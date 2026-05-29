Middlesex vs Hampshire T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction
MID
45%
Chance of Winning
HAM
55%
Parimatch
T20
Merchant Taylors’ School Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Hampshire has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex, while the latter has won none.
- Adam Rossington, from Middlesex, has scored 3919 runs in 187 innings at an average of 22.01.
- Scott Currie, from Hampshire, who has taken 105 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 19.
Middlesex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning
Hampshire will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Middlesex in the recent games, which could help them to get another win. They have players such as James Vince, who has scored 13194 runs in 462 innings at an average of 31.79, and Scott Currie, who took 105 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 19. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to secure a win over Hampshire in the next game. The team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have star performers such as Adam Rossington, who has scored 3919 runs in 187 innings at an average of 22.01, and Noah Cornwell, who holds 26 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 26.50.
- Middlesex Chances of Winning: 45%
- Hampshire Chances of Winning: 55%
Middlesex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Middlesex did not have a good start to the T20 Blast 2026, as the team has endured losses to a great extent. But in the upcoming match against Hampshire, the team will remain eager to regain its winning momentum, noting that they will take the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have batsmen such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 903 runs in 65 innings at an average of 18.42, and Eathan Bosch, who has scored 672 runs in 52 innings at an average of 16.80. Tom Helm has taken 132 wickets in 112 innings at an average of 26.07.
On the other hand, Hampshire has received a mixed start to the T20 Blast 2026. With the team looking forward to winning opportunities, the next game against Middlesex brings down the same. Their record against Middlesex has been strong, which could help the team to come out victorious. They have players such as Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 2765 runs in 131 innings at an average of 28.80, and Joe Weatherley, who has scored 2213 runs in 91 innings at an average of 28.74. Chris Wood has taken 244 wickets in 227 innings at an average of 25.86.
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Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Middlesex and Hampshire will be played at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground, which means Middlesex takes the home-ground advantage. This ground is yet to host any T20I game but it is known for offering a balanced contest with both bat and ball. The seamers will be able to receive some benefit early in the innings as the batters will be able to do well once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Middlesex and Hampshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.
Middlesex and Hampshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Rossington Adam
wicket keeper
Vince James
batsman
Holden Max
batsman
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Weatherley Joe
batsman
Falconer Caleb
no information yet
Prest Thomas James
all rounder
Higgins Ryan
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Caires Joshua Michael De
batsman
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Hollman Luke
all rounder
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Gohar Zafar
bowler
Fuller James
all rounder
Bosch Eathan
all rounder
Currie Scott
bowler
Helm Tom
bowler
Lumsden Manny
no information yet
Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
no information yet
Wood Chris
bowler
Team Form
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex has not been able to do well in the shortest format for a while. The team has failed to secure wins in its recent games, as they aim to end the losing streak as soon as possible. They have players such as Luke Hollman, who holds 79 wickets in 68 innings at an average of 23.22, and Max Holden, who has scored 2726 runs in 115 innings at an average of 27.53.
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire has shown an impressive form in the shortest format lately. But the team has still not been able to continue their winning momentum, as the next game brings down an opportunity for them. They have players such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 3740 runs in 161 innings at an average of 34.31, and Liam Dawson, who took 289 wickets in 311 innings at an economy of 25.43.
Middlesex vs Hampshire
T20
Merchant Taylors’ School Ground, null
Middlesex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hampshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Middlesex vs Hampshire Top Batters
Adam Rossington will be a key batter for Middlesex in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 3919 runs in 187 innings at an average of 22.01 and a strike rate of 144.61.
James Vince will be a key batsman for Hampshire in the upcoming match. He is an experienced batsman, who has scored 13194 runs in 462 innings at an average of 31.79.
Middlesex vs Hampshire Top Bowlers
Noah Cornwell has been a star player with the ball for Middlesex in this season. He has grabbed just 26 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 26.50.
Scott Currie has maintained his position as the key wicket-taker for Hampshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 105 wickets in just 72 innings at an average of 19.
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