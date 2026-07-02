Yorkshire vs Durham T20 Blast Match Prediction YOR 56 % Chance of Winning DUR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group in the T20 Blast is ready for a clash of the titans, as it will be Yorkshire going against Durham. This match is all set to be played on 3 July at 11:00 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds. Yorkshire is heading to this match after having a tie in its previous match against Derbyshire. On the other hand, Durham is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Middlesex by 100 runs. Which one of these two teams will be able to regain its winning momentum?

Who will win? Yorkshire Durham Vote 0 votes

Facts: Durham has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Yorkshire.

Jonny Bairstow, from Yorkshire, has scored 255 runs in 8 innings at an average of 36.42.

Matthew Potts, from Durham, has taken 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.75.

Yorkshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter the next game against Durham with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 255 runs in 8 innings at an average of 36.42, and Hasan Ali, who holds 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 12. On the other hand, Durham will be eager to continue its winning momentum. Their record against Yorkshire has been strong lately, which might help them to turn the tables in the next game. They have players such as Alex Lees, who has scored 268 runs in 7 innings at an average of 38.28, and Matthew Potts, who holds 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.75.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Durham Chances of Winning: 44%

Yorkshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire has positioned themselves as one of the key performers in the North Group. With 4 wins and 3 losses in 8 games, the team will now be looking forward to grabbing another win, which could help them to climb up in the standings. In the next game against Durham, they will also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as William Luxton, who has scored 186 runs in 8 innings at an average of 23.25, and Adam Lyth, who has scored 175 runs in 8 innings at an average of 21.87. Jafer Chohan has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 15.72.

On the other hand, Durham has not been able to maintain consistency in this season. Even though the team started its campaign with wins, they suffered with a string of losses, as they now hold 3 wins and 4 losses in 7 games. Now with the next game being against Yorkshire, they will aim to take advantage of their record over them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ollie Robinson, who has scored 133 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.60, and Graham Clark, who has scored 151 runs in 7 innings at an average of 25.16. Kasey Aldridge has managed to take 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 17.33.

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Yorkshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Yorkshire and Durham will be played at Headingley, which will be the home-ground to Yorkshire. This venue has hosted a total of 7 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 1 match has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 173, but it falls to 129 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Yorkshire and Durham won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 13° - 22° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 13° - 22° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Yorkshire and Durham Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has not been able to regain its winning momentum in the current phase of the tournament. The team holds just one win and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its form in the next match. They have players such as Moeen Ali, who holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 15.75, and Matthew Revis, who has scored 133 runs in 7 innings at an average of 22.16.

Durham Team Form

Durham has finally regained its winning momentum after encountering a string of losses. The team holds one win after four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Callum Parkinson, who holds 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 15.63, and Colin Ackermann, who has scored 125 runs in 7 innings at an average of 25.

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Yorkshire vs Durham Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow is the highest run-scorer for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 255 runs in 8 innings for the team at an average of 36.42.

Alex Lees has been dominating with the bat for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to score 268 runs in 7 innings for the team at an average of 38.28.

Yorkshire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 12.

Matthew Potts is the leading wicket-taker for Durham in this tournament. He has secured 12 wickets for the team in just 6 innings at an average of 14.75.