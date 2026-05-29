Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction WAR 56 % Chance of Winning NOR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central & West Group of the T20 Blast is about to provide fans with another exciting clash, as Warwickshire will be going against Northamptonshire. This match will be played on 31 May at 7:00 PM IST at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Warwickshire is looking for its rhythm back in this tournament but things have been quite challenging for them this season. On the other hand, Northamptonshire have been one of the key contenders this season, who will aim to grab another win.

Who will win? Warwickshire Northamptonshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Northamptonshire has defeated Warwickshire three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Justin Broad, from Northamptonshire, has scored 850 runs in 32 innings at an average of 32.69.

Tazeem Chaudry Ali, from Warwickshire, has taken 4 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 14.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the upcoming match against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Warwickshire in the recent games which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Justin Broad, who has scored 850 runs in 32 innings at an average of 32.69, and Calvin Harrison, who holds 71 wickets in 71 innings at an average of 23.66. On the other hand, Warwickshire will also be eager to secure a win in the next game. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will remain eager to turn the tables. They have players such as Sam Hain, who has scored 5114 runs in 174 innings at an average of 38.45, and Tazeem Chaudry Ali, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Warwickshire didn't have a start to the tournament as they would have wanted. In the upcoming match against Northamptonshire, it will be quite challenging for the team to continue its winning momentum. Their record against Northamptonshire has not been good lately, but the team will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Rob Yates, who has scored 959 runs in 41 innings at an average of 23.97, and Beau Webster, who has scored 2010 runs in 88 innings at an average of 27.91. Oliver Hannon-Delby holds 81 wickets in 65 innings at an average of 24.51.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire have quickly positioned themselves as the favourites in the current season. With its winning momentum, the match against Warwickshire could help the team to grab another win. It should also be noted that they have a strong record over Warwickshire in recent games, which could help the team to grab a win. They have players such as David Willey, who has scored 4895 runs in 276 innings at an average of 21.95, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 1558 runs in 64 innings at an average of 25.96. George Scrimshaw was able to take 100 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 21.35.

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Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire will be played at the Edgbaston, which means Warwickshire takes the home-ground advantage. A total of 28 T20Is have been hosted at this venue, out of which 17 were won by the team batting first and 10 were won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls down to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 66% 13° - 20° C 18 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 66% 13° - 20° C 18 kmph

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Player List

Team Form

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has not been able to find its best form in this tournament. Due to this reason, the team has suffered with more losses in its recent games, as they aim to regain form in the next game. They have players such as Usman Tariq, who holds 92 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 17.84, and Ed Barnard, who has scored 1266 runs in 98 innings at an average of 17.34.

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has maintained a strong form in the shortest format of the game lately. The team has secured more wins in its recent games, as the next game could help them to continue the winning momentum. They have players such as James Sales, who holds 5 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 46.80, and Calvin Harrison, who has scored 363 runs in 48 innings at an average of 12.96.

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Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Sam Hain will be a key batsman for Warwickshire in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 5114 runs in 174 innings at an average of 38.45 and a strike rate of 133.94.

Justin Broad will be a key batsman for Northamptonshire in the next game. He has managed to score 850 runs in 32 innings at an average of 32.69.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Tazeem Chaudry Ali could play a vital role with the ball for Warwickshire in the next game. In the 2 T20 games he has played, he has been able to take 4 wickets at an average of 14.

Calvin Harrison has been the real game-changer with the ball for Northamptonshire. He has been able to take 71 wickets in 71 innings at an average of 23.66.