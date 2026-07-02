Glamorgan vs Warwickshire T20 Blast Match Prediction
GLA
52%
Chance of Winning
WAR
48%
Parimatch
T20
Sophia Gardens
Who will win?
Facts:
- Warwickshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Glamorgan.
- Kiran Carlson, from Glamorgan, has scored 221 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.57.
- Usman Tariq, from Warwickshire, has taken 96 wickets in 65 innings at an average of 18.37.
Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning
Glamorgan will enter the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances this season, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kiran Carlson, who has scored 221 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.57, and Nathan McAndrew, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.70. On the other hand, Warwickshire will also be eager to continue its winning momentum. The team has been on a winning streak against Glamorgan, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Beau Webster, who has scored 2330 runs in 93 innings at an average of 30.25, and Usman Tariq, who holds 96 wickets in 65 innings at an average of 18.37.
- Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 52%
- Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 48%
Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Glamorgan has been one of the top performers in the Central & West Group. After playing seven games this season, the team has managed to secure four wins and three losses, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. With the next game being against Warwickshire, Glamorgan will be taking up the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Sean Dickson, who has scored 211 runs in 7 innings at an average of 42.20, and Asa Tribe, who has scored 94 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47. Mason Crane has managed to take 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.55.
On the other hand, Warwickshire has not managed to do well in this season. After losing the majority of the matches the team has played, it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. Against Glamorgan, their record has been decent, as the team has gone undefeated over them in the recent three games. They have batsmen such as Zen Malik, who has scored 152 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38, and Dan Mousley, who has scored 1740 runs in 88 innings at an average of 22.59. Jordan Thompson has taken 137 wickets in 125 innings at an average of 25.62.
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Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Glamorgan and Warwickshire will be played at Sophia Gardens, which gives the home-ground advantage to Glamorgan. This venue has hosted a total of 12 T20Is, out of which 4 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls to 135 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Glamorgan and Warwickshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Glamorgan and Warwickshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Smale William
wicket keeper
Yates Robert
batsman
Carlson Kiran
batsman
Malik Zen
no information yet
Tribe Asa Mark
batsman
Webster Beau
all rounder
Kellaway Benjamin Ian
all rounder
Mousley Dan
batsman
Dickson Sean
batsman
Hain Sam
batsman
Cooke Chris
wicket keeper
Barnard Ed
bowler
Douthwaite Daniel
all rounder
Smith Kai
wicket keeper
Neesham James
all rounder
Thompson Jordan
all rounder
van der Gugten Tim
bowler
Woakes Chris
all rounder
Crane Mason
bowler
Gleeson Richard
bowler
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Tariq Usman
no information yet
Team Form
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan has shown a strong form lately in the shortest format of the game. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Dan Douthwaite, who has taken 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.22, and Will Smale, who has scored 138 runs in 7 innings at an average of 19.71.
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire is now finally back on track after suffering from a setback this season. The team has still secured more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to continue its regained form. They have players such as Sam Hain, who has scored 5151 runs in 177 innings at an average of 37.87, and Richard Gleeson, who holds 173 wickets in 144 innings at an average of 23.12.
Glamorgan vs Warwickshire
T20
Sophia Gardens, null
Glamorgan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Warwickshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Top Batters
Kiran Carlson is the highest run-scorer for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has managed to score 221 runs in just 7 innings at an average of 31.57.
Beau Webster has been a key batsman for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 2330 runs in 93 innings at an average of 30.25.
Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers
Nathan McAndrew is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 18.70.
Usman Tariq has turned out to be a key bowler for Warwickshire in this season. He has managed to take 96 wickets in 65 innings at an average of just 18.37.
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