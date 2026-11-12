Vidarbha vs Goa Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction VID 49 % Chance of Winning GOA 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming Group D clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be a heated encounter, as it features Vidarbha going against Goa. This match will be played on 14 November at 1:30 PM IST at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. Vidarbha will be eager to start off the new season with a win, as they finished in the group stages last season. On the other hand, Goa looks at this game as an opportunity for a winning start, as they also finished in the group stages last season.

Who will win? Vidarbha Goa Vote 0 votes

Facts: Goa has won their only head-to-head match against Himachal Pradesh by 16 runs.

Atharva Taide, from Vidarbha, has scored 285 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 28.50.

Deepraj Gaonkar, from Goa, has taken 12 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.90.

Vidarbha vs Goa Chances of Winning

Goa will enter the upcoming match against Vidarbha with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Vidarbha, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Suyash Prabhudessai, who has scored 1378 runs in 54 innings at an average of 33.60, and Deepraj Gaonkar, who has taken 22 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 30.50. On the other hand, Vidarbha will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Atharva Taide, who has scored 1672 runs in 60 innings at an average of 29.85, and Darshan Nalkande, who holds 88 wickets in 57 innings at an average of 18.45.

Vidarbha Chances of Winning: 49%

Goa Chances of Winning: 51%

Vidarbha vs Goa Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Vidarbha was able to show mixed performances in the previous season of the tournament. The team finished its campaign at the 5th spot in the Group A standings with 3 wins and 4 losses in 7 games. Their opening match against Goa seems to be a challenge, as their record over them has not been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Aman Mokhade, who has scored 306 runs in 12 innings at an average of 27.81, and Shubham Dubey, who has scored 839 runs in 40 innings at an average of 33.56. Nachiket Bhute has been able to take 4 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 45.25.

On the other hand, Goa was able to reach close to the Super League stages last season. The team finished 4th in Group B standings with 4 wins and 3 losses in 7 games, standing just a win away from the next round. But with the opening game of the new season against Vidarbha, they will utilise their strong record over them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Deepraj Gaonkar, who has scored 553 runs in 39 innings at an average of 17.28, and Lalit Yadav, who has scored 1352 runs in 67 innings at an average of 34.66. Vasuki Koushik has been able to take 58 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 20.60.

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Vidarbha vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

The match between Vidarbha and Goa will be played at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, which offers a neutral venue to both teams. This venue is yet to host any T20I match, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of early swing conditions, before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen. Spinners will also be able to find some grip as the game progresses, but the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen overall. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Vidarbha and Goa won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 61% Humidity 20° - 30° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 61% Humidity 20° - 30° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Vidarbha and Goa Player List

Team Form

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Praful Hinge, who holds 15 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.86, and Yash Rathod, who has scored 94 runs in 5 innings at an average of 18.80.

Goa Team Form

Goa has also shown some tremendous performances in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Darshan Misal, who has scored 922 runs in 63 innings at an average of 18.44, and Felix Alemao, who holds 26 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 19.76.

Vidarbha vs Goa Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Vidarbha vs Goa Top Batters

Atharva Taide will be a key batsman for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 285 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 28.50.

Suyash Prabhudessai will be a key batsman for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 355 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 59.17.

Vidarbha vs Goa Top Bowlers

Darshan Nalkande will be a key bowler for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.46.

Deepraj Gaonkar will be a key bowler for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.90.