Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire T20 Blast Match Prediction NOT 48 % Chance of Winning YOR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The opening match day of the T20 Blast just gets more intense for the fans, as Nottinghamshire will be going against Yorkshire. This match will take place on 22 May at 11:00 PM IST at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Nottinghamshire finished the last season in the group stages, and they are preparing to get off to a strong start in the new season. On the other hand, Yorkshire also had a similar performance as they also finished the last season in the group stages.

Who will win? Nottinghamshire Yorkshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire has defeated Nottinghamshire three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Tom Moores, from Nottinghamshire, scored 459 runs in 14 innings at an average of 45.90.

Will O’Rourke, from Yorkshire, took 15 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 24.13.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter their first match against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Nottinghamshire in recent games, which could help them to start with a win. They have players such as Dawid Malan, who scored 365 runs in 14 innings at an average of 28.07, and Will O’Rourke, who took 15 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 24.13. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will also be keen to start the new season with a win. Moreover, the team also takes home-ground advantage, which could help to turn the tables. They have players such as Tom Moores, who scored 459 runs in 14 innings at an average of 45.90, and Matthew Montgomery, who took 15 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 18.06.

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 48%

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 52%

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nottinghamshire had shown mixed performances in the previous season, as the team finished in the group stages with 7 wins and 7 losses. While they were not able to do well last time, the team also has high hopes for the upcoming season. With the first match against Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Joe Clarke, who scored 420 runs in 14 innings at an average of 30, and Jack Haynes, who scored 315 runs in 14 innings at an average of 26.25. Daniel Sams went on to take 16 wickets for them in 14 innings at an average of 32.75.

On the other hand, Yorkshire was also not able to do well last season, as the team secured just 5 wins in 14 matches, finishing in the league stages. But the match against Nottinghamshire will be a bright opportunity for them to start off with a win, as their record over them has been fabulous. They have batters such as William Luxton, who scored 329 runs in 14 innings at an average of 25.30, and James Wharton, who scored 337 runs in 14 innings at an average of 24.07. Matt Milnes took 13 wickets in 9 innings for the team at an average of 21.76.

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Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire will be played at Trent Bridge, which means Nottinghamshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 16 T20Is, where 10 were won by the team batting first, and 6 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls to 143 in the second innings. Therefore, the team that wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 60% 15° - 27° C 19 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 60% 15° - 27° C 19 kmph

Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire Player List

Team Form

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire was able to finish their previous campaign on a positive note. The team secured three wins and two losses in its last five games, which boosts its confidence levels for the new season. They have players such as Dillon Pennington, who took 15 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 25.73, and Lyndon James, who scored 225 runs in 12 innings at an average of 18.75.

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire was unable to finish the last season on a strong note. Over its last five games, the team has only managed to secure wins in two and lost the remaining three, as they aim to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Dom Bess, who took 12 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 26.50, and Will Sutherland, who scored 208 runs in 12 innings at an average of 17.33.

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Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Tom Moores stood tall as one of the key batters for Nottinghamshire last season. He went on to score 459 runs for the team in 14 innings at an average of 45.90.

Dawid Malan finished as the highest run scorer for Yorkshire in the previous season. He went on to score 365 runs for the team in 14 innings at an average of 28.07.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Daniel Sams was a key bowler for Nottinghamshire in the previous season. He was able to take 16 wickets for the team in 14 innings at an average of 32.75.

Will O’Rourke was able to finish as the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire last season. In just 10 matches, he managed to take 15 wickets at an average of 24.13.