West Indies vs Scotland Match Prediction
WI
96%
Chance of Winning
SCO
4%
Parimatch
T20i
Eden Gardens Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 233 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2026.
- With 224 runs, George Munsey is the leading run scorer for Scotland in 2025.
West Indies vs Scotland Chance of Winning
West Indies head into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in T20 format prior to this campaign. They went head to head against Afghanistan earlier this year and they lost the series 2-1. In the last series they struggled against South Africa and they lost the series 2-1.
Scotland struggled in the qualifiers and did not qualify for the World Cup but with Bangladesh backing out, Scotland has replaced them in this campaign. They haven’t played a game in this format since July 2025. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 96%
- Scotland’ chances of winning - 04%
West Indies vs Scotland Prediction & Tips 2026
Brandon King has struggled for consistency but this year he has done well and has been one of the top batters for West Indies. He has scored 177 runs in five matches which makes us believe he will do well once again this season.
Brandon McMullen struggled to make an impact in this format last season as he scored 132 runs in seven matches. We expect McMullen will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
West Indies and Scotland Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
King Brandon
batsman
Munsey George
batsman
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Jones Michael
batsman
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
McMullen Brandon
all rounder
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Berrington Richie
all rounder
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Bruce Tom
batsman
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Cross Matty
wicket keeper
Holder Jason
all rounder
Watt Mark
bowler
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Leask Michael
all rounder
Forde Matthew
bowler
Davidson Olly
all rounder
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Sharif Safyaan
bowler
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Currie Bradley
bowler
Team Form
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have lost back to back series against Afghanistan and South Africa and would be hoping for a better performance in this game.
Scotland Team Form
Scotland have lost back to back games against Italy and Jersey. They haven’t played a competitive game since July 2025.
West Indies vs Scotland
T20i
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Scotland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies vs Scotland Top Batters
Shimron Hetmyer to be West Indies’ top batter
Shimron Hetmyer has been incredible for West Indies in this format, last year he excelled in CPL and this yearwith 233 runs, he is the leading run scorer for West Indieswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
George Munsey to be Scotland’ top batter
George Munsey has been the shining light in what was a difficult run of games last year. He scored 224 runs and was the leading run scorer for Scotland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Scotland Top Bowlers
Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler
Gudakesh Motie has struggled to find his footing this year in T20 format but that doesn’t change the facthe has been exceptional for West Indies and we expect him to make an impactwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chris Greaves to be Scotland’ top bowler
Chris Greaves was sensational for Scotland in the qualifiers and we believe he will be key in this campaign.He bagged nine wickets in five games last yearwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments