Sussex vs Essex T20 Blast Match Prediction SUS 53 % Chance of Winning ESS 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to feature an intense game in the South Group, as it will be Sussex going against Essex in the next game. This match will be played on 3 July at 11:30 PM IST at County Ground in Hove. Essex will be looking at this game as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum in the tournament. On the other hand, Sussex will be aiming to take the home-ground advantage at its best and come out victorious.

Who will win? Sussex Essex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sussex and Essex have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Charlie Bennett, from Essex, has taken 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 20.33.

Daniel Hughes, from Sussex, has scored 3737 runs in 145 innings at an average of 29.19.

Sussex vs Essex Chances of Winning

Sussex will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Daniel Hughes, who has scored 3737 runs in 145 innings at an average of 29.19, and Tymal Mills, who holds 335 wickets in 263 innings at an average of 23.34. On the other hand, Essex will also be eager to come out victorious in the next game. For this, the team will rely on its winning streak which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Charlie Allison, who has scored 515 runs in 23 innings at an average of 32.18, and Charlie Bennett, who holds 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 20.33.

Sussex Chances of Winning: 53%

Essex Chances of Winning: 47%

Sussex vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sussex has not been able to perform well in the current edition of the T20 Blast. Having lost the majority of its games in this tournament, the team is now looking for ways to regain its winning momentum. In the upcoming match against Essex, they will be taking up the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Harrison Ward, who has scored 1099 runs in 52 innings at an average of 22.89, and Tom Alsop, who has scored 2369 runs in 104 innings at an average of 26.92. Danny Briggs has taken 317 wickets in 269 innings at an average of 21.77.

On the other hand, Essex has been one of the top performing teams in the current phases of the tournament. Even though they didn't start the season well, their recent string of wins has been enough to turn the tables for the team. But it will be quite challenging for them to come out victorious against Sussex at its own home turf. They have batsmen such as Paul Walter, who has scored 2633 runs in 156 innings at an average of 20.25, and Michael Pepper, who has scored 3085 runs in 130 innings at an average of 26.14. With the ball, the team has Zaman Akhter, who holds 14 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 22.42.

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Sussex vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sussex and Essex will take place at County Ground in Hove, which means Sussex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 11 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 4 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 122, but it falls to 94 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sussex and Essex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 60% Humidity 14° - 21° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 60% Humidity 14° - 21° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sussex and Essex Player List

Team Form

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has not been able to perform at its best in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Sean Hunt, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.20, and John Simpson, who has scored 3313 runs in 180 innings at an average of 21.51.

Essex Team Form

Essex has been on a strong run in the current stages of the tournament. The team has more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 507 runs in 26 innings at an average of 23.04, and Shane Snater, who holds 62 wickets in 71 innings at an average of 29.41.

Sussex vs Essex T20 County Ground, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Sussex vs Essex Top Batters

Daniel Hughes will be a key batsmen for Sussex in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 3737 runs in 145 innings at an average of 29.19.

Charlie Allison is the highest run-scorer for Essex in this tournament. He has been able to score 515 runs in his T20 career in 23 innings at an average of 32.18.

Sussex vs Essex Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex in this tournament. He has managed to take 335 wickets in his T20 career in 263 innings at an average of 23.34.

Charlie Bennett is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 20.33.