Matthew Breetzke News View all All the latest news about cricketer Matthew Breetzke is presented here especially for you, from his training plan to what he has achieved on the field for the last cricket matches played. Matthew Breetzkes Choice of Favourite Batter Surprises Fans Matthew Breetzke participated in a rapid fire round with the LSG. Questions were asked about his favourite batsmen, an Indian with whom he would like to bat, and a lot more. Regardless of the question, his answer remained the same, Virat Kohli. Matthew Breetzke South Africa tour of India | Twitter in splits as Tilak stops amidst action to scare Breetzke Matthew Breetzke AI Simulation, IND vs SA | India edge past South Africa in tense series decider at Visakhapatnam Matthew Breetzke India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Preview | Final match of the series in Visakhapatnam Matthew Breetzke South Africa tour of India | Twitter impressed as South Africa level series with four-wicket win in high-scoring contest

International career

Matthew Paul Breetzke was born on November 3, 1998, in Port Elizabeth. He is a South African cricketer who started playing for the national team in September 2023. Breetzke has played in all three formats of cricket for South Africa. He went to Grey High School and began his domestic career with Eastern Province in 2017. Since then, he has worked hard to earn his spot on the international team.

2023 T20I Debut: South Africa vs Australia at Durban – September 03, 2023 Played in two T20Is against India in December 2023. Went on tour to the West Indies with South Africa’s T20I squad in May 2024.

2024 T20I Last Match: South Africa vs Pakistan at Centurion – December 13, 2024 Test Debut: Bangladesh vs South Africa at Mirpur – October 21-24, 2024 Dismissed for a duck in his only innings.

2025 ODI Debut: South Africa vs New Zealand at Lahore – February 10, 2025 Scored 150 runs, setting a new record for the highest score on debut in an ODI. ODI Last Match: Pakistan vs South Africa at Karachi – February 12, 2025 Scored 83 runs in his second ODI, setting a new record for the most runs by any batsman in their first two ODI innings.



Leagues Participation

Matthew Breetzke played in several cricket leagues, including the Vitality Blast, SA20, Mzansi Super League, and the Indian Premier League (IPL). These leagues allowed him to compete with some of the best players in the world and gain valuable skills.

Indian Premier League

Matthew Breetzke has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants for the 2025 IPL season. His strong performances in domestic cricket helped him earn this opportunity.

For the 2026 season, Matthew Breetzke has been retained by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹75 lakh. He enters the tournament in sensational form, having recently led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to their third consecutive title in the 2026 SA20 league.

Year Team Notes 2025 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Signed for ₹57 lakh for the 2025 season. Breetzke will debut in the IPL. 2026 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Retained for ₹75 lakh. Enters the season as an SA20 champion and a key top-order contender.

Vitality Blast

Matthew Breetzke played for Northants Steelbacks in the 2024 Vitality Blast season. He joined the team after leading the CSA T20 Challenge in South Africa with 467 runs. By June 2024, he had scored 243 runs in six games for the Steelbacks, including three half-centuries. His highest score was 94 runs off 54 balls against Derbyshire Falcons.

Breetzke plans to return to Northamptonshire in 2025. He will play in the first eight County Championship matches and the entire group stage of the Vitality Blast. In 2024, he was the top scorer for the Steelbacks with 460 runs at an average of 38. His runs helped the team reach the quarter-finals. Breetzke is eager to return in 2025 and aims for more victories with the team.

Year Team Notes 2024 Northants Steelbacks Scored 243 runs in six games, with a top score of 94 against Derbyshire. 2025 Northants Steelbacks Will return to play in County Championship and the Vitality Blast group stage.

SA20

Matthew Breetzke played for Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 tournament. In 2023, he helped the team win a match against MI Cape Town. He scored 100 runs in the Momentum One-Day Cup, marking his debut in South Africa’s domestic cricket.

In January 2024, Breetzke scored 78 runs off 43 balls for Durban’s Super Giants, hitting five "doubles" and six "sixes". On January 30, 2024, during the SA20 tournament, he was named Player of the Match after scoring 73 runs off 46 balls.

Breetzke is known for his aggressive style of play. In SA20 2025, he impressed everyone with his quick shots and ability to hit boundaries. His performances made him an important player for Durban’s Super Giants.

Year Team Notes 2023 Durban’s Super Giants Scored 100 runs in the Momentum One-Day Cup. 2024 Durban’s Super Giants Scored 78 runs off 43 balls and was Player of the Match in January. 2025 Durban’s Super Giants Impressed with his quick shots and boundary hitting in SA20 2025.

Mzansi Super League

In September 2019, Matthew Breetzke joined the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants for the Mzansi Super League. He played with Ben Dunk and helped the team reach the playoffs. Both players scored half-centuries, setting a record for the team.

Year Team Notes 2019 Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Helped the team reach playoffs, scoring half-centuries with Ben Dunk.

Domestic career

Matthew Breetzke has shown his talent in South African cricket from a young age. He debuted in first-class cricket for Eastern Province in the 2016-17 Sunfoil 3-Day Cup, followed by his List A and T20 debuts in the same year. In 2018, he was selected for South Africa’s Under-19 World Cup squad and later joined the Cricket South Africa Emerging Squad.

Breetzke's career took off in the 2022-23 CSA Four-Day competition, where he was the top run-scorer with three centuries and four fifties. He also performed well in T20 cricket, playing in the SA20 League and CSA T20 Challenge. In 2024, he helped EP Warriors win the T20 Challenge, playing key roles in matches against KZN Inland Tuskers and Western Province.

Breetzke’s form in 2024 earned him the chance to captain South Africa ‘A’ in their series against Sri Lanka ‘A’. He scored 129 runs in a first-class match. His strong performances have put him in line for a Test debut, with call-ups for South Africa’s tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Records and achievements

Matthew Breetzke has achieved many records and awards in his cricket career. His talent has been recognized by many.

150 points: The highest score by a debutant in ODI matches, achieved against New Zealand in Lahore. This broke the previous record of 148 points set by Desmond Haynes (Australia, 1978).

First debut century: Breetzke became the fourth South African to score a century on debut. He joined Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma, and Riza Hendricks.

SA U19 Cricketer of the Year (2018): He received this award for his excellent performance in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he was one of South Africa's top players.

Cricket Eastern Cape Awards 2022/23: Cricketer of the Year: Recognized for his performances in all formats. Players’ Player of the Year: Voted by his teammates for his contributions. Batting Award for the 4-Day Cup: He was the top scorer in the CSA four-day competition. 4-Day Cup Player of the Series (shared with Beyers Swanepoel): Awarded for his consistent performance in first-class cricket.



Personal life

Matthew Bretzke is a well-known South African cricketer. While he is successful in his career, little is known about his private life. Here are some details about his finances, family, scandals, and fans.

Finance

Matthew Bretzke's net worth is estimated between $1 million and $2 million for 2025.

Family

There is little information about Bretzke's family. His parents live in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, South Africa. He went to Grey High School in Port Elizabeth.

Scandals

On February 12, 2025, Bretzke had a disagreement with Shahin Afridi during an ODI match in Karachi. Afridi blocked Bretzke’s path while he was running for a single, which led to a heated exchange. Afridi later explained that he did it as part of his game strategy. After the match, the two players made up.

Fans

Bretzke has gathered a lot of attention from fans. Many people expect him to perform well in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). His rare flamingo kick in the SA20 2025 match impressed many. He also set a record by scoring 150 points in his ODI debut against New Zealand on February 10, 2025. He has 11k followers on Instagram.