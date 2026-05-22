Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan T20 Blast Match Prediction
NOR
56%
Chance of Winning
GLA
44%
Parimatch
T20
The County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Northamptonshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Glamorgan.
- Ravi Bopara, from Northamptonshire, scored 462 runs in 16 innings at an average of 42.
- Ned Leonard, from Glamorgan, took 20 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 13.90.
Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning
Northamptonshire will enter their first match against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong over Glamorgan in the head-to-head encounters. They have players such as Ravi Bopara, who scored 462 runs in 14 innings at an average of 42, and Ben Sanderson, who took 26 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 17.61. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to start the new season with a win. Noting their recent form, they will be eager to turn the tables against Northamptonshire. They have players such as Colin Ingram, who scored 338 runs in 14 innings at an average of 24.14, and Ned Leonard, who took 20 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 13.90.
- Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 56%
- Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 44%
Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Northamptonshire were among the strong performing teams last season, and even made it to the semi-final stages. As the team starts the new campaign, their first match against Glamorgan gives them the perfect opportunity to get a winning start. Taking the home-ground advantage, Northamptonshire will take advantage of its record over them. They have batters such as David Willey, who scored 452 runs in 16 innings at an average of 28.25, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who scored 342 runs in 15 innings at an average of 22.80. George Scrimshaw also took 26 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 20.30.
On the other hand, Glamorgan were able to end their previous campaign on a winning note. But getting to start the new season on the same note would be challenging for the team, noting their first game is against Northamptonshire. They also have batters such as Kiran Carlson, who scored 337 runs in 14 innings at an average of 24.07, and Will Smale, who scored 329 runs in 14 innings at an average of 23.50. Dan Douthwaite took 20 wickets for the team in 14 innings at an average of 23.90.
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Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction
The match between Northamptonshire and Glamorgan will be played at the County Ground, providing the home-ground advantage to Northamptonshire. This venue has hosted 8 T20Is till now, and all of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, and it falls to 88 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team will choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Northamptonshire and Glamorgan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Northamptonshire and Glamorgan Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Smale William
wicket keeper
Lynn Chris
batsman
Carlson Kiran
batsman
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Kellaway Benjamin Ian
all rounder
Willey David
all rounder
Ingram Colin
batsman
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Dickson Sean
batsman
Broad Justin
all rounder
Cooke Chris
wicket keeper
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Douthwaite Daniel
all rounder
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
van der Gugten Tim
bowler
Sales James
batsman
Crane Mason
bowler
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Leonard Ned
all rounder
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Procter Luke
all rounder
Horton Alex
wicket keeper
Zaib Saif
all rounder
Hurle Henry Ellis
wicket keeper
Bartlett George
batsman
Byrom Eddie
batsman
Guthrie Liam
bowler
Nicholls Callum Rhys
no information yet
Conway Harry
bowler
Franco Romano
no information yet
Team Form
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire were able to end the previous season on a positive note. The team went on to secure three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue the momentum in the next game. They have players such as David Willey, who took 20 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 24.50, and Saif Zaib, who scored 302 runs in 16 innings at an average of 30.20.
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan was also able to end their previous campaign on a positive note. But the team secured just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now target to regain form. They have players such as Mason Crane, who took 17 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 19.82, and Asa Tribe, who scored 312 runs in 14 innings at an average of 34.66.
Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan
T20
The County Ground, null
Northamptonshire
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Glamorgan
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Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Top Batters
Ravi Bopara was the key batsman for Northamptonshire last season. He went on to score 462 runs for the team in 16 innings at an average of 42.
Colin Ingram showcased his brilliance with the bat for Glamorgan last season. He scored 338 runs for the team in 14 innings at an average of 24.14, with 2 half-centuries.
Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers
Ben Sanderson was the star with the ball for Northamptonshire. He went on to take 26 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 17.61.
Ned Leonard was able to finish as the highest wicket-taker for Glamorgan last season. He took 20 wickets in 10 innings for the team at an average of 13.90.
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