Swastik Chikara has not played for the Indian national team yet. However, his strong performances in the UP T20 League suggest that a call-up may come soon.

Swastik Chikara, known for his strong performances in the UP T20 League, was part of the IPL auction. In the IPL 2025 auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought him for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. There was some confusion during the bidding when Delhi Capitals (DC) claimed they had also made a bid, but RCB kept the player. Swastik, inspired by Virender Sehwag's aggressive batting style, hopes to play in the IPL with a similar approach.

Domestic career

Swastik Chikara first gained attention in 2019 when he set a world record by hitting 585 runs off 167 balls for Mahi Cricket Club in the Shaheed Ramprasad Bismil Smriti Open Cricket Tournament. He hit 52 sixes and 55 fours, and the record broke the previous one held by Shane Dadswell of South Africa.

In November 2023, Swastik made his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He hit a century in his first match, and Uttar Pradesh won by 7 wickets.

In the first UP T20 League in 2023, Swastik played for Meerut Mavericks. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 494 runs in 9 innings, which included three centuries and two half-centuries. In the 2024 UP T20 League, he scored 499 runs, hitting 47 sixes and a top score of 114 runs. He ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer and hit the most sixes.

Swastik’s performances in domestic leagues show he has the talent to succeed in Indian cricket. His hard work and skills will likely attract more recognition as he continues to progress in his career.