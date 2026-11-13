Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction
RAJ
54%
Chance of Winning
UTP
46%
Parimatch
T20
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
Who will win?
Facts:
- Rajasthan has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Uttar Pradesh, losing none.
- Mahipal Lomror, from Rajasthan, has scored 270 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 33.75.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh, has secured 13 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.59.
Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning
Rajasthan will enter the upcoming match against Uttar Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Uttar Pradesh in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mahipal Lomror, who has scored 2407 runs in 110 innings at an average of 27.04, and Manav Suthar, who holds 25 wickets in 28 innings at an average of 24.56. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 1044 runs in 42 innings at an average of 32.62, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 364 wickets in 335 innings at an average of 24.85.
- Rajasthan Chances of Winning: 54%
- Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning: 46%
Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Rajasthan was able to show some strong performances in the last season. The team finished at the 2nd spot in Group D standings, with 6 wins and just 1 loss in the 7 games they had played, but they lost all of their games in the Super League stages. With the opening game against Uttar Pradesh, the team will capitalise their strong record over them to get a winning start. They have batsmen such as Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 380 runs in 17 innings at an average of 34.54, and Kartik Sharma, who has scored 629 runs in 22 innings at an average of 31.45. Rahul Chahar has been able to take 142 wickets in 140 innings at an average of 27.40.
On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh were not able to capitalise on a good start last season. Eventually, the team finished at the 6th spot in Group B standings with just 3 wins and 4 losses in the 7 games they had played. Their opening game against Rajasthan poses a challenge, as their record over them has not been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Aryan Juyal, who has scored 706 runs in 28 innings at an average of 30.69, and Karan Sharma, who has scored 716 runs in 33 innings at an average of 25.57. Prashant Veer has been able to take 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 18.75.
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Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction
The match between Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, out of which one game has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 125, but it falls to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first.
Weather Report
The match between Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Choudhary Aniket
bowler
Chikara Swastik
batsman
Garhwal Aditya
all rounder
Dayal Yash
bowler
Garhwal Shubham
batsman
Dhankar Jasmer
bowler
Gupta Arjit
batsman
Goswami Abhishek
batsman
Khan Salman Faruk
batsman
Jurel Dhruv
wicket keeper
Lomror Mahipal
all rounder
Kaushik Madhav
batsman
Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay
wicket keeper
Khan Mohsin
bowler
Suthar Manav
bowler
Kumar Bhuvneshwar
bowler
Team Form
Rajasthan Team Form
Rajasthan has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Deepak Chahar, who holds 192 wickets in 174 innings at an average of 25.20, and Kunal Singh Rathore, who has scored 395 runs in 22 innings at an average of 28.21.
Uttar Pradesh Team Form
Uttar Pradesh has also shown a similar form in its recent games in this format. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Yash Dayal, who has taken Yash Dayal, who holds 66 wickets in 71 innings at an average of 30.77, and Madhav Kaushik, who has scored 363 runs in 18 innings at an average of 21.35.
Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head
Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh
T20
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null
Rajasthan
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Uttar Pradesh
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Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters
Mahipal Lomror will be a key batsman for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 270 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 33.75.
Sameer Rizvi will be a key batsman for Uttar Pradesh in the next game. He has been able to score 253 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 25.30.
Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers
Manav Suthar will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a key bowler for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.59.
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