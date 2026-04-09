Matthew Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke

wicket keeper

Full name:Matthew Breetzke
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Date of Birth (Age):November 3, 1998 (27)
Zodiac Sign:Scorpio
Height:182 cm
Hometown:Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), South Africa
Jersey Number:21 (SA), 44 (LSG)
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Durban Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

Northamptonshire

Seattle Orcas

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1465050
Innings0930
Overs038.09.00
Balls----
Maidens0800
Runs0126440
Wickets0110
Avg0126440
SR0228540
Eco03.314.880
BB0110
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1465050
Innings1825046
Not outs0846
Runs5274813881106
Balls Faced758391755851
Avg537.1330.1727.65
SR71.4247.0679.08129.96
Fours1332130115
Fifties01498
Sixies092532
Highest515213180
Hundreds0610

Matthew Breetzke Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Glamorgan

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

The County Ground

NOR

NOR

165

GLA

GLA

162

ResultWorcestershire vs Northamptonshire

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

91

NOR

NOR

191

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Gloucestershire

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

166

GLO

GLO

164

ResultWarwickshire vs Northamptonshire

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

WAR

208

NOR

NOR

209

ResultDurham vs Northamptonshire

Durham vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

138

NOR

NOR

145

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Worcestershire

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

162

WOR

WOR

154

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Essex

Northamptonshire vs Essex

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

238

ESS

ESS

108

ResultGloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

GLO

GLO

184

NOR

NOR

187

UpcomingNorthamptonshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

SOM

SOM

Major League Cricket

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

221

SEA

SEA

220

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

219

WAS

WAS

216

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

115

LOS

LOS

196

ResultWashington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

139

SEA

SEA

227

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

192

SEA

SEA

191

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(4 ov.) 33/0

SEA

SEA

154

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Seattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

127

NEW

NEW

132

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

TEX

TEX

UpcomingMi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SEA

SEA

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

SAN

SAN

One-Day Cup

Matthew Breetzke News

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All the latest news about cricketer Matthew Breetzke is presented here especially for you, from his training plan to what he has achieved on the field for the last cricket matches played.

Matthew Breetzkes Choice of Favourite Batter Surprises Fans

Matthew Breetzkes Choice of Favourite Batter Surprises Fans

Matthew Breetzke participated in a rapid fire round with the LSG. Questions were asked about his favourite batsmen, an Indian with whom he would like to bat, and a lot more. Regardless of the question, his answer remained the same, Virat Kohli.

Matthew Breetzke04:42 PM, 06 December, 2025

South Africa tour of India | Twitter in splits as Tilak stops amidst action to scare Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke02:26 PM, 06 December, 2025

AI Simulation, IND vs SA | India edge past South Africa in tense series decider at Visakhapatnam

Matthew Breetzke12:52 PM, 06 December, 2025

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Preview | Final match of the series in Visakhapatnam

Matthew Breetzke10:16 PM, 03 December, 2025

South Africa tour of India | Twitter impressed as South Africa level series with four-wicket win in high-scoring contest

International career

Matthew Paul Breetzke was born on November 3, 1998, in Port Elizabeth. He is a South African cricketer who started playing for the national team in September 2023. Breetzke has played in all three formats of cricket for South Africa. He went to Grey High School and began his domestic career with Eastern Province in 2017. Since then, he has worked hard to earn his spot on the international team.

  • 2023
    • T20I Debut: South Africa vs Australia at Durban – September 03, 2023
    • Played in two T20Is against India in December 2023.
    • Went on tour to the West Indies with South Africa’s T20I squad in May 2024.
  • 2024
    • T20I Last Match: South Africa vs Pakistan at Centurion – December 13, 2024
    • Test Debut: Bangladesh vs South Africa at Mirpur – October 21-24, 2024
      • Dismissed for a duck in his only innings.
  • 2025
    • ODI Debut: South Africa vs New Zealand at Lahore – February 10, 2025
      • Scored 150 runs, setting a new record for the highest score on debut in an ODI.
    • ODI Last Match: Pakistan vs South Africa at Karachi – February 12, 2025
      • Scored 83 runs in his second ODI, setting a new record for the most runs by any batsman in their first two ODI innings.

Leagues Participation

Matthew Breetzke played in several cricket leagues, including the Vitality Blast, SA20, Mzansi Super League, and the Indian Premier League (IPL). These leagues allowed him to compete with some of the best players in the world and gain valuable skills.

Indian Premier League

Matthew Breetzke has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants for the 2025 IPL season. His strong performances in domestic cricket helped him earn this opportunity.

For the 2026 season, Matthew Breetzke has been retained by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹75 lakh. He enters the tournament in sensational form, having recently led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to their third consecutive title in the 2026 SA20 league.

Year

Team

Notes

2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Signed for ₹57 lakh for the 2025 season. Breetzke will debut in the IPL.

2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Retained for ₹75 lakh. Enters the season as an SA20 champion and a key top-order contender.

Vitality Blast

Matthew Breetzke played for Northants Steelbacks in the 2024 Vitality Blast season. He joined the team after leading the CSA T20 Challenge in South Africa with 467 runs. By June 2024, he had scored 243 runs in six games for the Steelbacks, including three half-centuries. His highest score was 94 runs off 54 balls against Derbyshire Falcons.

Breetzke plans to return to Northamptonshire in 2025. He will play in the first eight County Championship matches and the entire group stage of the Vitality Blast. In 2024, he was the top scorer for the Steelbacks with 460 runs at an average of 38. His runs helped the team reach the quarter-finals. Breetzke is eager to return in 2025 and aims for more victories with the team.

Year

Team

Notes

2024

Northants Steelbacks

Scored 243 runs in six games, with a top score of 94 against Derbyshire.

2025

Northants Steelbacks

Will return to play in County Championship and the Vitality Blast group stage.

SA20

Matthew Breetzke played for Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 tournament. In 2023, he helped the team win a match against MI Cape Town. He scored 100 runs in the Momentum One-Day Cup, marking his debut in South Africa’s domestic cricket.

In January 2024, Breetzke scored 78 runs off 43 balls for Durban’s Super Giants, hitting five "doubles" and six "sixes". On January 30, 2024, during the SA20 tournament, he was named Player of the Match after scoring 73 runs off 46 balls.

Breetzke is known for his aggressive style of play. In SA20 2025, he impressed everyone with his quick shots and ability to hit boundaries. His performances made him an important player for Durban’s Super Giants.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

Durban’s Super Giants

Scored 100 runs in the Momentum One-Day Cup.

2024

Durban’s Super Giants

Scored 78 runs off 43 balls and was Player of the Match in January.

2025

Durban’s Super Giants

Impressed with his quick shots and boundary hitting in SA20 2025.

Mzansi Super League

In September 2019, Matthew Breetzke joined the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants for the Mzansi Super League. He played with Ben Dunk and helped the team reach the playoffs. Both players scored half-centuries, setting a record for the team.

Year

Team

Notes

2019

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Helped the team reach playoffs, scoring half-centuries with Ben Dunk.

Domestic career

Matthew Breetzke has shown his talent in South African cricket from a young age. He debuted in first-class cricket for Eastern Province in the 2016-17 Sunfoil 3-Day Cup, followed by his List A and T20 debuts in the same year. In 2018, he was selected for South Africa’s Under-19 World Cup squad and later joined the Cricket South Africa Emerging Squad.

Breetzke's career took off in the 2022-23 CSA Four-Day competition, where he was the top run-scorer with three centuries and four fifties. He also performed well in T20 cricket, playing in the SA20 League and CSA T20 Challenge. In 2024, he helped EP Warriors win the T20 Challenge, playing key roles in matches against KZN Inland Tuskers and Western Province.

Breetzke’s form in 2024 earned him the chance to captain South Africa ‘A’ in their series against Sri Lanka ‘A’. He scored 129 runs in a first-class match. His strong performances have put him in line for a Test debut, with call-ups for South Africa’s tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Records and achievements

Matthew Breetzke has achieved many records and awards in his cricket career. His talent has been recognized by many.

  • 150 points: The highest score by a debutant in ODI matches, achieved against New Zealand in Lahore. This broke the previous record of 148 points set by Desmond Haynes (Australia, 1978).
  • First debut century: Breetzke became the fourth South African to score a century on debut. He joined Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma, and Riza Hendricks.
  • SA U19 Cricketer of the Year (2018): He received this award for his excellent performance in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he was one of South Africa's top players.
  • Cricket Eastern Cape Awards 2022/23:
    • Cricketer of the Year: Recognized for his performances in all formats.
    • Players’ Player of the Year: Voted by his teammates for his contributions.
    • Batting Award for the 4-Day Cup: He was the top scorer in the CSA four-day competition.
    • 4-Day Cup Player of the Series (shared with Beyers Swanepoel): Awarded for his consistent performance in first-class cricket.

Personal life

Matthew Bretzke is a well-known South African cricketer. While he is successful in his career, little is known about his private life. Here are some details about his finances, family, scandals, and fans.

Finance

Matthew Bretzke's net worth is estimated between $1 million and $2 million for 2025.

Family

There is little information about Bretzke's family. His parents live in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, South Africa. He went to Grey High School in Port Elizabeth.

Scandals

On February 12, 2025, Bretzke had a disagreement with Shahin Afridi during an ODI match in Karachi. Afridi blocked Bretzke’s path while he was running for a single, which led to a heated exchange. Afridi later explained that he did it as part of his game strategy. After the match, the two players made up.

Fans

Bretzke has gathered a lot of attention from fans. Many people expect him to perform well in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). His rare flamingo kick in the SA20 2025 match impressed many. He also set a record by scoring 150 points in his ODI debut against New Zealand on February 10, 2025. He has 11k followers on Instagram.

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