Delhi vs Railways Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction
DEL
55%
Chance of Winning
RAI
45%
Parimatch
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Who will win?
Facts:
- Delhi has won both of its head-to-head encounters against Railways.
- Yash Dhull, from Delhi, has scored 1380 runs in 39 innings at an average of 44.51.
- Atal Bihari Rai, from Railways, has taken 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 27.09.
Delhi vs Railways Chances of Winning
Delhi will enter the upcoming match against Railways with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Railways in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who has scored 1380 runs in 39 innings at an average of 44.51, and Suyash Sharma, who holds 72 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 27.62. On the other hand, Railways will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ravi Singh, who has scored 495 runs in 15 innings at an average of 38.07, and Atal Bihari Rai, who holds 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 27.09.
- Delhi Chances of Winning: 55%
- Railways Chances of Winning: 45%
Delhi vs Railways Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Delhi has proven to be one of the best teams in Group B standings. With the team grabbing more wins than losses in its campaign this season, they have been able to make it among the table toppers. But it is now time to get a strong finish, for which they will be facing Railways. Their record against Railways has been strong, which could help them to get another win. They have batsmen such as Tejasvi Dahiya, who has scored 355 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.44, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 1864 runs in 64 innings at an average of 29.58. Mayank Yadav has been able to take 49 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 21.30.
On the other hand, Railways have not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team stands at the bottom of the group standings, as they started the campaign with four consecutive losses, before grabbing their first win. As they now aim to end the campaign with yet another win, the match against Delhi comes as a bigger challenge. They have batsmen such as Jayant Lakhan, who has scored 162 runs in 5 innings at an average of 32.40, and Zubair Ali, who has scored 188 runs in 8 innings at an average of 31.33. Jamshed Alam was able to take 5 wickets in his debut at an average of 7.60.
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Delhi vs Railways Match Toss Prediction
The match between Delhi and Railways will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 5 T20Is, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 204, but it falls to 175 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Delhi and Railways won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Delhi and Railways Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arya Priyansh
batsman
Chaubey Shubham
batsman
Badoni Ayush
batsman
Chaudhary Shivam
batsman
Dhull Yash
batsman
Choudhary Raj Kamal
batsman
Lakra Dev
all rounder
Kumar Susheel
bowler
Rana Harshit
bowler
Kushwah Nishant
batsman
Rawat Anuj
wicket keeper
Pandey Akash
bowler
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Pandey Akshat R
bowler
Sangwan Pradeep
bowler
Saif Mohammad
batsman
Sharma Ishant
bowler
Sharma Ashutosh
batsman
Sharma Kshitiz
batsman
Sharma Karn
bowler
Sharma Suyash
bowler
Sharma Rahul
bowler
Sharma Vaibhav
bowler
Singh Pratham
batsman
Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh
bowler
Singh Vivek
all rounder
Sidhu Jonty
batsman
Singh Yuvraj
batsman
Singh Himmat
batsman
Thareja Lakshay
wicket keeper
Tyagi Harsh
bowler
Vashisth Shivank
bowler
Vijayran Pranshu
all rounder
Yadav Lalit
all rounder
Team Form
Delhi Team Form
Delhi has shown some tremendous performances in this format of the game lately. Still, the team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Nitish Rana, who has scored 5466 runs in 213 innings at an average of 28.46, and Digvesh Rathi, who holds 37 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 31.05.
Railways Team Form
Railways have not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team secured consecutive losses and a few wins in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Zubair Ali, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 37, and Toufik Uddin Mondal, who has scored 91 runs in 4 innings at an average of 22.75.
Delhi vs Railways
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Delhi
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Railways
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi vs Railways Top Batters
Yash Dhull will be a key batsman for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1380 runs in 39 innings in his T20 career at an average of 44.51.
Ravi Singh will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 495 runs in 15 innings in his T20 career at an average of 38.07.
Delhi vs Railways Top Bowlers
Suyash Sharma will be a key bowler for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 72 wickets in 69 innings in his T20 career at an average of 27.62.
Atal Bihari Rai will be a key bowler for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets in 10 innings in his T20 career at an average of 27.09.
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