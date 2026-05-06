Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match Prediction
DC
51.1%
Chance of Winning
KKR
48.9%
Parimatch
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Kolkata Knight Riders have won three out of their last five games against Delhi Capitals.
- KL Rahul has scored 114 runs off 85 balls against Sunil Narine, while Narine has dismissed him twice.
- Ajinkya Rahane has scored 36 runs off 26 balls against Mitchell Starc, while Starc has dismissed him once.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning
Delhi Capitals will be entering the next game against Kolkata with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 445 runs in 9 innings at an average of 49.44, and Axar Patel, who holds 9 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 29.33. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be eager to continue its winning streak. It should also be noted that KKR has a strong record against Delhi in recent games. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 268 runs in 9 innings at an average of 33.50, and Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 22.20.
- Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 51%
- Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 49%
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Delhi Capitals have not been able to do well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds just 4 wins and 6 losses in the 10 games they have played, as they enter this game with yet another loss. With the next game being against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi will be relying on the home-ground advantage to come out victorious. They have batters such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 257 runs in 9 innings at an average of 51.40, and Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 249 runs in 8 innings at an average of 41.50. Mitchell Starc now holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.33.
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have finally found their momentum in this season. With three consecutive wins, the team now holds 5 losses and 3 wins in the 9 games it has played this season. Their next game will be played against DC, a team against whom they have already won the last three games. They have batters such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 237 runs in 8 innings at an average of 59.25, and Cameron Green, who has scored 199 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.42. Kartik Tyagi has grabbed 11 wickets for them in 8 innings at an average of 26.36.
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Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to DC. With 14 out of 20 T20Is played here being won by the chasing teams, this venue is known to support the bowlers initially to a great extent. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to 136 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Rahul KL
batsman
Rahane Ajinkya
batsman
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Raghuvanshi Angkrish
batsman
Rana Nitish
batsman
Green Cameron
all rounder
Rizvi Sameer
batsman
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Pandey Manish
batsman
Patel Axar
all rounder
Singh Rinku
batsman
Nigam Vipraj
all rounder
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Starc Mitchell
bowler
Roy Anukul
all rounder
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Tyagi Kartik
bowler
Kumar Mukesh
bowler
Arora Vaibhav
bowler
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Sharma Ashutosh
batsman
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Nair Karun
batsman
Singh Ramandeep
batsman
Porel Abhishek
wicket keeper
Dahiya Tejasvi
no information yet
Natarajan Thangarasu
bowler
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Miller David
batsman
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Team Form
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have not been able to secure wins lately in this tournament. Over their last five games this season, the team holds just one win and four losses, as they aim to regain form against KKR. They have players such as Lungi Ngidi, who holds 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 29.50, and Nitish Rana, who has scored 217 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.12.
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have regained their winning momentum before the clash against DC. The team now holds three consecutive wins and two losses in their last five games this season. They have star performers such as Sunil Narine, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 23.44, and Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 205 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.62.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capitals
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Kolkata Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters
KL Rahul is leading the run-scoring charts for Delhi Capitals like a boss. He has managed to score 445 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 49.44 and a strike rate of 180.89.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has found his rhythm with the bat yet again for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has managed to score 282 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 31.33.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Axar Patel still remains a key bowler for the Delhi Capitals in this tournament. He holds 9 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.25.
Sunil Narine has found his rhythm with the ball back for Kolkata Knight Riders, giving them crucial wickets. He holds 11 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.23.
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