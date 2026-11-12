Hyderabad vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction HYD 51 % Chance of Winning MUM 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group D of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be having an exciting clash in the opening round, as Hyderabad faces off Mumbai. This match will be played on 14 November at 9:00 AM IST at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. Hyderabad finished in the Super League stages last season, as they aim to get a winning start this time. On the other hand, Mumbai also finished in the Super League stages last season, as they aim to get a strong start in this campaign.

Who will win? Hyderabad Mumbai Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hyderabad has won three out of the four head-to-head matches against Mumbai, losing one.

Tanmay Agarwal, from Hyderabad, has scored 320 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 35.56.

Sairaj Patil, from Mumbai, has taken 14 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.62.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Chances of Winning

Hyderabad will enter the upcoming match against Mumbai with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Mumbai in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tanmay Agarwal, who has scored 2296 runs in 81 innings at an average of 30.21, and Chama Milind, who has taken 121 wickets in 81 innings at an average of 18.23. On the other hand, Mumbai will be keen to start the season with a win. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 1678 runs in 88 innings at an average of 25.81, and Sairaj Patil, who holds 14 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 20.35.

Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 51%

Mumbai Chances of Winning: 49%

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hyderabad will be heading to this tournament being the key contenders. The team finished at the top in the Group B standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 7 games, and finished 2nd in the Super League Group A standings with 2 wins and 1 loss in 3 games. Against Mumbai, their record has been strong, which could help them to get a winning start this season. They have batsmen such as Rahul Buddhi, who has scored 773 runs in 37 innings at an average of 27.60, and Aman Rao, who has scored 301 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33.44. Tanay Thyagarajan has been able to take 36 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 28.41.

On the other hand, Mumbai will also be heading to this tournament being the strong contenders. The team finished at the top of the Group A standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 7 games, and finished 3rd in Super League Group A standings with 2 wins and a loss in the three games they have played. While their record against Hyderabad has not been strong, the team will still aim to get a winning start. They have batsmen such as Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 9729 runs in 347 innings at an average of 34.50, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 4405 runs in 202 innings at an average of 30.80. Shardul Thakur has been able to take 227 wickets in 191 innings at an average of 26.25.

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Hyderabad vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hyderabad and Mumbai will be played at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, which offers a neutral venue to both teams. This venue is yet to host any T20I match, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of early swing conditions, before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen. Spinners will also be able to find some grip as the game progresses, but the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen overall. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hyderabad and Mumbai won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 61% Humidity 20° - 30° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 61% Humidity 20° - 30° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Hyderabad and Mumbai Player List

Team Form

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Bhavesh Seth, who has scored 102 runs in 7 innings at an average of 25.50, and Rakshan Readdi, who holds 29 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 23.79.

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 1156 runs in 45 innings at an average of 30.42, and Mohit Avasthi, who holds 44 wickets in 28 innings at an average of 19.56.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Hyderabad vs Mumbai Top Batters

Tanmay Agarwal will be a key batsman for Hyderabad in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 320 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 35.56.

Sarfaraz Khan will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 329 runs for the team in his last 7 games at an average of 65.80.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Top Bowlers

Chama Milind will be a key bowler for Hyderabad in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.50.

Sairaj Patil will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.62.