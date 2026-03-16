New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Prediction
NEW
66%
Chance of Winning
AFG
34%
Parimatch
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 176 runs, Glenn Phillips is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2026.
- With 156 runs, Darwish Rasooli is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in 2026.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning
New Zealand head into this campaign as a dark horse, they may not be the favourites to go all the way but they have enough in the tank to beat any team on a given day. They would be hoping for a winning start to the campaign, New Zealand went head to head against India prior to this series and they lost the series 4-1.
Much like their opponents, Afghanistan are a dangerous team which makes this a great watch for the neutrals. They have been phenomenal in this format as they have won six of the last seven matches, in the last series they beat West Indies. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 66%
- Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 34%
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Prediction & Tips 2026
Glenn Phillips was phenomenal in the last series against India as he scored 176 runs in the series and was the leading run scorer for his side. We expect him to make a mark and do well in the upcoming game.
Ibrahim Zadran has been one of the mainstays for Afghanistan in this format. So far in this calendar year he has scored 137 runs with an average of 68.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
New Zealand and Afghanistan Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Zadran Ibrahim
batsman
Ravindra Rachin
all rounder
Atal Sediqullah
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Rasooli Darwish
batsman
Chapman Mark
batsman
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Naib Gulbadin
all rounder
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Neesham James
all rounder
Khan Rashid
bowler
Henry Matt
bowler
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Ur Rahman Mujeeb
bowler
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Rahman Ziaur
all rounder
Team Form
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand had a dismal performance in the last series against India as they lost the series 4-1.
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan have been sensational in this format as they have won six of the last seven matches.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Afghanistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Top Batters
Finn Allen to be New Zealand’ top batter
Finn Allen has been sensational in the last six months. He was phenomenal in the BBL and he continued his form against India as he played one game and scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Darwish Rasooli to be Afghanistan’ top batter
Darwish Rasooli could not have hoped for a better start to the calendar year as in the last series he scored 156 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Jacob Duffy was sensational in the last series against India as he was sublime and with six wickets in the series, he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler
Rashid Khan remains one of the best bowlers of all time in this format and we expect him to lead the way and make a big impact in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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