Delhi vs Railways Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction DEL 55 % Chance of Winning RAI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is expected to be one-sided, as it will be Delhi going against Railways. This match will be played on 26 November at 11:00 AM IST at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Delhi will be looking at this match as an opportunity to get a strong finish in the group stages. On the other hand, Railways will be eager to secure a win in this game and end its campaign on a strong note.

Who will win? Delhi Railways Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi has won both of its head-to-head encounters against Railways.

Yash Dhull, from Delhi, has scored 1380 runs in 39 innings at an average of 44.51.

Atal Bihari Rai, from Railways, has taken 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 27.09.

Delhi vs Railways Chances of Winning

Delhi will enter the upcoming match against Railways with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Railways in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who has scored 1380 runs in 39 innings at an average of 44.51, and Suyash Sharma, who holds 72 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 27.62. On the other hand, Railways will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ravi Singh, who has scored 495 runs in 15 innings at an average of 38.07, and Atal Bihari Rai, who holds 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 27.09.

Delhi Chances of Winning: 55%

Railways Chances of Winning: 45%

Delhi vs Railways Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Delhi has proven to be one of the best teams in Group B standings. With the team grabbing more wins than losses in its campaign this season, they have been able to make it among the table toppers. But it is now time to get a strong finish, for which they will be facing Railways. Their record against Railways has been strong, which could help them to get another win. They have batsmen such as Tejasvi Dahiya, who has scored 355 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.44, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 1864 runs in 64 innings at an average of 29.58. Mayank Yadav has been able to take 49 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 21.30.

On the other hand, Railways have not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team stands at the bottom of the group standings, as they started the campaign with four consecutive losses, before grabbing their first win. As they now aim to end the campaign with yet another win, the match against Delhi comes as a bigger challenge. They have batsmen such as Jayant Lakhan, who has scored 162 runs in 5 innings at an average of 32.40, and Zubair Ali, who has scored 188 runs in 8 innings at an average of 31.33. Jamshed Alam was able to take 5 wickets in his debut at an average of 7.60.

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Delhi vs Railways Match Toss Prediction

The match between Delhi and Railways will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 5 T20Is, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 204, but it falls to 175 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Delhi and Railways won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 46% Humidity 13° - 27° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 46% Humidity 13° - 27° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Delhi and Railways Player List

Team Form

Delhi Team Form

Delhi has shown some tremendous performances in this format of the game lately. Still, the team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Nitish Rana, who has scored 5466 runs in 213 innings at an average of 28.46, and Digvesh Rathi, who holds 37 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 31.05.

Railways Team Form

Railways have not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team secured consecutive losses and a few wins in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Zubair Ali, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 37, and Toufik Uddin Mondal, who has scored 91 runs in 4 innings at an average of 22.75.

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Delhi vs Railways Top Batters

Yash Dhull will be a key batsman for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1380 runs in 39 innings in his T20 career at an average of 44.51.

Ravi Singh will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 495 runs in 15 innings in his T20 career at an average of 38.07.

Delhi vs Railways Top Bowlers

Suyash Sharma will be a key bowler for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 72 wickets in 69 innings in his T20 career at an average of 27.62.

Atal Bihari Rai will be a key bowler for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets in 10 innings in his T20 career at an average of 27.09.