Worcestershire vs Kent T20 Blast Match Prediction WOR 53 % Chance of Winning KEN 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to feature another intense Cross Pool game, as it will be Worcestershire going against Kent. This match is all set to be played on 3 July at 10:00 PM IST at County Ground in New Road. Worcestershire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Somerset by 36 runs. On the other hand, Kent is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Hampshire by 7 wickets. Which one of these teams could grab its fifth win this season?

Who will win? Worcestershire Kent Vote 0 votes

Facts: Worcestershire and Kent will be facing each other for the first time in a T20 Blast.

Sikandar Raza, from Worcestershire, has scored 215 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.83.

Matt Milnes, from Kent, has taken 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.63.

Worcestershire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Worcestershire will enter the next game against Kent with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 215 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.83, and Matthew Waite, who has taken 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.92. On the other hand, Kent will be eager to turn the tables in the upcoming match. Looking at its recent form, the team stands close to grab a turnaround and secure a win. They have players such as Sam Billings, who has scored 338 runs in 8 innings at an average of 67.60, and Matt Milnes, who holds 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.63.

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 53%

Kent Chances of Winning: 47%

Worcestershire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Worcestershire has shown mixed performances in the current season of T20 Blast. The team holds four wins and four losses in eight games, as it has regained its winning momentum before the match against Kent. Moreover, they will be taking up the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious and extend their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Adam Hose, who has scored 174 runs in 8 innings at an average of 21.75, and Kashif Ali, who has scored 152 runs in 8 innings at an average of 19. Usama Mir has managed to take 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.16.

On the other hand, Kent has also shown similar performance like that of Worcestershire in this season. The team also holds four wins and four losses in eight games, as it heads to this game after ending its three match losing streak. Noting their player performances lately, the team will be standing as a close contender in the next game. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 149 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37.25, and Zak Crawley, who has scored 172 runs in 8 innings at an average of 24.57. Grant Stewart has taken 5 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 18.60.

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Worcestershire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

The match between Worcestershire and Kent will be played at County Ground in New Road, which means Worcestershire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it increases to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Worcestershire and Kent won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 53% Humidity 12° - 25° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 53% Humidity 12° - 25° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Worcestershire and Kent Player List

Team Form

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has finally regained its winning momentum ahead of the next game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Tom Taylor, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.77, and Isaac Mohammed, who has scored 149 runs in 7 innings at an average of 21.28.

Kent Team Form

Kent has also regained its winning momentum right before the next game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Keith Dudgeon, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.16, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 170 runs in 8 innings at an average of 21.25.

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Worcestershire vs Kent Top Batters

Sikandar Raza is the highest run-scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has managed to score 215 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.83.

Sam Billings has dominated with the bat for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to score 338 runs in 8 innings for the team at an average of 67.60.

Worcestershire vs Kent Top Bowlers

Matthew Waite is the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to take 13 wickets in just 7 innings at an average of 18.92.

Matt Milnes is leading the wicket-taking charts for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to take 11 wickets in just 8 innings at an average of 21.63.