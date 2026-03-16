England vs Scotland Match Prediction ENG 91 % Chance of Winning SCO 9 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR England take on Scotland in the 23rd game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 14 at 03:00 PM IST.

England vs Scotland Chance of Winning

England headed into this tournament in brilliant form as they battered Sri Lanka and won the series 3-0. So far they have struggled in this tournament. In the opening game they just managed to cross the finishing line against Nepal and in the last game they got outplayed by West Indies.

Unlike their opponents, Scotland have done well, better than what most expected, they lost the opening game against West Indies but in the last game they managed to turn things around as they beat Italy. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 91%

Scotland’ chances of winning - 09%

England vs Scotland Prediction & Tips 2026

Tom Banton was sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as he scored 90 runs but so far in this tournament he has struggled to make an impact as he has scored two runs in both games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Brandon McMullen struggled to make an impact in this format last season and in the two games thus far he has scored 14 and 41. Even though he did well in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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England vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

England and Scotland Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England were sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as they won the series 3-0. They have one loss and one win in two games thus far.

Scotland Team Form

Scotland have lost four of the last five matches. In the last game they beat Italy.

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England vs Scotland Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler has been incredible in the T20 format. In the two games thus far Buttler has scored 26 and 21 and we expect him to convert his starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

George Munsey to be Scotland’ top batter

George Munsey heads into this game after a brilliant performance against Italy as he scored 84 off 54 balls. Last year he was the leading run scorer for Scotland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs Scotland Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid had a dismal start to the campaign but in the last game he managed to turn things around against West Indies and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brad Currie to be Scotland’ top bowler

Brad Currie has had a brilliant start to the campaign as in the opening game he had the best bowling figures against West Indies and once again was solid in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.