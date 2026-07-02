Yorkshire vs Durham T20 Blast Match Prediction
YOR
56%
Chance of Winning
DUR
44%
Parimatch
T20
Headingley
Who will win?
Facts:
- Durham has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Yorkshire.
- Jonny Bairstow, from Yorkshire, has scored 255 runs in 8 innings at an average of 36.42.
- Matthew Potts, from Durham, has taken 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.75.
Yorkshire vs Durham Chances of Winning
Yorkshire will enter the next game against Durham with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 255 runs in 8 innings at an average of 36.42, and Hasan Ali, who holds 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 12. On the other hand, Durham will be eager to continue its winning momentum. Their record against Yorkshire has been strong lately, which might help them to turn the tables in the next game. They have players such as Alex Lees, who has scored 268 runs in 7 innings at an average of 38.28, and Matthew Potts, who holds 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.75.
- Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 56%
- Durham Chances of Winning: 44%
Yorkshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Yorkshire has positioned themselves as one of the key performers in the North Group. With 4 wins and 3 losses in 8 games, the team will now be looking forward to grabbing another win, which could help them to climb up in the standings. In the next game against Durham, they will also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as William Luxton, who has scored 186 runs in 8 innings at an average of 23.25, and Adam Lyth, who has scored 175 runs in 8 innings at an average of 21.87. Jafer Chohan has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 15.72.
On the other hand, Durham has not been able to maintain consistency in this season. Even though the team started its campaign with wins, they suffered with a string of losses, as they now hold 3 wins and 4 losses in 7 games. Now with the next game being against Yorkshire, they will aim to take advantage of their record over them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ollie Robinson, who has scored 133 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.60, and Graham Clark, who has scored 151 runs in 7 innings at an average of 25.16. Kasey Aldridge has managed to take 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 17.33.
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Yorkshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction
The match between Yorkshire and Durham will be played at Headingley, which will be the home-ground to Yorkshire. This venue has hosted a total of 7 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 1 match has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 173, but it falls to 129 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Yorkshire and Durham won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Yorkshire and Durham Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lyth Adam
batsman
Clark Graham
batsman
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Lees Alex
batsman
Luxton William
batsman
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Whiteman Sam
wicket keeper
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Revis Matthew L
batsman
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Ashraf Faheem
all rounder
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Ali Hasan
bowler
Raine Ben
all rounder
Tye Andrew
bowler
Potts Matty
bowler
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Team Form
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire has not been able to regain its winning momentum in the current phase of the tournament. The team holds just one win and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its form in the next match. They have players such as Moeen Ali, who holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 15.75, and Matthew Revis, who has scored 133 runs in 7 innings at an average of 22.16.
Durham Team Form
Durham has finally regained its winning momentum after encountering a string of losses. The team holds one win after four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Callum Parkinson, who holds 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 15.63, and Colin Ackermann, who has scored 125 runs in 7 innings at an average of 25.
Yorkshire vs Durham
T20
Headingley, null
Yorkshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Durham
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Yorkshire vs Durham Top Batters
Jonny Bairstow is the highest run-scorer for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 255 runs in 8 innings for the team at an average of 36.42.
Alex Lees has been dominating with the bat for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to score 268 runs in 7 innings for the team at an average of 38.28.
Yorkshire vs Durham Top Bowlers
Hasan Ali is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 12.
Matthew Potts is the leading wicket-taker for Durham in this tournament. He has secured 12 wickets for the team in just 6 innings at an average of 14.75.
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