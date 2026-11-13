Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction RAJ 54 % Chance of Winning UTP 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are absolutely thrilled for the next game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as it will be Rajasthan going against Uttar Pradesh. This match will be played on 14 November at 1:30 PM IST at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC. Rajasthan will be keen to start off the tournament with a win, as they finished the last season in the Super League stages. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh will also be eager to have a winning start, as they failed to do well in the last season.

Who will win? Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rajasthan has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Uttar Pradesh, losing none.

Mahipal Lomror, from Rajasthan, has scored 270 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 33.75.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh, has secured 13 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.59.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning

Rajasthan will enter the upcoming match against Uttar Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Uttar Pradesh in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mahipal Lomror, who has scored 2407 runs in 110 innings at an average of 27.04, and Manav Suthar, who holds 25 wickets in 28 innings at an average of 24.56. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 1044 runs in 42 innings at an average of 32.62, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 364 wickets in 335 innings at an average of 24.85.

Rajasthan Chances of Winning: 54%

Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning: 46%

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan was able to show some strong performances in the last season. The team finished at the 2nd spot in Group D standings, with 6 wins and just 1 loss in the 7 games they had played, but they lost all of their games in the Super League stages. With the opening game against Uttar Pradesh, the team will capitalise their strong record over them to get a winning start. They have batsmen such as Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 380 runs in 17 innings at an average of 34.54, and Kartik Sharma, who has scored 629 runs in 22 innings at an average of 31.45. Rahul Chahar has been able to take 142 wickets in 140 innings at an average of 27.40.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh were not able to capitalise on a good start last season. Eventually, the team finished at the 6th spot in Group B standings with just 3 wins and 4 losses in the 7 games they had played. Their opening game against Rajasthan poses a challenge, as their record over them has not been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Aryan Juyal, who has scored 706 runs in 28 innings at an average of 30.69, and Karan Sharma, who has scored 716 runs in 33 innings at an average of 25.57. Prashant Veer has been able to take 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 18.75.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, out of which one game has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 125, but it falls to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Deepak Chahar, who holds 192 wickets in 174 innings at an average of 25.20, and Kunal Singh Rathore, who has scored 395 runs in 22 innings at an average of 28.21.

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh has also shown a similar form in its recent games in this format. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Yash Dayal, who has taken Yash Dayal, who holds 66 wickets in 71 innings at an average of 30.77, and Madhav Kaushik, who has scored 363 runs in 18 innings at an average of 21.35.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null Rajasthan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Mahipal Lomror will be a key batsman for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 270 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 33.75.

Sameer Rizvi will be a key batsman for Uttar Pradesh in the next game. He has been able to score 253 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 25.30.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Manav Suthar will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a key bowler for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.59.