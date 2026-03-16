Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction
AUS
70%
Chance of Winning
SRI
30%
Parimatch
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 102 runs, Matthew Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Australia in this campaign.
- With 117 runs, Kusal Mendis is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in this campaign.
Australia vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
Australia head into this tournament after inconsistent performance in this format as they lost back to back series against India and Pakistan. They have struggled so far as they have one defeat in two games and need a win in this fixture to qualify for the next round. In the last game they lost against Zimbabwe.
Much like their opponents, Sri Lanka struggled prior to this campaign as they lost against England 3-0 but they have managed to turn things around and have won both games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia’ chances of winning - 70%
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 30%
Australia vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Tips 2026
Glenn Maxwell has been underwhelming since he returned after a long lay off due to injury and he once again struggled to make an impact in this campaign which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Pathum Nissanka was the standout batter for Sri Lanka last year but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the last game he scored 13 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Pallekele with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Australia and Sri Lanka Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Head Travis
batsman
Perera Kusal
wicket keeper
Green Cameron
all rounder
Mendis Kusal
wicket keeper
David Tim
batsman
Rathnayake Pavan
bowler
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe
all rounder
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Chameera Dushmantha
bowler
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Zampa Adam
bowler
Pathirana Matheesha
bowler
Team Form
Australia Team Form
Australia have lost back to back series against India and Pakistan, they have one win in two games in this campaign.
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka have been excellent thus far as they have a perfect record after two games.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia vs Sri Lanka Top Batters
Matthew Renshaw to be Australia’ top batter
Matthew Renshaw was incredible in the last game and has been sublime so far in this campaign. With 102 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Kusal Mendis continued his excellent form in the last match as he scored 61 runs against Oman. With 117 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers
Adam Zampa to be Australia’ top bowler
Adam Zampa was phenomenal against Pakistan as he bagged five wickets in the series and has continued his form as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana has had a brilliant start to the campaign as so far this season he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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