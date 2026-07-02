Glamorgan vs Warwickshire T20 Blast Match Prediction GLA 52 % Chance of Winning WAR 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to have an intense game in the Central & West Group, as it will be Glamorgan going against Warwickshire. This match is all set to take place on 3 July at 11:00 PM IST at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Glamorgan is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Middlesex by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Warwickshire will be aiming to regain its winning momentum in the tournament and rank up in the standings. Which one of these two teams gets to make its mark in the next game?

Who will win? Glamorgan Warwickshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Warwickshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Glamorgan.

Kiran Carlson, from Glamorgan, has scored 221 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.57.

Usman Tariq, from Warwickshire, has taken 96 wickets in 65 innings at an average of 18.37.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan will enter the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances this season, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kiran Carlson, who has scored 221 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.57, and Nathan McAndrew, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.70. On the other hand, Warwickshire will also be eager to continue its winning momentum. The team has been on a winning streak against Glamorgan, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Beau Webster, who has scored 2330 runs in 93 innings at an average of 30.25, and Usman Tariq, who holds 96 wickets in 65 innings at an average of 18.37.

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 52%

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 48%

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glamorgan has been one of the top performers in the Central & West Group. After playing seven games this season, the team has managed to secure four wins and three losses, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. With the next game being against Warwickshire, Glamorgan will be taking up the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Sean Dickson, who has scored 211 runs in 7 innings at an average of 42.20, and Asa Tribe, who has scored 94 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47. Mason Crane has managed to take 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.55.

On the other hand, Warwickshire has not managed to do well in this season. After losing the majority of the matches the team has played, it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. Against Glamorgan, their record has been decent, as the team has gone undefeated over them in the recent three games. They have batsmen such as Zen Malik, who has scored 152 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38, and Dan Mousley, who has scored 1740 runs in 88 innings at an average of 22.59. Jordan Thompson has taken 137 wickets in 125 innings at an average of 25.62.

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Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glamorgan and Warwickshire will be played at Sophia Gardens, which gives the home-ground advantage to Glamorgan. This venue has hosted a total of 12 T20Is, out of which 4 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls to 135 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Glamorgan and Warwickshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 13° - 22° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 13° - 22° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Glamorgan and Warwickshire Player List

Team Form

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has shown a strong form lately in the shortest format of the game. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Dan Douthwaite, who has taken 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.22, and Will Smale, who has scored 138 runs in 7 innings at an average of 19.71.

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire is now finally back on track after suffering from a setback this season. The team has still secured more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to continue its regained form. They have players such as Sam Hain, who has scored 5151 runs in 177 innings at an average of 37.87, and Richard Gleeson, who holds 173 wickets in 144 innings at an average of 23.12.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire T20 Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Kiran Carlson is the highest run-scorer for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has managed to score 221 runs in just 7 innings at an average of 31.57.

Beau Webster has been a key batsman for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 2330 runs in 93 innings at an average of 30.25.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 18.70.

Usman Tariq has turned out to be a key bowler for Warwickshire in this season. He has managed to take 96 wickets in 65 innings at an average of just 18.37.