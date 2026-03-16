Scotland vs Nepal Match Prediction
SCO
63%
Chance of Winning
NEP
37%
Parimatch
T20i
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 224 runs, George Munsey is the leading run scorer for Scotland in 2025.
- With 509 runs, Kushal Bhurtel was the leading run scorer for Nepal in 2025.
Scotland vs Nepal Chance of Winning
Scotland headed into this tournament after struggling to make an impact in this format and they have found it tough so far in this campaign, they have managed one win in three games and are currently third on the table. Scotland needs to win this game to have a chance of making the next round.
Nepal headed into this campaign as an underdog and they have struggled to compete thus far. In the last game they went head to head against West Indies and they lost the game by nine wickets. They have been knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, Scotland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Scotland’ chances of winning - 63%
- Nepal’ chances of winning - 37%
Scotland vs Nepal Prediction & Tips 2026
Brandon McMullen struggled to make an impact in this format last season and have had an underwhelming campaign thus far. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Aasif Sheikh was brilliant for Nepal in the last calendar year but has had a dismal campaign so far, in the last game against West Indies he scored 11 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Scotland vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Scotland and Nepal Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Munsey George
batsman
Sheikh Aasif
wicket keeper
Jones Michael
batsman
Bhurtel Kushal
no information yet
McMullen Brandon
all rounder
Kumar Rohit
batsman
Berrington Richie
all rounder
Airee Dipendra
all rounder
Bruce Tom
batsman
Sheikh Aarif
batsman
Leask Michael
all rounder
Bam Lokesh
batsman
Cross Matty
wicket keeper
Jha Gulshan
bowler
Watt Mark
bowler
Kami Sompal
bowler
Davidson Olly
all rounder
Jora Sundeep
batsman
Wheal Brad
bowler
Yadav Nandan
bowler
Currie Bradley
bowler
Lamichhane Sandeep
bowler
Team Form
Scotland Team Form
Scotland have managed one win in three games, in the last game they lost against England.
Nepal Team Form
Nepal have had a dismal campaign as they have lost three games on the bounce and have been knocked out of the tournament.
Scotland vs Nepal
T20i
Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata
Scotland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Nepal
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Scotland vs Nepal Top Batters
George Munsey to be Scotland’ top batter
George Munsey did not have a great game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this year and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dipendra Singh Airee to be Nepal’ top batter
Dipendra Singh Airee has had a sensational campaign thus far, in the last game he scored 58 runs and is the leading run scorer for Nepal thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Scotland vs Nepal Top Bowlers
Brad Currie to be Scotland’ top bowler
Brad Currie has had a brilliant start to the campaign and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Scotland in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’ top bowler
Sandeep Lamichhane was the star performer for Nepal in this last calendar year. He bagged 21 wickets in 2025 and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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