prince Yadav, who holds 16 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 30.68.

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 56%

Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 44%

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chennai Super Kings have now been able to regain their winning momentum in this tournament. With the team having 5 wins and 5 losses in 10 games, they are looking for ways to make it to the top four. Since their next game is against LSG, it brings another opportunity to grab a win, as CSK will take the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 251 runs in 10 innings at an average of 31.37, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 150 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 140.18. Akeal Hosein has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.28.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants stand almost out of the playoffs race. Still, the team aims to end the tournament on a positive note with some wins, as they prepare for the next clash against CSK. It should be noted that LSG has secured 2 wins against CSK in the last 5 head-to-head games. The team will be heading to the next game with batters such as Nicholas Pooran, who has scored 2438 runs in 96 innings at an average of 32.07, and Rishabh Pant, who has scored 3757 runs in 132 innings at an average of 33.54. Mohammed Shami will be a key asset with the ball, holding 141 wickets in 128 innings at an average of 28.73.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to CSK. It is known to favour batters initially, as 10 out of 17 T20Is played at this venue have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 170, but it falls to 140 in the second innings. Therefore, it is expected that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 50% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 73% Humidity 28° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 73% Humidity 28° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Team Form

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have now started to perform well in this tournament. Over their last five games this season, the team now holds three wins and two losses, as the best game against LSG brings a chance to grab another win. They have players such as Noor Ahmad, who holds 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 27.45, and Kartik Sharma, who has scored 153 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.60.

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants continue to look for ways to regain their winning momentum. With the team having more losses than wins in their previous games, they will aim to turn the tables and grab a win. They have players such as Avesh Khan, who holds 92 wickets in 81 innings at an average of 29.23, and Aiden Markram, who has scored 1664 runs in 64 innings at an average of 30.81.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

Sanju Samson has been a key batsman for Chennai Super Kings in this campaign. He has managed to score 402 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 57.43.