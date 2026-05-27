England Women vs India Women T20i Match Prediction ENG 48 % Chance of Winning IND 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India Women's tour of England is all set to begin, as two powerhouses prepare to go against each other. The first T20I of this series will be played on 28 May at 11:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Bristol. England Women are heading to this series after winning their previous one against New Zealand Women by 2-1. On the other hand, India Women are heading to this series after losing their previous one against South Africa Women by 4-1.

Who will win? England Women India Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Women have won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against England Women.

Richa Ghosh has scored 14 runs off 14 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell has dismissed her once.

Sophia Dunkley has scored 29 runs off 24 balls against Arundhati Reddy, while Arundhati is yet to take her wicket.

England Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women will be entering the first T20I against England Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against England Women in the recent games, which could help them to start off with a win. They have players such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 4293 runs in 154 innings at an average of 30.23, and Arundhati Reddy, who holds 46 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 27.39. On the other hand, England Women will be eager to start off the series with a win. Taking the home-ground advantage could be helpful to them to some extent. They have players such as Sophia Dunkley, who has scored 1301 runs in 63 innings at an average of 25.01, and Lauren Bell, who holds 53 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 18.15.

England Women Chances of Winning: 48%

India Women Chances of Winning: 52%

England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women will be a close contender in its upcoming series against India Women. The team is heading to this series after winning its previous one against New Zealand Women, as they will try to carry the same momentum against India. Moreover, in the series against India Women, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Heather Knight, who has scored 2393 runs in 120 innings at an average of 26.88, and Alice Capsey, who has scored 840 runs in 44 innings at an average of 21. With the ball, Sophie Ecclestone has been a key player, as she holds 143 wickets in 102 innings at an average of 15.93.

On the other hand, India Women will enter this series being the favourites to win. While their recent series against South Africa Women didn't go well, they will be looking at the series against England Women as an opportunity to regain their winning momentum. Along with that, their record over England Women has been strong in recent games. They have batters such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 2687 runs in 102 innings at an average of 27.98, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 3991 runs in 174 innings at an average of 29.78. Shree Charani has done well with the ball lately, as she holds 24 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 19.91.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I between England Women and India Women will be played at the County Ground in Bristol, giving England Women the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 14 T20Is, out of which 7 were won by the team batting first, and the remaining 7 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue is 167, but it falls to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the first T20I might choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The first T20I between England Women and India Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 16° - 27° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 16° - 27° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

England Women vs India Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women have regained their rhythm in the shortest format of the game. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they look to the games against India as another winning opportunity. They have players such as Issy Wong, who holds 14 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 30.78, and Danni Wyatt, who has scored 3335 runs in 154 innings at an average of 23.32.

India Women Team Form

India Women have not been able to give their best in the T20I format lately. The team has only been able to secure a win and lost all of its remaining four games in the last five matches, as they aim to regain momentum. They have players such as Jemimah Rodrigues, who has scored 2633 runs in 110 innings at an average of 29.92, and Renuka Singh, who holds 68 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 22.25.

England Women vs India Women T20i County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now!

England Women vs India Women Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley continues to be a key batter for England Women in this format. She has managed to score 1301 runs in 63 innings at an average of 25.01.

Shafali Verma has been a key batter for India Women in the shortest format lately. She has been able to score 309 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 30.90.

England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell has done well with the ball for England Women in its recent T20Is. She has been able to grab an impressive total of 53 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 18.15.

Arundhati Reddy has been a consistent wicket-taker for India Women's team. She has grabbed 12 wickets for them in her last 9 games at an economy of 8.38.