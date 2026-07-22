England Women vs India Women T20i Match Prediction ENG 48 % Chance of Winning IND 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Fans are now excited for the 2nd T20I of the four match series between England Women and India Women. This match will be played on 30 May at 7:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Bristol. India Women have started the series with a 38-run victory in the first T20I, and they will be eager to win the second game to extend their lead further. On the other hand, England Women will be keen to secure a win in the next game and level the series.

Who will win? England Women India Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Women have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against England Women.

Shafali Verma has scored 45 runs off 51 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell has dismissed her twice.

Sophia Dunkley has scored 36 runs off 21 balls against Shree Charani, while Charani is yet to take her wicket.

England Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women will enter the second T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown some strong performances over England Women lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 69 runs off 40 balls, and Nandani Sharma, who took 3 wickets at an average of 11.33. On the other hand, England Women will be eager to turn the tables and level the series. Moreover, they will be taking the home-ground advantage over India Women. They have players such as Amy Jones, who scored 67 runs off 48 balls, and Lauren Bell, who took 3 wickets at an average of 11.33.

England Women Chances of Winning: 48%

India Women Chances of Winning: 52%

England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women did not have a good start to this T20I series. Starting the series with a loss, they will be looking to the second T20I as an opportunity to come out victorious. Taking the home-ground advantage, England Women will be eager to capitalise on the opportunity to level the series. They have batters such as Sophia Dunkley, who scored 16 runs off 10 balls, and Heather Knight, who scored 21 runs off 24 balls. Charlie Dean was able to take a wicket at an economy of 6.33.

On the other hand, India Women have received a positive start in this series. With a win in the first T20I, the team will look forward to continuing the same momentum even in the second T20I and extending their lead. Moreover, their record over England Women has been strong, which could help the team with another win. They have batters such as Yastika Bhatia, who scored 54 runs off 40 balls, and Richa Ghosh, who scored 4 runs off 6 balls. Kranti Gaud has taken 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 12.50.

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England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The second T20I between England Women and India Women will be played at the County Ground in Bristol, which means England Women will again take the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 14 T20Is till now, out of which 7 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 7 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls to 151 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The second T20I between England Women and India Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy 59% Humidity 13° - 23° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 59% Humidity 13° - 23° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

England Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women have lost their winning momentum as the series started. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain the winning momentum. They have players such as Issy Wong, who took a wicket at an economy of 13.66, and Sophie Ecclestone, who scored 13 runs off 7 balls.

India Women Team Form

India Women have finally regained their winning momentum in this format. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the winning momentum. They have players such Shree Charani, who took a wicket at an economy of 6.25, and Deepti Sharma, who scored 22 runs off 13 balls.

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England Women vs India Women Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley still holds her place as a key batter for England Women in this format. She has managed to score 226 runs in her last 10 innings at an average of 22.60.

Shafali Verma has been a key striker for the India Women's team in this format. She has been able to score 232 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 23.20.

England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell continues to strike with the ball for England Women. She has grabbed a massive total of 14 wickets in her last 8 games at an economy of 6.55.

Shree Charani remains a vital asset in India Women's bowling line-up. She has grabbed 11 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.21.