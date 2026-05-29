Essex vs Derbyshire T20 Blast Match Prediction ESS 53 % Chance of Winning DER 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sunday brings yet another Cross Pool clash for the T20 Blast fans, as Essex will be going against Derbyshire. This match will be taking place on 31 May at 8:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Essex are looking for ways through which they would be able to regain their winning momentum. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be looking at the next game as an opportunity to continue their winning momentum.

Who will win? Essex Derbyshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Essex has won their only head-to-head match against Derbyshire.

Jack Morley, from Derbyshire, has taken 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.12.

Luc Benkenstein, from Essex, has scored 430 runs in 22 innings at an average of 23.88.

Essex vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Essex will enter the upcoming T20 Blast clash against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Derbyshire and will also be taking the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 430 runs in 22 innings at an average of 23.88, and Charlie Bennett, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be keen to ensure that they are able to turn the tables. Their winning momentum could play a role in the same. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 818 runs in 53 innings at an average of 19.47, and Jack Morley, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.12.

Essex Chances of Winning: 53%

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Essex vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Essex did not receive a strong start to the current edition of the T20 Blast. But the team will be looking forward to the match against Derbyshire as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum and get back on track. Their record against Derbyshire has been strong and they will also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Michael Pepper, who has scored 2965 runs in 125 innings at an average of 26.23, and Paul Walter, who has scored 2513 runs in 151 innings at an average of 19.94. Simon Harmer has grabbed 184 wickets in 208 innings at an average of 28.40.

On the other hand, Derbyshire has received a positive start to the new season. Continuing the same in the next game against Essex will be slightly challenging for the team. Still, they will rely on their winning momentum to ensure that they are able to grab another win. They have batsmen such as Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 812 runs in 41 innings at an average of 22.55, and Caleb Jewell, who has scored 1676 runs in 78 innings at an average 22.64. Martin Andersson has taken 40 wickets in 43 innings at an average of 27.65.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Essex vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Essex and Derbyshire will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford, which means Essex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 11 T20Is, out of which 7 were won by the team batting first, and the remaining 4 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at just 122, but it falls down to 94 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Essex and Derbyshire also could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.

Cloudy 63% Humidity 14° - 21° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 63% Humidity 14° - 21° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Essex and Derbyshire Player List

Team Form

Essex Team Form

Essex is yet to showcase its best form in the current edition of the T20 Blast. The team has secured more losses than wins in its recent games, as the next game could help them to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Matt Critchley, who has taken 130 wickets in 140 innings at an average of 25.70, and Simon Harmer, who has scored 1367 runs in 131 innings at a strike rate of 128.59.

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has regained its winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. Even though the team is having less wins than losses in its recent games, it will still be eager to secure a win. They have players such as Ross Whiteley, who has scored 3732 runs in 214 innings at an average of 23.32, and Ben Aitchison, who has taken 21 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 26.61.

Essex vs Derbyshire T20 County Ground, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Essex vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Luc Benkenstein will be a key batsman for Essex in the next game. He has been able to score 430 runs in just 22 innings at an average of 23.88.

Martin Andersson will be a key batsman for Derbyshire in the next game. He has been able to score 818 runs in 53 innings at an average of 19.47.

Essex vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Charlie Bennett has been a key wicket-taker for Essex in this season. He has grabbed 3 wickets in 3 innings in his T20 career at an average of 33.

Jack Morley has taken the much needed scalps for Derbyshire in this season. He has grabbed 8 wickets in just 4 innings in the T20 format at an average of 16.12.