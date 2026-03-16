England vs Nepal Match Prediction ENG 99 % Chance of Winning NEP 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR England take on Nepal in the fifth of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 08 at 03:00 PM IST.

England vs Nepal Chance of Winning

England have struggled in the subcontinent in the recent past as they struggled in the ODI World and then in the Champions Trophy and would be hoping for a better performance in this campaign. England went head to head against Sri Lanka prior to this tournament and they won the series 3-0.

Nepal have struggled for consistency and are one of the underdogs in this Group. They last played back in Oct 2025 and Nepal have won six games in a row. They would be hoping to make a mark in this game. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 99%

Nepal’ chances of winning - 01%

England vs Nepal Prediction & Tips 2026

Tom Banton was sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as he scored 90 runs in three games and was the leading run scorer for England in the series which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Aasif Sheikh has been one of the standout batters for Nepal in this team as he has been consistent and has scored 394 runs in the last calendar year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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England vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

England and Nepal Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England were sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as they won the series 3-0. They have won four of the last five matches.

Nepal Team Form

Nepal have done well in the qualifiers as they have won six games on the bounce.

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England vs Nepal Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler has been sensational for England in the subcontinent. In the last series vs India he was the leading run scorer and we expect him to shine once again. He is our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’ top batter

Kushal Bhurtel heads into this tournament in brilliant form, he has been solid in the qualifiers and with 509 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid heads into this tournament after a brilliant display against Sri Lanka in the last series as he bagged five wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’ top bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane was the star performer for Nepal in this last calendar year. He has bagged 21 wickets in 2025 and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.