Himachal Pradesh vs Assam Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction HIM 48 % Chance of Winning ASM 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next Group C clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite will be an exciting game, as Himachal Pradesh prepares to face Assam. This match will be played on 14 November at 1:30 PM IST at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. Himachal Pradesh will be eager to start off this tournament with a win, as the team finished in the group stages last season. On the other hand, Assam will also aim for a winning start, as they finished in the group stages last season.

Who will win? Himachal Pradesh Assam Vote 0 votes

Facts: Assam has won their only head-to-head match against Himachal Pradesh by 2 runs.

Ekant Sen, from Himachal Pradesh, has scored 297 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 33.

Mukhtar Hussain, from Assam, has taken 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.25.

Himachal Pradesh vs Assam Chances of Winning

Assam will enter the upcoming match against Himachal Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Himachal Pradesh, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sibsankar Roy, who has scored 1142 runs in 49 innings at an average of 25.95, and Mukhtar Hussain, who holds 54 wickets in 43 innings at an average of 20.87. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ekant Sen, who has scored 935 runs in 39 innings at an average of 28.33, and Mridul Surroch, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.88.

Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning: 48%

Assam Chances of Winning: 52%

Himachal Pradesh vs Assam Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Himachal Pradesh had a season to forget in the previous edition of the tournament. The team finished at the 7th spot in the Group C standings, as they managed to secure just one win and 6 losses in 7 games. While their record against Assam has not been strong, they will be keen to secure a win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Mridul Surroch, who has scored 255 runs in 10 innings at an average of 31.87, and Pukhraj Mann, who has scored 209 runs in 10 innings at an average of 26.12. Arpit Guleria has been able to take 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 19.53.

On the other hand, Assam had shown mixed performances in the previous season. The team finished at the 7th spot in Group A standings, having secured 3 wins and 4 losses in the 7 games they had played. Their opening game against Himachal Pradesh brings an opportunity, as the team has been strong over them in head-to-head encounters. They have batsmen such as Pradyun Saikia, who has scored 185 runs in 9 innings at an average of 23.12, and Denish Das, who has scored 478 runs in 32 innings at an average of 15.41. Avinov Choudhary has been able to take 30 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 18.03.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Himachal Pradesh vs Assam Match Toss Prediction

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Assam will be played at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, which offers a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 10 T20Is, out of which 5 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls to 153 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Assam won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 45% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 45% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Himachal Pradesh and Assam Player List

Team Form

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh has been on a losing streak in this format of the game. The team has lost all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Nehal Wadhera, who has scored 1224 runs in 61 innings at an average of 24.48, and Aryaman Singh, who holds 3 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 52.66.

Assam Team Form

Assam has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Mrinmoy Dutta, who holds 35 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 24.02, and Saahil Jain, who has scored 321 runs in 24 innings at an average of 15.28.

Himachal Pradesh vs Assam Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Himachal Pradesh vs Assam T20 IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, null Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Assam Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Himachal Pradesh vs Assam Top Batters

Ekant Sen will be a key batsman for Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 297 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 33.

Sibsankar Roy will be a key batsman for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 140 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 20.

Himachal Pradesh vs Assam Top Bowlers

Mridul Surroch will be a key bowler for Himachal Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.02.

Mukhtar Hussain will be a key bowler for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.25.