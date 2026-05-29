Surrey vs Kent T20 Blast Match Prediction SUR 56 % Chance of Winning KEN 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast will now be having two powerhouse teams in the South Group go against each other, as Surrey prepares to go against Kent. This match will be played on 31 May at 9:00 PM IST at the Kennington Oval in London. Surrey has maintained a winning streak in this tournament and the team will be eager to continue the same taking the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Kent will look at this game as an opportunity to create their mark as the strong contenders for the title.

Who will win? Surrey Kent Vote 0 votes

Facts: Surrey has defeated Kent four times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Tom Rogers, from Kent, has taken 95 wickets in 79 innings at an average of 25.37.

Sam Curran, from Surrey, has scored 5699 runs in 275 innings at an average of 26.26.

Surrey vs Kent Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the next game against Kent with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Kent in recent games and will also take the home-ground advantage in the next game to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Curran, who has scored 5699 runs in 275 innings at an average of 26.26, and Yousef Majid, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.12. On the other hand, Kent will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win in the next game. For this, the team would rely on its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Billings, who has scored 7847 runs in 383 innings at an average of 24.36, and Tom Rogers, who took 95 wickets in 79 innings at an average of 25.37.

Surrey Chances of Winning: 56%

Kent Chances of Winning: 44%

Surrey vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Surrey has displayed some of the finest performances in this season. With the team winning the majority of their games this season, they will be looking forward to continuing the same form even in the next game against Kent. Surrey holds a dominant record over them in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Laurie Evans, who has scored 7444 runs in 320 innings at an average of 29.42, and Jason Roy, who has scored 10800 runs in 416 innings at an average of 27.06. Reece Topley has taken 249 wickets in 203 innings at an average of 23.32.

On the other hand, Kent has also received a strong start to the tournament and will be eager to continue the same. But it will be quite challenging for them, noting their recent record against Surrey has not been favourable. They have players such as Zak Crawley, who has scored 2492 runs in 96 innings at an average of 28.31, and Tawanda Muyeye, who has scored 1484 runs in 64 innings at an average of 23.55. Dian Forrester was able to take 14 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 25.57.

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Surrey vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

The match between Surrey and Kent will be played at the Kennington Oval, which means Surrey will take the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and 9 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 152, but it falls down to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between Surrey and Kent could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain on the match day.

Cloudy 59% Humidity 14° - 23° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 59% Humidity 14° - 23° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Surrey and Kent Player List

Team Form

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has maintained an impressive winning momentum in the recent games. The team has won the majority of its recent games, as it aims to continue the same form even in the next game. They have players such as Tom Curran, who has scored 2581 runs in 175 innings at an average of 21.87, and Jordan Clark, who holds 84 wickets in 106 innings at an average of 27.88.

Kent Team Form

Kent has also been on a winning momentum in this tournament. The team has secured more wins than losses in its recent games, as they aim to turn the tables in the upcoming match against Surrey. They have players such as Matt Milnes, who has taken 61 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 28.37, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 5157 runs in 179 innings at an average of 30.69.

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Surrey vs Kent Top Batters

Sam Curran brings down a lot of experience to the batting line-up of Surrey. He has managed to score 5699 runs in 275 innings at an average of 26.26.

Sam Billings will be a key batsman for Kent in the upcoming match against Surrey. He is one of the most experienced batsmen in this tournament, as he has scored 7847 runs in 383 innings at an average of 24.36.

Surrey vs Kent Top Bowlers

Yousef Majid has been a wicket-taking asset for Surrey in this tournament. He has grabbed an impressive total of 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.12.

Tom Rogers has been a key wicket-taker for Kent in this tournament. He has been able to grab a total of 95 wickets in just 79 innings at an average of 25.37.