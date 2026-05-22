Derbyshire vs Durham T20 Blast Match Prediction DER 47 % Chance of Winning DUR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The fourth match of the T20 Blast 2026 is awaited by the fans, as Derbyshire will be going against Durham. This match will be played on 22 May at 11:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Derby. Derbyshire finished in the Group stages last season, as the team aims to do well this time. On the other hand, Durham managed to reach the quarter-final stages, as they also aim to start the new season well.

Who will win? Derbyshire Durham Vote 0 votes

Facts: Durham and Derbyshire have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Aneurin Donald, from Derbyshire, scored 449 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.07.

James Neesham, from Durham, took 21 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 19.85.

Derbyshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Durham will be heading to the clash against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. With Durham having a better form in the previous season, the team will take this opportunity to continue the same this time. They have players such as Alex Lees, who scored 431 runs in 14 innings at an average of 33.15, and James Neesham, who took 21 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 19.85. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be keen to turn the tables and start the campaign with a win. For this, they will also be taking the home-ground advantage against Durham. They have players such as Aneurin Donald, who scored 449 runs in 14 innings at an average of 32.07, and Ben Aitchison, who took 13 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 27.15.

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Durham Chances of Winning: 53%

Derbyshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Derbyshire didn't have a good campaign in the previous edition. Looking at their flaws, the team will be heading to the new season with some improvements and various hopes to start the new campaign on a positive note. But the clash against Durham will be challenging, noting their recent record against them. They have batters such as Wayne Madsen, who scored 431 runs in 14 innings at an average of 39.18, and Caleb Jewell, who scored 359 runs in 14 innings at an average of 27.61. Zak Chappell took 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 30.16.

On the other hand, Durham made it to the quarter-final stages in the previous season. While they were not able to make it close to the ultimate clash, they will have the hope to start the tournament well this time. With their clash being against Derbyshire, the team wouldn't mind starting the tournament with an away win. They have batters such as Graham Clark, who scored 409 runs in 14 innings at an average of 29.21, and Will Rhodes, who scored 301 runs in 12 innings at an average of 75.25. Ben Raine took 17 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 16.

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Derbyshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Derbyshire and Durham will be played at the County Ground, which provides Derbyshire with the home-ground advantage. This ground has hosted 11 T20Is, out of which 6 were won by the team batting first and the remaining were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 136, but it falls to 116 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between Derbyshire and Durham could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 62% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 62% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Derbyshire and Durham Player List

Team Form

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire were not able to end the previous season on a positive note. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they aim to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Samit Patel, who took 12 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 33.75, and Ross Whiteley, who scored 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 33.75.

Durham Team Form

Durham has also not been able to end the last season well. The team secured just one win and lost three out of its last five games, as they now try to start the new season well. They have players such as Matthew Potts, who took 16 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 16, and Ollie Robinson, who scored 300 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.

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Derbyshire vs Durham Top Batters

Aneurin Donald finished as the top run scorer for Derbyshire in the previous season. He was able to score 449 runs for the team in 14 innings at an average of 32.07.

Alex Lees was the top run scorer for Durham in the previous season. He went on to score 431 runs for the team in 14 innings at an average of 33.15, with one century and two half-centuries.

Derbyshire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Ben Aitchison was one of the key bowlers for Derbyshire in the last edition. He went on to take 13 wickets for the team in 10 matches at an average of 27.15.

James Neesham was the star with the ball for Durham in the previous season. He went on to take a massive total of 21 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 19.85.