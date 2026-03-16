209

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

NEW

66%

Chance of Winning

AFG

34%

Parimatch

1.51
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T20i

MA Chidambaram Stadium

New Zealand take on Afghanistan in the fourth game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 08 at 11:00 AM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 176 runs, Glenn Phillips is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2026.
  • With 156 runs, Darwish Rasooli is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in 2026.

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New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

New Zealand head into this campaign as a dark horse, they may not be the favourites to go all the way but they have enough in the tank to beat any team on a given day. They would be hoping for a winning start to the campaign, New Zealand went head to head against India prior to this series and they lost the series 4-1.

Much like their opponents, Afghanistan are a dangerous team which makes this a great watch for the neutrals. They have been phenomenal in this format as they have won six of the last seven matches, in the last series they beat West Indies. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • New Zealand’ chances of winning - 66%
  • Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 34%

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Prediction & Tips 2026

Glenn Phillips was phenomenal in the last series against India as he scored 176 runs in the series and was the leading run scorer for his side. We expect him to make a mark and do well in the upcoming game.

Ibrahim Zadran has been one of the mainstays for Afghanistan in this format. So far in this calendar year he has scored 137 runs with an average of 68.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
Breeze
Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
Breeze

New Zealand and Afghanistan Player List

Playing

NZ
NZ
AFG
AFG
First TeamSecond Team
Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Gurbaz Rahmanullah

wicket keeper

Seifert Tim

wicket keeper

Ravindra Rachin

all rounder

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Naib Gulbadin

all rounder

Santner Mitchell

all rounder

Nabi Mohammad

all rounder

Neesham James

all rounder

Rahman Ziaur

all rounder

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand had a dismal performance in the last series against India as they lost the series 4-1.

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have been sensational in this format as they have won six of the last seven matches.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

T20i

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Icon

New Zealand

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1.51
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Afghanistan

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2.56

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Finn Allen to be New Zealand’ top batter

Finn Allen has been sensational in the last six months. He was phenomenal in the BBL and he continued his form against India as he played one game and scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Darwish Rasooli to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Darwish Rasooli could not have hoped for a better start to the calendar year as in the last series he scored 156 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy was sensational in the last series against India as he was sublime and with six wickets in the series, he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Rashid Khan remains one of the best bowlers of all time in this format and we expect him to lead the way and make a big impact in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:New Zealand will winNew Zealand are a far better side than Afghanistan, especially in the batting department.
Compare Odds:New Zealand to win - 1.51
Afghanistan to win - 2.56
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