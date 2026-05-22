Middlesex vs Kent T20 Blast Match Prediction MID 45 % Chance of Winning KEN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to offer some classic games on the opening day, as Middlesex will be going against Kent in the third match. This match will be played on 22 May at 10:45 PM IST at the Lord's in London. Middlesex finished in the group stages last season, as they aim to get a strong start this time. On the other hand, Kent made it to the Quarter-final stages last season, as they aim to start the tournament on a positive note.

Who will win? Middlesex Kent Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kent has won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex.

Stephen Eskinazi, from Middlesex, scored 420 runs in 12 innings last season at an average of 35.

Nathan Gilchrist, from Kent, took 15 wickets in 11 innings last season at an average of 24.26.

Middlesex vs Kent Chances of Winning

Kent will be entering the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been dominant against Middlesex in the recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to start off with a win. They have players such as Tawanda Muyeye, who scored 516 runs in 15 innings at an average of 34.40, and Nathan Gilchrist, who took 15 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 24.26. On the other hand, Middlesex will also aim to start off the new season with a win. Moreover, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage against Kent. They have players such as Stephen Eskinazi, who scored 420 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35, and Tom Helm, who took 20 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 22.05.

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 45%

Kent Chances of Winning: 55%

Middlesex vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Middlesex had a poor performance in the previous edition of the T20 Blast. Being among the first teams to be knocked out, they will aim for a stronger comeback in the current season. For that to happen, the team goes against Kent, where they will also be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Kane Williamson, who went on to score 396 runs in 13 innings at an average of 33, and Ben Geddes, who scored 260 runs in 13 innings at an average of 23.63. Luke Hollman took 16 wickets for the team in 13 innings at an average of 28.43.

On the other hand, Kent was able to make it to the playoffs last season, but they didn't come close to winning the title. Now they would aim to start off the new season with a win, which could be possible with their match against Middlesex. Noting their recent record against Middlesex, the team already holds an advantage. They have batters such as Zak Crawley, who scored 242 runs in 5 innings at an average of 60.50, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who scored 380 runs in 13 innings at an average of 29.23.

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Middlesex vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

The match between Middlesex and Kent will be played at The Lord's, which means Middlesex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 13 T20Is, out of which 7 were won by the team batting first, and 5 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 151, and it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team that wins the toss in this game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Middlesex and Kent may not be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is just a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny 54% Humidity 16° - 27° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 54% Humidity 16° - 27° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Middlesex and Kent Player List

Team Form

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex were not able to finish their previous campaign on a positive note. Over its last five games, the team has four losses and just one win, as they aim to start the new season well. They have players such as Noah Cornwell, who took 15 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 26.06, and Max Holden, who scored 229 runs in 8 innings at an average of 32.71.

Kent Team Form

Kent was able to show some positive momentum towards the end of the last season. The team went on to secure three wins in its last five games, losing the other two, as they aim to secure a win against Middlesex in the opener. They have players such as Joe Denly, who scored 312 runs in 13 innings at an average of 31.20, and Matt Parkinson, who took 14 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 23.78.

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Middlesex vs Kent Top Batters

Stephen Eskinazi was the highest run-scorer for Middlesex last season. He went on to score 420 runs for the team in 14 innings at an average of 35, with 4 half-centuries.

Tawanda Muyeye was the leading run scorer for Kent in the last season. He went on to score 516 runs for the team in 15 innings at an average of 34.40.

Middlesex vs Kent Top Bowlers

Tom Helm was a key bowler for Middlesex, as he finished as the leading wicket-taker for the team. He went on to take 20 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 22.05.

Nathan Gilchrist finished as the best bowler for Kent in the previous season. He went on to take 16 wickets for the team in just 11 innings at an average of 24.26.