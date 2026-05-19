England Women vs New Zealand Women T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women Match Prediction ENG 56 % Chance of Winning NZL 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The New Zealand Women tour of England is now heading to the T20I series, as the ODI series ended up in a 1-1 draw. The first match of the series will be played on 20 May at 11:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Derby. England Women are heading to this series after losing their previous one to India Women by 3-2. On the other hand, New Zealand Women are heading to this series after winning their previous one against South Africa Women by 4-1.

Who will win? England Women New Zealand Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: England Women have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand Women.

Amelia Kerr has scored 28 runs off 21 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell is yet to take her wicket.

Danni Wyatt has scored 30 runs off 22 balls against Lea Tahuhu, while Lea has managed to dismiss her once.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

England Women will enter the first T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team has been unbeaten against New Zealand Women in recent T20Is, and will also be taking the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Sophia Dunkley, who has scored 1245 runs in 60 innings at an average of 25.40, and Lauren Bell, who holds 50 wickets in 36 innings at an average of 18.34. On the other hand, New Zealand Women will be keen to continue the series in the same way in which they ended the ODI series. But it will be quite challenging for them, noting their previous record against England Women. They have players such as Amelia Kerr, who holds 104 wickets in 94 innings at an average of 20.12, and Suzie Bates, who has scored 4717 runs in 175 innings at an average of 28.93.

England Women Chances of Winning: 56%

New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 44%

England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women were not able to secure a win in the ODI series. But they will be entering the T20I series being the strong contenders, as the team now looks to start the series with a win. England Women have been unbeaten against New Zealand Women in previous T20Is, and also take the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Amy Jones, who has scored 1666 runs in 101 innings at an average of 20.31, and Heather Knight, who has scored 2331 runs in 117 innings at an average of 27.10. With the ball, the team could rely on Charlie Dean, who holds 58 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 18.75.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women were able to end the ODI series on a positive note. They will be keen to continue the T20I series in the same fashion, which also makes them the close contenders for the next game. But it will be challenging, noting their previous record against England has not been favourable. They have batters such as Amelia Kerr, who has scored 1912 runs in 77 innings at an average of 32.96, and Maddy Green, who has scored 1270 runs in 97 innings at an average of 17.39. With the ball, the team could rely on Lea Tahuhu, who holds 98 wickets in 100 innings at an average of 19.85.

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between England Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the County Ground in Derby, which gives the home-ground advantage to England Women. This venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as 6 out of 10 T20Is played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 136, and it falls to 114 in the second innings. Thus, the toss-winning team in the first T20I is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between England Women and New Zealand Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 70% 12° - 17° C 26 kmph

Partly Sunny 70% 12° - 17° C 26 kmph

England Women and New Zealand Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women were able to regain their winning momentum in this format. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to grab another win. They have players such as Alice Capsey, who has scored 741 runs in 41 innings at an average of 19.50, and Tilly Corteen-Coleman, who has done well in the Women's Hundred with 17 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 20.52.

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have maintained an impressive form ahead of the series against England. The team holds four wins and a loss in its last five games, aiming to continue the same. They have players such as Sophie Devine, who has scored 3587 runs in 147 innings at an average of 28.46, and Jess Kerr, who holds 36 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 28.22.

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley has been a key batter for England Women in the shortest format of the game. She has managed to score 296 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 37.

Suzie Bates is the most experienced batter for New Zealand Women in this series. She has managed to score 4717 runs in 175 innings at an average of 28.93.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell has dominated in the shortest format of the game for England Women. She has managed to take 13 wickets in her last 8 games at an economy of 7.30.

Amelia Kerr will be a key bowler for New Zealand Women in the upcoming series. She has managed to take 104 wickets in 94 innings at an average of 20.12.