England vs Scotland Match Prediction
ENG
91%
Chance of Winning
SCO
9%
Parimatch
T20i
Eden Gardens Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 128 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for England in 2026.
- With 224 runs, George Munsey is the leading run scorer for Scotland in 2025.
England vs Scotland Chance of Winning
England headed into this tournament in brilliant form as they battered Sri Lanka and won the series 3-0. So far they have struggled in this tournament. In the opening game they just managed to cross the finishing line against Nepal and in the last game they got outplayed by West Indies.
Unlike their opponents, Scotland have done well, better than what most expected, they lost the opening game against West Indies but in the last game they managed to turn things around as they beat Italy. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England’ chances of winning - 91%
- Scotland’ chances of winning - 09%
England vs Scotland Prediction & Tips 2026
Tom Banton was sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as he scored 90 runs but so far in this tournament he has struggled to make an impact as he has scored two runs in both games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Brandon McMullen struggled to make an impact in this format last season and in the two games thus far he has scored 14 and 41. Even though he did well in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
England vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
England and Scotland Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Munsey George
batsman
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Jones Michael
batsman
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
McMullen Brandon
all rounder
Banton Tom
batsman
Berrington Richie
all rounder
Brook Harry
batsman
Bruce Tom
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Leask Michael
all rounder
Jacks Will
batsman
Cross Matty
wicket keeper
Overton Jamie
bowler
Watt Mark
bowler
Archer Jofra
bowler
Davidson Olly
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Wheal Brad
bowler
Rashid Adil
bowler
Currie Bradley
bowler
Team Form
England Team Form
England were sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as they won the series 3-0. They have one loss and one win in two games thus far.
Scotland Team Form
Scotland have lost four of the last five matches. In the last game they beat Italy.
England vs Scotland
T20i
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Scotland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England vs Scotland Top Batters
Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter
Jos Buttler has been incredible in the T20 format. In the two games thus far Buttler has scored 26 and 21 and we expect him to convert his starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
George Munsey to be Scotland’ top batter
George Munsey heads into this game after a brilliant performance against Italy as he scored 84 off 54 balls. Last year he was the leading run scorer for Scotland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
England vs Scotland Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Adil Rashid had a dismal start to the campaign but in the last game he managed to turn things around against West Indies and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brad Currie to be Scotland’ top bowler
Brad Currie has had a brilliant start to the campaign as in the opening game he had the best bowling figures against West Indies and once again was solid in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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