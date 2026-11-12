Jammu And Kashmir vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction JAK 48 % Chance of Winning DEL 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most intense matches in the Group B is all set to take place, as it will be Jammu & Kashmir going against Delhi. This match will be played on 14 November at 4:30 PM IST at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Jammu and Kashmir will be eager to start off the campaign with a win, as the team finished in the group stages last season. On the other hand, Delhi will be looking at this game as a chance for a winning start, as they also finished in the group stages last season.

Who will win? Jammu And Kashmir Delhi Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Jammu and Kashmir.

Shubham Khajuria, from Jammu and Kashmir, has scored 256 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 36.57.

Suyash Sharma, from Delhi, has taken 13 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.88.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Delhi Chances of Winning

Delhi will enter the upcoming match against Jammu & Kashmir with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Jammu & Kashmir, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who has scored 1087 runs in 34 innings at an average of 40.25, and Suyash Sharma, who holds 65 wickets in 64 innings at an average of 28.24. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir will be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Shubham Khajuria, who has scored 1287 runs in 51 innings at an average of 27.97, and Yudhvir Singh, who holds 40 wickets in 43 innings at an average of 29.15.

Jammu & Kashmir Chances of Winning: 48%

Delhi Chances of Winning: 52%

Jammu & Kashmir vs Delhi Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Jammu and Kashmir were way too close to reaching the Super League stages last season. The team finished at the 5th spot in the Group B standings, having secured 4 wins and 3 losses in 7 games, falling just one win short from the next stage. But their record against Delhi has not been strong, which makes the opening game a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Qamran Iqbal, who has scored 617 runs in 25 innings at an average of 25.70, and Abdul Samad, who has scored 1882 runs in 103 innings at an average of 24.76. Umran Malik has been able to take 71 wickets in 59 innings at an average of 25.11.

On the other hand, Delhi just missed out on the Super League stages in the previous season. The team finished at the 3rd spot in Group D standings, with 4 wins and 3 losses in the 7 games they had played. Their opening game against Jammu and Kashmir brings an opportunity for a winning start, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Priyansh Arya, who has scored 1683 runs in 59 innings at an average of 29.01, and Anuj Rawat, who has scored 1304 runs in 68 innings at an average of 25.07. Ayush Badoni has been able to take 17 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 26.70.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, which gives a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 5 T20Is, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 204, but it falls to 175 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 41% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 41% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi Player List

Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Abid Mushtaq, who has scored 191 runs in 27 innings at an average of 10.61, and Brijesh Sharma, who holds 14 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 32.14.

Delhi Team Form

Delhi has also shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 2003 runs in 89 innings at an average of 28.61, and Harshit Rana, who has taken 59 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 25.72.

Jammu And Kashmir vs Delhi Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Delhi Top Batters

Shubham Khajuria will be a key batsman for Jammu & Kashmir in the next game. He has managed to score 256 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 36.57.

Yash Dhull will be a key batsman for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 349 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 38.78.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Delhi Top Bowlers

Yudhvir Singh will be a key bowler for Jammu & Kashmir in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.37.

Suyash Sharma will be a key bowler for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.88.