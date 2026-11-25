Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction MIZ 35 % Chance of Winning UTP65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set to be one-sided, as it will be Mizoram going against Uttar Pradesh in Group A. This match will be played on 26 November at 4:30 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mizoram will be keen to secure a win in this match and end the group stages on a positive note. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win and possibly reach the next stage.

Who will win? Mizoram Uttar Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Uttar Pradesh and Mizoram will be facing each other for the first time in the T20 format.

Chinmay Sutar, from Mizoram, has scored 217 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.40.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh, has taken 372 wickets in 340 innings at an average of 24.69.

Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning

Uttar Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Mizoram with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 1260 runs in 47 innings at an average of 36, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 372 wickets in 340 innings at an average of 24.69. On the other hand, Mizoram will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Chinmay Sutar, who has scored 217 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.40, and B Lalnunfela, who holds 14 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 16.78.

Mizoram Chances of Winning: 35%

Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning: 65%

Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mizoram has not been able to perform well in this tournament so far. Even after playing a good number of games, the team has struggled to grab wins in the majority of them. As they aim to end their losing streak, their last group game against Uttar Pradesh comes as a major challenge. But they will be relying on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Manender Singh, who has scored 417 runs in 27 innings at an average of 15.44, and Khiangte Vanrotlinga, who has scored 162 runs in 12 innings at an average of 20.25. Kuldip Yadav holds 5 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 54.20.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has shown some good performances in this tournament so far. Having secured more wins than losses in this tournament, the team now aims to grab a massive win and possibly advance to the next stage of the tournament. Even though they face Mizoram for the first time, their winning momentum could help the team to secure yet another win. They have batsmen such as Aryan Juyal, who has scored 895 runs in 33 innings at an average of 33.14, and Divyansh Joshi, who has scored 150 runs in 8 innings at an average of 21.42. Yash Dayal has been able to take 70 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 30.09.

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Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh will be played at Wankhede Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny 56% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 56% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Lalthianawma, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.25, and Jehu Anderson, who has scored 444 runs in 25 innings at an average of 18.50.

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Prashant Veer, who holds 17 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 19.76, and Karan Sharma, who has scored 781 runs in 38 innings at an average of 23.66.

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Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Chinmay Sutar will be a key batsman for Mizoram in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 217 runs in 5 innings in his T20 career at an average of 43.40.

Sameer Rizvi will be a key batsman for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1260 runs in 47 innings in his T20 career at an average of 36.

Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

B Lalnunfela will be a key bowler for Mizoram in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets in 12 innings in his T20 career at an average of 16.78.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a key bowler for Uttar Pradesh in the next match. He has managed to take 372 wickets in 340 innings in his T20 career at an average of 24.69.