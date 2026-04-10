Matthew Edward Milnes

County Championship
Yorkshire vs Hampshire
County Championship
YOR
(24 ov.) 48/4
HAM
251
Kent vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
KEN
NOR
(91 ov.) 409/1
Yorkshire vs Sussex
County Championship
YOR
SUS
(96 ov.) 373/6
Worcestershire vs Kent
County Championship
WOR
(24 ov.) 94/1
KEN
196
Somerset vs Yorkshire
County Championship
SOM
(50 ov.) 201/3
YOR
162
Kent vs Derbyshire
County Championship
KEN
352
DER
(5 ov.) 24/0
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
WAR
147
YOR
(25 ov.) 110/4
Gloucestershire vs Kent
County Championship
GLO
325
KEN
(2 ov.) 1/0
Yorkshire vs Surrey
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 362/4
SUR
Kent vs Durham
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 385/4
DUR
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 386/6
WAR
Lancashire vs Kent
County Championship
LAN
(9 ov.) 17/2
KEN
178
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
LEI
(0 ov.) 177/3
YOR
185
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
Hampshire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
HAM
YOR
Middlesex vs Kent
County Championship
MID
KEN
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire
County Championship
YOR
LEI
Northamptonshire vs Kent
County Championship
NOR
KEN
Surrey vs Yorkshire
County Championship
SUR
YOR
Kent vs Worcestershire
County Championship
KEN
WOR
Yorkshire vs Essex
County Championship
YOR
ESS
Derbyshire vs Kent
County Championship
DER
KEN
Yorkshire vs Somerset
County Championship
YOR
SOM
Kent vs Lancashire
County Championship
KEN
LAN
Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
NOT
YOR
Kent vs Gloucestershire
County Championship
KEN
GLO