Hyderabad vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction
HYD
51%
Chance of Winning
MUM
49%
Parimatch
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata
Who will win?
Facts:
- Hyderabad has won three out of the four head-to-head matches against Mumbai, losing one.
- Tanmay Agarwal, from Hyderabad, has scored 320 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 35.56.
- Sairaj Patil, from Mumbai, has taken 14 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.62.
Hyderabad vs Mumbai Chances of Winning
Hyderabad will enter the upcoming match against Mumbai with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Mumbai in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tanmay Agarwal, who has scored 2296 runs in 81 innings at an average of 30.21, and Chama Milind, who has taken 121 wickets in 81 innings at an average of 18.23. On the other hand, Mumbai will be keen to start the season with a win. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 1678 runs in 88 innings at an average of 25.81, and Sairaj Patil, who holds 14 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 20.35.
- Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 51%
- Mumbai Chances of Winning: 49%
Hyderabad vs Mumbai Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Hyderabad will be heading to this tournament being the key contenders. The team finished at the top in the Group B standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 7 games, and finished 2nd in the Super League Group A standings with 2 wins and 1 loss in 3 games. Against Mumbai, their record has been strong, which could help them to get a winning start this season. They have batsmen such as Rahul Buddhi, who has scored 773 runs in 37 innings at an average of 27.60, and Aman Rao, who has scored 301 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33.44. Tanay Thyagarajan has been able to take 36 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 28.41.
On the other hand, Mumbai will also be heading to this tournament being the strong contenders. The team finished at the top of the Group A standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 7 games, and finished 3rd in Super League Group A standings with 2 wins and a loss in the three games they have played. While their record against Hyderabad has not been strong, the team will still aim to get a winning start. They have batsmen such as Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 9729 runs in 347 innings at an average of 34.50, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 4405 runs in 202 innings at an average of 30.80. Shardul Thakur has been able to take 227 wickets in 191 innings at an average of 26.25.
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Hyderabad vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction
The match between Hyderabad and Mumbai will be played at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, which offers a neutral venue to both teams. This venue is yet to host any T20I match, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of early swing conditions, before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen. Spinners will also be able to find some grip as the game progresses, but the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen overall. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Hyderabad and Mumbai won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Hyderabad and Mumbai Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Agarwal Tanmay
batsman
Ankolekar Atharva
bowler
Anikethreddy Gangam
all rounder
Avasthi Mohit
bowler
Buddhi Rahul Ravinder
batsman
Bista Jay
all rounder
Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh
wicket keeper
Deshpande Tushar
bowler
Milind Chama
bowler
Dias Royston
bowler
Perala Aman Rao
batsman
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Rakshann Readi
bowler
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Rayudu Rohit
batsman
Khan Sarfaraz
batsman
Sahani Chandan
batsman
Kotian Tanush
all rounder
Sanketh E
bowler
Kulkarni Dhawal
bowler
Seth Bhavesh
batsman
Mulani Shams
all rounder
Sharma Shubham
batsman
Patil Sairaj
all rounder
Shaunak Shaunak
no information yet
Pawar Prasad
wicket keeper
Singh Rahul
batsman
Raghuvanshi Angkrish
batsman
Teja Ravi
all rounder
Rahane Ajinkya
batsman
Thyagarajan Tanay
bowler
Tamore Hardik
wicket keeper
Varma Tilak
batsman
Team Form
Hyderabad Team Form
Hyderabad has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Bhavesh Seth, who has scored 102 runs in 7 innings at an average of 25.50, and Rakshan Readdi, who holds 29 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 23.79.
Mumbai Team Form
Mumbai has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 1156 runs in 45 innings at an average of 30.42, and Mohit Avasthi, who holds 44 wickets in 28 innings at an average of 19.56.
Hyderabad vs Mumbai Head to Head
Hyderabad vs Mumbai
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata
Hyderabad
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mumbai
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hyderabad vs Mumbai Top Batters
Tanmay Agarwal will be a key batsman for Hyderabad in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 320 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 35.56.
Sarfaraz Khan will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 329 runs for the team in his last 7 games at an average of 65.80.
Hyderabad vs Mumbai Top Bowlers
Chama Milind will be a key bowler for Hyderabad in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.50.
Sairaj Patil will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.62.
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