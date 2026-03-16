Scotland vs Nepal Match Prediction SCO 63 % Chance of Winning NEP 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Scotland take on Nepal in the 33rd game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 17 at 07:00 PM IST.

Scotland vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Scotland headed into this tournament after struggling to make an impact in this format and they have found it tough so far in this campaign, they have managed one win in three games and are currently third on the table. Scotland needs to win this game to have a chance of making the next round.

Nepal headed into this campaign as an underdog and they have struggled to compete thus far. In the last game they went head to head against West Indies and they lost the game by nine wickets. They have been knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, Scotland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Scotland’ chances of winning - 63%

Nepal’ chances of winning - 37%

Scotland vs Nepal Prediction & Tips 2026

Brandon McMullen struggled to make an impact in this format last season and have had an underwhelming campaign thus far. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Aasif Sheikh was brilliant for Nepal in the last calendar year but has had a dismal campaign so far, in the last game against West Indies he scored 11 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Scotland vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Scotland and Nepal Player List

Team Form

Scotland Team Form

Scotland have managed one win in three games, in the last game they lost against England.

Nepal Team Form

Nepal have had a dismal campaign as they have lost three games on the bounce and have been knocked out of the tournament.

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Scotland vs Nepal Top Batters

George Munsey to be Scotland’ top batter

George Munsey did not have a great game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this year and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dipendra Singh Airee to be Nepal’ top batter

Dipendra Singh Airee has had a sensational campaign thus far, in the last game he scored 58 runs and is the leading run scorer for Nepal thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scotland vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Brad Currie to be Scotland’ top bowler

Brad Currie has had a brilliant start to the campaign and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Scotland in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’ top bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane was the star performer for Nepal in this last calendar year. He bagged 21 wickets in 2025 and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.