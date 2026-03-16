Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction AUS 70 % Chance of Winning SRI 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Australia take on Sri Lanka in the 30th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 16 at 07:00 PM IST.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Australia head into this tournament after inconsistent performance in this format as they lost back to back series against India and Pakistan. They have struggled so far as they have one defeat in two games and need a win in this fixture to qualify for the next round. In the last game they lost against Zimbabwe.

Much like their opponents, Sri Lanka struggled prior to this campaign as they lost against England 3-0 but they have managed to turn things around and have won both games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 70%

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 30%

Australia vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Tips 2026

Glenn Maxwell has been underwhelming since he returned after a long lay off due to injury and he once again struggled to make an impact in this campaign which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Pathum Nissanka was the standout batter for Sri Lanka last year but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the last game he scored 13 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Pallekele with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Australia and Sri Lanka Player List

Team Form

Australia Team Form

Australia have lost back to back series against India and Pakistan, they have one win in two games in this campaign.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have been excellent thus far as they have a perfect record after two games.

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Australia vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Matthew Renshaw to be Australia’ top batter

Matthew Renshaw was incredible in the last game and has been sublime so far in this campaign. With 102 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Kusal Mendis continued his excellent form in the last match as he scored 61 runs against Oman. With 117 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’ top bowler

Adam Zampa was phenomenal against Pakistan as he bagged five wickets in the series and has continued his form as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana has had a brilliant start to the campaign as so far this season he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.