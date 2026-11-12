Saurashtra vs Bihar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction SAU 55 % Chance of Winning BIH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming Group B match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set to be a thriller, as it features Saurashtra going against Bihar. This match will be played on 14 November at 11:00 AM IST at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Saurashtra will be eager to start off the tournament with a win, as they finished in the group stages last season. On the other hand, Bihar will also be looking to start the new season with a win, as they finished in the group stages last season.

Who will win? Saurashtra Bihar Vote 0 votes

Facts: Saurashtra has won its only head-to-head match against Bihar by 8 wickets.

Prerak Mankad, from Saurashtra, has scored 280 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 28.

Mohammed Izhar, from Bihar, has taken 9 wickets in his last 5 games at an economy of 7.12.

Saurashtra vs Bihar Chances of Winning

Saurashtra will enter the upcoming match against Bihar with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bihar in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Prerak Mankad, who has scored 1367 runs in 57 innings at an average of 29.08, and Jaydev Unadkat, who holds 261 wickets in 216 innings at an average of 23.60. On the other hand, Bihar will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 1772 runs in 44 innings at an average of 41.20, and Mohammed Izhar, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 15.55.

Saurashtra Chances of Winning: 55%

Bihar Chances of Winning: 45%

Saurashtra vs Bihar Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Saurashtra didn't have a good outing in the previous season. The team finished at the 6th spot in Group D standings with just 2 wins and 5 losses in 7 games. Having a strong record against Bihar, they will be looking at their opening game as an opportunity to start off the campaign with a win. They have batsmen such as Ruchit Ahir, who has scored 333 runs in 12 innings at an average of 41.62, and Harvik Desai, who has scored 1113 runs in 42 innings at an average of 29.28. Chetan Sakariya has been able to take 77 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 21.18.

On the other hand, Bihar was also not able to do well in the previous season. The team was able to finish at the bottom of the Group B standings, as they managed to grab just 1 win and 6 losses in the 7 games they had played. While their opening game against Saurashtra remains a challenge, the team will be keen to start off with a win. They have batsmen such as Ayush Loharuka, who has scored 231 runs in 13 innings at an average of 19.25, and Mayank Kumar, who has scored 104 runs in 10 innings at an average of 11.55. Suraj Kashyap has been able to take 15 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 25.80.

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Saurashtra vs Bihar Match Toss Prediction

The match between Saurashtra and Bihar will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, which serves as a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 5 T20Is, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 204, but it falls to 175 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Saurashtra and Bihar will be played without any weather interruptions.

Sunny 42% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 42% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Saurashtra and Bihar Player List

Team Form

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Parth Bhut, who holds 8 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.75, and Jay Gohil, who has scored 392 runs in 26 innings at an average of 23.05.

Bihar Team Form

Bihar has also not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Suraj Kashyap, who has scored 102 runs in 13 innings at an average of 11.33, and Himanshu Singh, who holds 6 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 34.

Saurashtra vs Bihar Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Saurashtra vs Bihar Top Batters

Prerak Mankad will be a key batsman for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 280 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 28.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be a key batsman for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 197 runs for the team in his last 6 games at an average of 39.40.

Saurashtra vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Jaydev Unadkat will be a key bowler for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.10.

Mohammed Izhar will be a key bowler for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 7.12.