Nottinghamshire vs Durham T20 Blast Match Prediction NOT 47 % Chance of Winning DUR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group is about to feature some of the most awaited games in the T20 Blast, as Nottinghamshire will be going against Durham. This match will take place on 31 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Nottinghamshire have not been able to build up a strong start to this season, as the team aims to bring up a win in the next game. On the other hand, Durham has been on an amazing start, as the team now aims to secure another win.

Who will win? Nottinghamshire Durham Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nottinghamshire and Durham have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

George Munsey, from Nottinghamshire, has scored 3009 runs in 109 innings at an average of 29.21.

Callum Parkinson, from Durham, has taken 171 wickets in 139 innings at an average of 21.89.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown some strong performances in this season, which boosts their confidence levels even for the next game. They have players such as Alex Lees, who has scored 2684 runs in 103 innings at an average of 29.49, and Callum Parkinson, who holds 171 wickets in 139 innings at an average of 21.89. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be eager to regain its winning momentum. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will remain eager to defeat Durham. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 3009 runs in 109 innings at an average of 29.21, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 91 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 18.49.

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Durham Chances of Winning: 53%

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nottinghamshire had a start which they would like to forget. Losing the majority of its initial games has caused some troubles for the team, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. Even in the next game against Durham, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Joe Pocklington, who has scored 25 runs off 25 balls in 2 innings, and Ben Duckett, who has scored 5426 runs in 211 innings at an average of 30.21. Benny Howell has taken 256 wickets in 243 innings at an economy of 23.24.

On the other hand, Durham has received a strong start to the T20 Blast 2026. Now the team will look to the match against Nottinghamshire as an opportunity to carry on the winning momentum. Their record over Nottinghamshire in recent games is favourable, and the team is also having a strong form. They have batters such as Ollie Robinson, who has scored 1591 runs in 81 innings at an average of 24.10, and Colin Ackermann, who has scored 4736 runs in 212 innings at an average of 26.02. Matthew Potts now holds 94 wickets in 79 innings at an average of 24.14.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Durham will be played at the Trent Bridge, which means Nottinghamshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 16 T20Is, out of which 10 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 6 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls down to 143 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Nottinghamshire and Durham could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain on the match day.

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 14° - 20° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 14° - 20° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Nottinghamshire and Durham Player List

Team Form

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are looking for ways through which they could be able to relocate their winning momentum. The team has secured more losses than wins in its recent games, as they aim to regain momentum. They have players such as Jack Haynes, who has scored 1339 runs in 63 innings at an average of 22.31, and Dillon Pennington, who holds 73 wickets in 76 innings at an economy of 9.22.

Durham Team Form

Durham has maintained an impressive momentum in this tournament. Now the team is having more wins in its recent games, as they aim to continue their winning streak in the next game against Nottinghamshire. They have players such as Ben Raine, who took 152 wickets in 134 innings at an average of 23.05, and Graham Clark, who has scored 3723 runs in 151 innings at an average of 26.21.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham T20 Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Top Batters

George Munsey will be a key batter for Nottinghamshire in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 3009 runs in 109 innings at an average of 29.21.

Alex Lees has turned out to be a key asset to Durham's batting line-up. He has managed to score 2684 runs in 103 innings in his T20 career at an average of 29.49.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Mohammad Ali has been a key bowler for Nottinghamshire in the current season. He has grabbed 91 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 18.49.

Callum Parkinson has been one of the finest bowlers for Durham in this tournament. He has grabbed an impressive total of 171 wickets in 139 innings at an average of 21.89.