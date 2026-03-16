West Indies vs Scotland Match Prediction WI 96 % Chance of Winning SCO 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR West Indies take on Scotland in the second of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Eden Garden, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 07 at 03:00 PM IST.

West Indies vs Scotland Chance of Winning

West Indies head into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in T20 format prior to this campaign. They went head to head against Afghanistan earlier this year and they lost the series 2-1. In the last series they struggled against South Africa and they lost the series 2-1.

Scotland struggled in the qualifiers and did not qualify for the World Cup but with Bangladesh backing out, Scotland has replaced them in this campaign. They haven’t played a game in this format since July 2025. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies’ chances of winning - 96%

Scotland’ chances of winning - 04%

West Indies vs Scotland Prediction & Tips 2026

Brandon King has struggled for consistency but this year he has done well and has been one of the top batters for West Indies. He has scored 177 runs in five matches which makes us believe he will do well once again this season.

Brandon McMullen struggled to make an impact in this format last season as he scored 132 runs in seven matches. We expect McMullen will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

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West Indies vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

West Indies and Scotland Player List

Team Form

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have lost back to back series against Afghanistan and South Africa and would be hoping for a better performance in this game.

Scotland Team Form

Scotland have lost back to back games against Italy and Jersey. They haven’t played a competitive game since July 2025.

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West Indies vs Scotland Top Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be West Indies’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer has been incredible for West Indies in this format, last year he excelled in CPL and this yearwith 233 runs, he is the leading run scorer for West Indieswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

George Munsey to be Scotland’ top batter

George Munsey has been the shining light in what was a difficult run of games last year. He scored 224 runs and was the leading run scorer for Scotland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs Scotland Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie has struggled to find his footing this year in T20 format but that doesn’t change the facthe has been exceptional for West Indies and we expect him to make an impactwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Greaves to be Scotland’ top bowler

Chris Greaves was sensational for Scotland in the qualifiers and we believe he will be key in this campaign.He bagged nine wickets in five games last yearwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.