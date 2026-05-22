Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan T20 Blast Match Prediction NOR 56 % Chance of Winning GLA 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast gets more exciting for the fans just on the opening day, as Northamptonshire prepare to go against Glamorgan. This match will take place on 22 May at 11:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire were among the top teams last season as they finished in the semi-final stages. The team will be a strong contender even in the T20 Blast 2026. On the other hand, Glamorgan finished in the Group stages, as they aim to start this tournament with a win.

Who will win? Northamptonshire Glamorgan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Northamptonshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Glamorgan.

Ravi Bopara, from Northamptonshire, scored 462 runs in 16 innings at an average of 42.

Ned Leonard, from Glamorgan, took 20 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 13.90.

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter their first match against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong over Glamorgan in the head-to-head encounters. They have players such as Ravi Bopara, who scored 462 runs in 14 innings at an average of 42, and Ben Sanderson, who took 26 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 17.61. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to start the new season with a win. Noting their recent form, they will be eager to turn the tables against Northamptonshire. They have players such as Colin Ingram, who scored 338 runs in 14 innings at an average of 24.14, and Ned Leonard, who took 20 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 13.90.

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 44%

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire were among the strong performing teams last season, and even made it to the semi-final stages. As the team starts the new campaign, their first match against Glamorgan gives them the perfect opportunity to get a winning start. Taking the home-ground advantage, Northamptonshire will take advantage of its record over them. They have batters such as David Willey, who scored 452 runs in 16 innings at an average of 28.25, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who scored 342 runs in 15 innings at an average of 22.80. George Scrimshaw also took 26 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 20.30.

On the other hand, Glamorgan were able to end their previous campaign on a winning note. But getting to start the new season on the same note would be challenging for the team, noting their first game is against Northamptonshire. They also have batters such as Kiran Carlson, who scored 337 runs in 14 innings at an average of 24.07, and Will Smale, who scored 329 runs in 14 innings at an average of 23.50. Dan Douthwaite took 20 wickets for the team in 14 innings at an average of 23.90.

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Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Northamptonshire and Glamorgan will be played at the County Ground, providing the home-ground advantage to Northamptonshire. This venue has hosted 8 T20Is till now, and all of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, and it falls to 88 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Northamptonshire and Glamorgan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 59% 14° - 27° C 19 kmph

Partly Sunny 59% 14° - 27° C 19 kmph

Northamptonshire and Glamorgan Player List

Team Form

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire were able to end the previous season on a positive note. The team went on to secure three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue the momentum in the next game. They have players such as David Willey, who took 20 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 24.50, and Saif Zaib, who scored 302 runs in 16 innings at an average of 30.20.

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan was also able to end their previous campaign on a positive note. But the team secured just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now target to regain form. They have players such as Mason Crane, who took 17 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 19.82, and Asa Tribe, who scored 312 runs in 14 innings at an average of 34.66.

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Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Ravi Bopara was the key batsman for Northamptonshire last season. He went on to score 462 runs for the team in 16 innings at an average of 42.

Colin Ingram showcased his brilliance with the bat for Glamorgan last season. He scored 338 runs for the team in 14 innings at an average of 24.14, with 2 half-centuries.

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Ben Sanderson was the star with the ball for Northamptonshire. He went on to take 26 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 17.61.

Ned Leonard was able to finish as the highest wicket-taker for Glamorgan last season. He took 20 wickets in 10 innings for the team at an average of 13.90.