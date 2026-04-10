Matthew Edward Milnes

Matthew Edward Milnes

bowler

Full name:Matthew Edward Milnes
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Yorkshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches471137
Innings761137
Overs1239.291.5122.0
Balls---
Maidens23110
Runs42806331104
Wickets1471937
Avg29.1133.3129.83
SR50.582919.78
Eco3.456.899.04
BB955
4w901
5w411
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches471137
Innings71714
Not outs1919
Runs99010159
Balls Faced22699043
Avg19.0316.8311.8
SR43.63112.22137.2
Fours13275
Fifties300
Sixies641
Highest782614
Hundreds000

Matthew Edward Milnes Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultNottinghamshire vs Yorkshire

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

167

YOR

YOR

169

ResultYorkshire vs Derbyshire

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

195

DER

DER

194

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultDurham vs Yorkshire

Durham vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

DUR

DUR

93

YOR

YOR

151

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultYorkshire vs Gloucestershire

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

104

GLO

GLO

217

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultYorkshire vs Lancashire

Yorkshire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

213

LAN

LAN

107

ResultLeicestershire vs Yorkshire

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

147

YOR

YOR

135

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultHampshire vs Yorkshire

Hampshire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

155

YOR

YOR

150

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultDerbyshire vs Yorkshire

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

Queen's Park

DER

DER

215

YOR

YOR

215

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

ResultYorkshire vs Durham

Yorkshire vs Durham

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

208

DUR

DUR

205

LiveYorkshire vs Leicestershire

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

207

LEI

LEI

(19 ov.) 163/9

LiveHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

190

KEN

KEN

(3 ov.) 32/1

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Vagadia, Yash

Vagadia, Yash

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Moriarty, Daniel

Moriarty, Daniel

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Edwards, Mickey

Edwards, Mickey

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bhuiyan, Arafat

O Riordan, Marcus

O Riordan, Marcus