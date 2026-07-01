England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction ENG 58 % Chance of Winning RSA 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is down to the second semi-final, as it will be the hosts, England Women, going against South Africa Women. This match is all set to take place on 2 July at 11:00 PM IST at Kennington Oval. England Women are heading to the semi-final match after winning its previous match against New Zealand Women by 9 wickets. On the other hand, South Africa Women are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Bangladesh Women by 4 wickets.

Who will win? England Women South Africa Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: England Women have won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against South Africa Women.

Danni Wyatt has scored 41 runs off 39 balls against Shabnim Ismail, while Ismail has taken 3 wickets against her.

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 13 runs off 9 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell is yet to take her wicket.

England Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

England Women will enter the next game against South Africa Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the Proteas, and also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Danni Wyatt, who has scored 282 runs in 5 innings at an average of 94, and Sophie Ecclestone, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.75. On the other hand, South Africa Women will be eager to win and reach the finals. For this, the team will be relying on its winning streak in this tournament. They have players such as Tazmin Brits, who has scored 174 runs in 3 innings at an average of 87, and Marizanne Kapp, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.14.

England Women Chances of Winning: 58%

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 42%

England Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women do look as a strong contender for the finals of the tournament. Being the hosts of the campaign, the team has won all of its matches in the group stages, as it now aims to reach the finals. With the next game being against South Africa Women, it comes as an advantage for them. Against the Proteas, England Women has been on a winning streak and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Sophia Dunkley, who has scored 120 runs in 3 innings at an average of 60, and Heather Knight, who has scored 94 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.33. Charlie Dean has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.42.

On the other hand, South Africa Women have made one of the finest comebacks in this tournament. The team started the campaign with a loss, but went on to secure four consecutive wins to finish at the second spot in the group stages. But it will be challenging for them to continue the same form against England Women. They have batters such as Marizanne Kapp, who has scored 119 runs in 4 innings at an average of 39.66, and Annerie Dercksen, who has scored 138 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34.50. With the ball, the team has Ayabonga Khaka, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.

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England Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The semi-final match between England Women and South Africa Women will be played at Kennington Oval, which means England Women take the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 23 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 151, but it falls to 139 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will win the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between England Women and South Africa Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47% 11° - 24° C 19 kmph

Sunny 47% 11° - 24° C 19 kmph

England Women and South Africa Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women continue their unbeaten run in this tournament as they enter the semis. The team has won all of its last five games in this tournament, as they prepare for another win. They have players such as Freya Kemp, who has taken 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.83, and Amy Jones, who has scored 87 runs in 5 innings at an average of 17.40.

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have now been on a winning streak in this tournament. The team holds just one loss and four consecutive wins in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored 117 runs in 5 innings at an average of 23.40, and Shabnim Ismail, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.33.

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England Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt is the highest run-scorer for England Women in this format lately. She has managed to score 316 runs in her last 7 games at an average of 63.22.

Laura Wolvaardt is the highest run-scorer for South Africa Women in this format. She has been able to score 447 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 49.67.

England Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Charlie Dean is the leading wicket-taker for England Women in this format. She has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.89.

Nonkululeko Mlaba will be a key bowler for South Africa Women in the next game. She has been able to take 11 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.35.