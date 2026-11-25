Hyderabad vs Odisha Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction HYD 54 % Chance of Winning ODI 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are waiting for the upcoming match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as it will be Hyderabad going against Odisha. This match will be played on 26 November at 12:30 PM IST at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. Hyderabad will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win to end it's campaign on a strong note. On the other hand, Odisha will be eager to secure a win in this game and make its mark in this campaign.

Who will win? Hyderabad Odisha Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hyderabad has won both of its head-to-head encounters against Odisha.

Tanmay Agarwal, from Hyderabad, has scored 2383 runs in 85 innings at an average of 29.78.

Soumya Lenka, from Odisha, has taken 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 33.33.

Hyderabad vs Odisha Chances of Winning

Hyderabad will enter the upcoming match against Odisha with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Odisha in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tanmay Agarwal, who has scored 2383 runs in 85 innings at an average of 29.78, and Chama Milind, who holds 129 wickets in 85 innings at an average of 18.13. On the other hand, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Kartik Biswal, who has scored 213 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.60, and Soumya Lenka, who holds 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 33.33.

Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 54%

Odisha Chances of Winning: 46%

Hyderabad vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hyderabad is looking for ways to enhance its chances of reaching the next stage. The team showcased mixed performances in the initial games this season, which derailed their chances of qualification to a great extent. But against Odisha, their record has been strong, which could help the team to secure another win in the group stages. They have batsmen such as Kodimela Himateja, who has scored 180 runs in 4 innings at an average of 45, and Abhirath Reddy, who has scored 99 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24.75. Ajay Dev Goud has been able to take 34 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 15.26.

On the other hand, Odisha has not been able to perform well in this tournament so far. The team has been standing among the bottom teams in the group stages, having secured more losses than wins in the games it has played so far. Against Hyderabad, their record has not been strong, which could make the next game yet another challenge for the team. They have batsmen such as Subhranshu Senapati, who has scored 1509 runs in 57 innings at an average of 29.01, and Gourav Choudhary, who has scored 421 runs in 17 innings at an average of 26.31. Debabrata Pradhan has been able to take 38 wickets in 33 innings at an average of 22.34.

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Hyderabad vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hyderabad and Odisha will be played at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue is yet to host any T20I, but it is expected to offer balanced conditons. Pacers will be able to enjoy the early swinging conditions, while the pitch is mainly known to favour the batsmen with its true bounce and quick outfield. Spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs as the pitch slows down. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hyderabad and Odisha won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 62% Humidity 17° - 27° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 62% Humidity 17° - 27° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Hyderabad and Odisha Player List

Team Form

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Rahul Buddhi, who has scored 841 runs in 40 innings at an average of 27.12, and Rakshan Readdi, who has taken 36 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 22.61.

Odisha Team Form

Odisha has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ninad Rathva, who holds 45 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 19.71, and Aditya Rout, who has scored 114 runs in 7 innings at an average of 16.28.

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Hyderabad vs Odisha Top Batters

Tanmay Agarwal will be a key batsman for Hyderabad in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2383 runs in 85 innings at an average of 29.78.

Kartik Biswal will be a key batsman for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 213 runs in 6 innings in his T20 career at an average of 42.60.

Hyderabad vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Chama Milind will be a key bowler for Hyderabad in the next match. He has managed to take 129 wickets in 85 innings in his T20 career at an average of 18.13.

Soumya Lenka will be a key bowler for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets in 9 innings in his T20 career at an average of 33.33.