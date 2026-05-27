Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match Prediction SRH 54 % Chance of Winning RR 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League knockout games are about to get more intense, as Rajasthan Royals prepare to go against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. This match will be played on 27 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Mumbai Indians by 30 runs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in its previous match by 55 runs.

Who will win? Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 32 runs off 19 balls against Pat Cummins, while Cummins is yet to take his wicket.

Travis Head has scored 35 runs off 20 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him twice.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the Eliminator game against Rajasthan Royals with a higher chance of winning. The team stands undefeated against RR in recent games, which could help them to win. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 606 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.50, and Eshan Malinga, who holds 19 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 24.57. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will be eager to win and advance to the next stage. The team would rely on its winning momentum in the next game, which could help them to win. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 583 runs in 14 innings at an average of 41.64, and Jofra Archer, who holds 21 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 21.71.

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 46%

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 54%

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan Royals made one of the craziest qualifications in the history of TATA IPL. With 8 wins and 6 losses in 14 games, the team finished 4th in the league stages, making it to the playoffs. The Eliminator game against SRH brings a challenge, as they have not defeated them in a long time. They have batters such as Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 458 runs in 14 innings at an average of 38.16, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 397 runs in 14 innings at an average of 33.08. Brijesh Sharma has taken 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 28.84.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the next game against Rajasthan Royals as the strong contenders. The team finished 3rd in the league stages with 9 wins and 5 losses in 14 matches, as they aim to repeat 2016 heroics. Their record against RR has been strong, which could help them to advance further. They have batters such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 563 runs in 14 innings at an average of 43.30, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 569 runs in 14 innings at an average of 40.64. Sakib Hussain has taken 15 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 23.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. In that game, the first inning score turned out to be 213, and the chasing team only scored 162. Therefore, the toss winning team in the Eliminator game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 20% Humidity 28° - 43° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 20% Humidity 28° - 43° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Team Form

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have regained their winning momentum this season. As of now, the team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they aim to advance further in the tournament. They have players such as Yash Raj Punja, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.37, and Donovan Ferreira, who has scored 267 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33.37.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown better form than Rajasthan Royals lately. They have secured three wins and two losses in their last five games, as they aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Praful Hinge, who holds 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.81, and Travis Head, who has scored 393 runs in 14 innings at an average of 28.07.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has dominated with the bat for Rajasthan Royals this season. Over his last 10 games, he has been able to score 383 runs at an average of 38.30.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, their Pocket Dynamo, Ishan Kishan has done well with the bat. He has scored 447 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 44.70.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer has been a consistent performer for Rajasthan Royals with the ball. He holds 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.95.

Eshan Malinga has been the key bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament. He has taken 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.69.