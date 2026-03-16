England vs Nepal Match Prediction
ENG
99%
Chance of Winning
NEP
1%
Parimatch
T20i
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 90 runs, Tom Banton is the leading run scorer for England in 2026.
- With 509 runs, Kushal Bhurtel was the leading run scorer for Nepal in 2025.
England vs Nepal Chance of Winning
England have struggled in the subcontinent in the recent past as they struggled in the ODI World and then in the Champions Trophy and would be hoping for a better performance in this campaign. England went head to head against Sri Lanka prior to this tournament and they won the series 3-0.
Nepal have struggled for consistency and are one of the underdogs in this Group. They last played back in Oct 2025 and Nepal have won six games in a row. They would be hoping to make a mark in this game. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England’ chances of winning - 99%
- Nepal’ chances of winning - 01%
England vs Nepal Prediction & Tips 2026
Tom Banton was sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as he scored 90 runs in three games and was the leading run scorer for England in the series which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Aasif Sheikh has been one of the standout batters for Nepal in this team as he has been consistent and has scored 394 runs in the last calendar year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
England vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
England and Nepal Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Bhurtel Kushal
no information yet
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Sheikh Aasif
wicket keeper
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
Kumar Rohit
batsman
Banton Tom
batsman
Airee Dipendra
all rounder
Brook Harry
batsman
Sheikh Aarif
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Bam Lokesh
batsman
Jacks Will
batsman
Jha Gulshan
bowler
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Kc Karan
all rounder
Archer Jofra
bowler
Malla Sher
all rounder
Rashid Adil
bowler
Yadav Nandan
bowler
Wood Luke
bowler
Lamichhane Sandeep
bowler
Team Form
England Team Form
England were sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as they won the series 3-0. They have won four of the last five matches.
Nepal Team Form
Nepal have done well in the qualifiers as they have won six games on the bounce.
England vs Nepal
T20i
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Nepal
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England vs Nepal Top Batters
Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter
Jos Buttler has been sensational for England in the subcontinent. In the last series vs India he was the leading run scorer and we expect him to shine once again. He is our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’ top batter
Kushal Bhurtel heads into this tournament in brilliant form, he has been solid in the qualifiers and with 509 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
England vs Nepal Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Adil Rashid heads into this tournament after a brilliant display against Sri Lanka in the last series as he bagged five wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’ top bowler
Sandeep Lamichhane was the star performer for Nepal in this last calendar year. He has bagged 21 wickets in 2025 and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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