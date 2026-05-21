Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Match Prediction SRH 48 % Chance of Winning RCB 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most anticipated rematches of the Indian Premier League is finally happening, as Sunrisers Hyderabad will be going against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This match will be played on 22 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to this game after defeating Chennai Super Kings in their previous one by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are also heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Punjab Kings by 23 runs.

Who will win? Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli has scored 81 runs off 57 balls against Pat Cummins, while Cummins has dismissed him once.

Travis Head has scored 13 runs off 9 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has dismissed him once.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a higher chance of winning in their last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With its recent record against SRH, the team will look forward to this game as another win. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 542 runs in 13 innings at an average of 54.20, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 24 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 16.37. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to secure a win and maintain their position in Qualifier 1. Also, SRH takes the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 555 runs in 13 innings at an average of 50.45, and Eshan Malinga, who holds 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 25.52.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 48%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 52%

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Even after a few hiccups, Sunrisers Hyderabad have officially made it to the playoffs of the tournament. The team holds 8 wins and 5 losses in 13 games, as they now target to end the league stages on a positive note by defeating RCB. While their record against RCB has not been favourable lately, Hyderabad will still be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 507 runs in 13 innings at an average of 42.25, and Travis Head, who has scored 367 runs in 13 innings at an average of 28.23. Sakib Hussain has taken 14 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 22.42.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have asserted their place as the most dominant team this season. With 9 wins and 4 losses in 13 games, the team will now aim to end the league stages with yet another win. It should be noted that RCB also has a strong record over SRH lately, which could help them with another win. They have players such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 412 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.45, and Tim David, who has scored 262 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 196.99. Rasikh Salam Dar has taken 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 25.16.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which provides the home-ground advantage to SRH. Three T20Is have been played at this venue, out of which two have been won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at the venue stands high at 230, but it falls to 186 in the second innings. It is expected that the toss-winning team in the SRH vs RCB clash would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Sunny 40% Humidity 28° - 39° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 40% Humidity 28° - 39° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have not been able to secure consistent wins lately. Over their last five games, the team has secured three wins and two losses, as they aim to grab another win. They have players such as Praful Hinge, who holds 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.81, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 490 runs in 13 innings at an average of 37.69.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are back on a winning streak, as they aim for another win. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim for another win. They have players such as Josh Hazlewood, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 30.25, and Venkatesh Iyer, who has scored 114 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 162.85.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bengaluru Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in its recent games. He has managed to score 452 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 50.22.

Virat Kohli is still leading the run-scoring charts for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season. He has managed to score 413 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 51.63.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Sakib Hussain has proven to be a star for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this season. He holds 14 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.24.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to dominate with the ball for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has taken 20 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.28.