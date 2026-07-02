Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire T20 Blast Match Prediction NOT 51 % Chance of Winning LAN 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group of the T20 Blast is all set to provide cricket fans with a thrilling encounter, as it will be Nottinghamshire going against Lancashire. This match will be played on 3 July at 11:00 PM IST at Trent Bridge. Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Leicestershire by 74 runs. On the other hand, Lancashire will be heading to this game taking advantage of its previous records over them, eager to continue its winning momentum.

Who will win? Nottinghamshire Lancashire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Nottinghamshire.

George Munsey, from Nottinghamshire, has scored 408 runs in 8 innings at an average of 81.60.

Tom Hartley, from Lancashire, has taken 91 wickets in 103 innings at an average of 25.93.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire will enter the next game against Lancashire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 408 runs in 8 innings at an average of 81.60, and Mohammad Ali, who has taken 17 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 14.76. On the other hand, Lancashire will be standing eager to come out victorious in the next game. Their record against Nottinghamshire has been strong, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who has scored 7986 runs in 321 innings at an average of 28.52, and Tom Hartley, who holds 91 wickets in 103 innings at an average of 25.93.

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 51%

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 49%

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nottinghamshire has given one of the finest comebacks of the tournament. The team started this campaign with consecutive losses, but has now regained its winning momentum. With three losses and five wins in eight games, the team enters the next game against Lancashire taking the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Tom Moores, who has scored 190 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.14, and Jack Haynes, who has scored 181 runs in 8 innings at an average of 22.62. George Linde has taken 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 27.71.

On the other hand, Lancashire will be standing eager to continue its winning momentum. Even though their performances have been mixed this season, the next game brings an opportunity for them to regain winning momentum. Their record has been strong over Nottinghamshire, which could help them to come out victorious and turn the tables. They have players such as Joseph Moores, who has scored 119 runs in 7 innings at an average of 23.80, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 2612 runs in 108 innings at an average of 30.02. Liam Livingstone has grabbed 156 wickets in 193 innings at an average of 25.53.

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Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Lancashire will be played at Trent Bridge, which means Nottinghamshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 16 T20Is, out of which 10 have been won by the team batting first, and 6 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls to 143 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Nottinghamshire and Lancashire will not be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 53% Humidity 13° - 24° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 53% Humidity 13° - 24° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Nottinghamshire and Lancashire Player List

Team Form

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has shown an impressive form in this tournament lately. The team has won all of its last five games, as it now aims to extend its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Mohammad Amir, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12, and George Linde, who has scored 143 runs in 7 innings at an average of 28.60.

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has finally regained its winning momentum in this tournament. The team has won the majority of its previous games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Tom Aspinwall, who has taken 23 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 22.86, and Ben McDermott, who has scored 5391 runs in 211 innings at an average of 29.45.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire T20 Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

George Munsey is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire in the current season. He has managed to score 408 runs in 8 innings at an average of 81.60.

Liam Livingstone will be a key batter for Lancashire in the next match. He has managed to score 7986 runs in 321 innings in his T20 career at an average of 28.52.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Mohammad Ali is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 17 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 14.76.

Tom Hartley will be a key bowler for Lancashire in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 91 wickets in his T20 career in 103 innings at an average of 25.93.