Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match Prediction DC 51.1 % Chance of Winning KKR 48.9 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is about to get more heated, as Delhi Capitals prepare to go against the Kolkata Knight Riders. This match will be played on 8 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. With Delhi eager to regain its form, Kolkata will be eager to continue its winning streak.

Who will win? Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kolkata Knight Riders have won three out of their last five games against Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul has scored 114 runs off 85 balls against Sunil Narine, while Narine has dismissed him twice.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 36 runs off 26 balls against Mitchell Starc, while Starc has dismissed him once.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning

Delhi Capitals will be entering the next game against Kolkata with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 445 runs in 9 innings at an average of 49.44, and Axar Patel, who holds 9 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 29.33. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be eager to continue its winning streak. It should also be noted that KKR has a strong record against Delhi in recent games. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 268 runs in 9 innings at an average of 33.50, and Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 22.20.

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 51%

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 49%

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Delhi Capitals have not been able to do well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds just 4 wins and 6 losses in the 10 games they have played, as they enter this game with yet another loss. With the next game being against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi will be relying on the home-ground advantage to come out victorious. They have batters such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 257 runs in 9 innings at an average of 51.40, and Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 249 runs in 8 innings at an average of 41.50. Mitchell Starc now holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.33.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have finally found their momentum in this season. With three consecutive wins, the team now holds 5 losses and 3 wins in the 9 games it has played this season. Their next game will be played against DC, a team against whom they have already won the last three games. They have batters such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 237 runs in 8 innings at an average of 59.25, and Cameron Green, who has scored 199 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.42. Kartik Tyagi has grabbed 11 wickets for them in 8 innings at an average of 26.36.

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Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to DC. With 14 out of 20 T20Is played here being won by the chasing teams, this venue is known to support the bowlers initially to a great extent. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to 136 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 39% 26° - 36° C 14 kmph

Sunny 39% 26° - 36° C 14 kmph

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have not been able to secure wins lately in this tournament. Over their last five games this season, the team holds just one win and four losses, as they aim to regain form against KKR. They have players such as Lungi Ngidi, who holds 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 29.50, and Nitish Rana, who has scored 217 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.12.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have regained their winning momentum before the clash against DC. The team now holds three consecutive wins and two losses in their last five games this season. They have star performers such as Sunil Narine, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 23.44, and Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 205 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.62.

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Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

KL Rahul is leading the run-scoring charts for Delhi Capitals like a boss. He has managed to score 445 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 49.44 and a strike rate of 180.89.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has found his rhythm with the bat yet again for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has managed to score 282 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 31.33.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Axar Patel still remains a key bowler for the Delhi Capitals in this tournament. He holds 9 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.25.

Sunil Narine has found his rhythm with the ball back for Kolkata Knight Riders, giving them crucial wickets. He holds 11 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.23.