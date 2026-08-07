International career
Swastik Chikara has not played for the Indian national team yet. However, his strong performances in the UP T20 League suggest that a call-up may come soon.
- 2021: Swastik began to show his potential in local tournaments, especially in the UP T20 League, where people took notice of his batting skills.
- 2022: He kept performing well in domestic matches and became known as a solid right-hand batsman.
- 2023: Swastik continued to impress with consistent performances, raising expectations about his future with the Indian national team.
Indian Premier League
Swastik Chikara, known for his strong performances in the UP T20 League, was part of the IPL auction. In the IPL 2025 auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought him for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. There was some confusion during the bidding when Delhi Capitals (DC) claimed they had also made a bid, but RCB kept the player. Swastik, inspired by Virender Sehwag's aggressive batting style, hopes to play in the IPL with a similar approach.
Year
Team
Price (INR)
Position
Additional Details
2024
Delhi Capitals
Rs 20 lakh
Batsman
Did not play any matches
2025
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rs 30 lakh
Batsman
Bought after bidding confusion, aiming for debut
Domestic career
Swastik Chikara first gained attention in 2019 when he set a world record by hitting 585 runs off 167 balls for Mahi Cricket Club in the Shaheed Ramprasad Bismil Smriti Open Cricket Tournament. He hit 52 sixes and 55 fours, and the record broke the previous one held by Shane Dadswell of South Africa.
In November 2023, Swastik made his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He hit a century in his first match, and Uttar Pradesh won by 7 wickets.
In the first UP T20 League in 2023, Swastik played for Meerut Mavericks. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 494 runs in 9 innings, which included three centuries and two half-centuries. In the 2024 UP T20 League, he scored 499 runs, hitting 47 sixes and a top score of 114 runs. He ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer and hit the most sixes.
Swastik’s performances in domestic leagues show he has the talent to succeed in Indian cricket. His hard work and skills will likely attract more recognition as he continues to progress in his career.
Records and achievements
Swastik Chikara has already achieved impressive milestones in his cricket career.
Awards:
- 2024:
- Orange Cap – Awarded for winning the UP T20 League.
- MVP – Best player of the season.
- Super Striker of the Season – Top scorer of the season.
Records:
- 2024:
- Swastik set the second-largest world record for the most runs in a cricket match, scoring 494 runs over 9 matches in the UP T20 League. This broke the previous record of 490 runs held by Shane Dadswell of South Africa.
- In the UP T20 League 2023, Swastik scored 494 runs in 9 matches with an average of 70.57 and a strike rate of 173.33.
Personal life
Swastik Chikara's journey started at home. His father, who loved cricket, decided not to send him to school because he believed Swastik was meant for cricket. Swastik trained with his father, who became his first coach. Later, as Swastik’s skills grew, he trained with Amar Sir in Ghaziabad and Narendra Gurjar Sir in Haryana. Today, Swastik plays cricket at a high level, achieving the success his father dreamed of.
Finance
Swastik’s income and net worth are not widely known. However, in 2024, he was bought by Delhi Capitals for 20 lakhs. In the IPL 2025 auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him up for a base price of Rs 30 lakh.
Family
Swastik was born to Surender Chhikara and Sudha Chhikara. His father was a long-distance runner and now works as a sub-inspector at the Delhi Police Training Institute in Wazirabad. Swastik’s two older sisters, Savita and Sheel, are also long-distance runners and sprinters. Swastik is not married and has no children.
Cars and House
Swastik lives in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The details about his house are not public. He drives a Honda City.
Scandals
There are no major scandals involving Swastik Chikara. The only notable event is the IPL 2025 auction, which has been discussed in his IPL career section.
Fans
As of November 2024, Swastik has gained a significant fan following. He admires Virender Sehwag, whose aggressive batting inspired his own performance in the UP T20 League 2024. Swastik is active on Instagram and has around 60,000 followers.