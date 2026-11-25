Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction MAH 43 % Chance of Winning AND 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most intense matches in Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is all set to take place, as Maharashtra faces Andhra Pradesh. This match will take place on 26 November at 12:45 PM IST at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Maharashtra will be eager to secure a win in this game and end the group stages on a positive note. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh will be looking at this game as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum and stay at the top.

Who will win? Maharashtra Andhra Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Andhra Pradesh has won its only head-to-head match against Maharashtra by 75 runs.

Prithvi Shaw, from Maharashtra, has scored 3204 runs in 129 innings at an average of 25.03.

Satyanarayana Raju, from Andhra Pradesh, has taken 34 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 19.26.

Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning

Andhra Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Maharashtra with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Maharashtra, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Hemanth Reddy, who has scored 253 runs in 7 innings at an average of 42.16, and Satyanarayana Raju, who holds 34 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 19.26. On the other hand, Maharashtra will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Prithvi Shaw, who has scored 3204 runs in 129 innings at an average of 25.03, and Vicky Ostwal, who holds 21 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 21.90.

Maharashtra Chances of Winning: 43%

Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning: 57%

Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Maharashtra has not been able to display good performances in this tournament. The team has managed to secure almost equal wins and losses in the games it has played so far, as they now aim to end the group stages on a positive note. But it will be quite challenging in the upcoming match against Andhra Pradesh, as their record over them has not been strong. They have batsmen such as Sahil Parakh, who has scored 238 runs in 11 innings at an average of 21.63, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 5397 runs in 161 innings at an average of 38.27. Vivek Shelar has been able to take 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.12.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh has already established its dominance in Group C standings. The team was able to hold the top spot for a long time, having won the majority of the initial games they had played in this tournament. As they prepare for the next game, their record against Maharashtra has also been strong, which could help them to grab yet another win. They have batsmen such as Shaik Rasheed, who has scored 685 runs in 31 innings at an average of 27.40, and Ashwin Hebbar, who has scored 1921 runs in 71 innings at an average of 30.01. KV Sasikanth has been able to take 77 wickets in 67 innings at an average of 25.20.

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Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh will be played at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 10 T20Is, out of which 5 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls to 153 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 55% Humidity 11° - 24° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 55% Humidity 11° - 24° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team has managed to secure almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Mukesh Choudhary, who holds 64 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 24.56, and Arshin Kulkarni, who has scored 671 runs in 27 innings at an average of 26.84.

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. Due to this reason, the team has managed to grab more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their winning streak in the next match. They have players such as KV Sasikanth, who has scored 468 runs in 41 innings at an average of 16.13, and Narasimha Raju, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.66.

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Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Top Batters

Prithvi Shaw will be a key batsman for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 3204 runs in 129 innings at an average of 25.03.

Hemanth Reddy will be a key batsman for Andhra Pradesh in the next match. He has managed to score 253 runs in 7 innings in his T20 career at an average of 42.16.

Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Top Bowlers

Vicky Ostwal will be a key bowler for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 21 wickets in 19 innings in his T20 career at an average of 21.90.

Satyanarayana Raju will be a key bowler for Andhra Pradesh in the next game. He has been able to take 34 wickets in 24 innings in his T20 career at an average of 19.26.