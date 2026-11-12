Karnataka vs Bengal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction
KAR
54%
Chance of Winning
BEN
46%
Parimatch
T20
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Karnataka has won three out of the four head-to-head matches against Bengal, losing one.
- Ravichandran Smaran, from Karnataka, has scored 407 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 50.88.
- Mohammed Shami, from Bengal, has taken 22 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.58.
Karnataka vs Bengal Chances of Winning
Karnataka will enter the upcoming match against Bengal with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bengal in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ravichandran Smaran, who has scored 508 runs in 17 innings at an average of 39.07, and Vijayakumar Vyshak, who holds 70 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 26.95. On the other hand, Bengal will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Abishek Porel, who has scored 1590 runs in 59 innings at an average of 30, and Mohammed Shami, who holds 238 wickets in 196 innings at an average of 25.07.
- Karnataka Chances of Winning: 54%
- Bengal Chances of Winning: 46%
Karnataka vs Bengal Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Karnataka had a campaign to forget in the previous season of the tournament. The team finished at the 5th spot in Group D standings, as they managed to secure just 2 wins and 5 losses in the 7 games played. However, their opening match against Bengal brings an opportunity to secure a win, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Abhinav Manohar, who has scored 817 runs in 42 innings at an average of 25.53, and Manish Pandey, who has scored 7170 runs in 287 innings at an average of 31.72. Praveen Dubey has been able to take 33 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 20.
On the other hand, Bengal was not able to make it far in the previous season. The team finished in the group stages, having secured 4 wins and 3 losses in 7 games, as they ended at the 6th spot in Group C standings. Their opening match against Karnataka remains a challenge, as their record over them has not been strong. They have batsmen such as Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has scored 1242 runs in 40 innings at an average of 38.81, and Sudip Chatterjee, who has scored 676 runs in 36 innings at an average of 21.12. Sayan Ghosh has been able to take 64 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 18.70.
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Karnataka vs Bengal Match Toss Prediction
The match between Karnataka and Bengal will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, which serves as a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Karnataka and Bengal won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Karnataka and Bengal Player List
Playing
Team Form
Karnataka Team Form
Karnataka has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Vidwath Kaverappa, who holds 28 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 18.89, and Karun Nair, who has scored 3749 runs in 164 innings at an average of 25.50.
Bengal Team Form
Bengal has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Karan Lal, who has scored 676 runs in 28 innings at an average of 27.04, and Mukesh Kumar, who has taken 90 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 31.57.
Karnataka vs Bengal Head to Head
Karnataka vs Bengal
T20
Wankhede Stadium, null
Karnataka
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Bengal
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Karnataka vs Bengal Top Batters
Ravichandran Smaran will be a key batsman for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 407 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 50.88.
Abishek Porel will be a key batsman for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 333 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 33.30.
Karnataka vs Bengal Top Bowlers
Vijayakumar Vyshak will be a key bowler for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.12.
Mohammed Shami will be a key bowler for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 22 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.58.
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