England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction
SRI
64%
Chance of Winning
ENG
36%
Parimatch
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 143 runs, Jacob Bethell is the leading run scorer for England in this campaign.
- With 199 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in this tournament.
England vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
England haven’t had the easiest of campaigns thus far. Regardless, England were favourites to make the next round and they have done so with three wins in four games and would be hoping for a similar impact in Super Eight. In the last game, they went head to head against Italy and they won the game by 24 runs.
Sri Lanka went head to head against England prior to this tournament and they lost the series 3-0. Sri Lanka have managed to turn things around as they ended up at the top of the table and made the Super Eight this term. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England’ chances of winning - 64%
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 36%
England vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Tips 2026
Tom Banton was sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as he scored 90 runs in the series. In the last two matches, Banton has scored 63 and 30 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Kusal Mendis did not have a good game in the last outing but he has been outstanding this season and has scored 182 runs which includes three half centuries which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
England vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Pallekele with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
England and Sri Lanka Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Mishara Kamil
batsman
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Mendis Kusal
wicket keeper
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
Rathnayake Pavan
bowler
Banton Tom
batsman
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Brook Harry
batsman
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Curran Sam
all rounder
Jacks Will
batsman
Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Overton Jamie
bowler
Chameera Dushmantha
bowler
Archer Jofra
bowler
Madushanka Dilshan
bowler
Rashid Adil
bowler
Team Form
England Team Form
England head into this game after back to back wins against Italy and Scotland. They ended up with three wins in four games.
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka could not have hoped for a better performance as they ended up at the top of the table.
England vs Sri Lanka
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England vs Sri Lanka Top Batters
Jacob Bethell to be England’ top batter
Jacob Bethell has been sensational so far in this tournament and we expect him to have a similar impact. With 143 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Pathum Nissanka was excellent in the last outing as he scored a brilliant half century. So far this season, he has scored 199 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
England vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Adil Rashid had a dismal start to the campaign but has bounced back and has been sensational in the last few games. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana has had a brilliant start to the campaign as so far this season he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Sri Lanka this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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