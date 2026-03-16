India vs New Zealand Match Prediction
IND
76%
Chance of Winning
NEW
24%
Parimatch
T20i
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 859 runs, Abhishek Sharma was the leading run scorer for India in 2025.
- With 35 wickets, Jacob Duffy was the leading wicket taker for New Zealand in 2025.
India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
India struggled in the ODIs against New Zealand as they lost the series 2-1 but they bounced back in emphatic fashion in the opening game of this series as they batted first and scored 238 runs, Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh were the star performers as India took a 1-0 lead in this series.
New Zealand have struggled for consistency in the T20 format and their struggles continued in the opening game as their bowlers failed to show up and conceded 238 runs. New Zealand scored 190 runs but eventually fell short by 48 runs. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 76%
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 24%
India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026
Surya Kumar Yadav had a decent start to the series as he scored 32 off 22 balls. Regardless of his performance, he has been inconsistent in the last 12 months and we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Rachin Ravindra has been solid for New Zealand in T20 format as he has scored 309 runs with an average of 30.90 in 2025. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Raipur during the game with minimum chances of any stoppages during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
India and New Zealand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Conway Devon
wicket keeper
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Ravindra Rachin
all rounder
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Chapman Mark
batsman
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Singh Rinku
batsman
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Rana Harshit
bowler
Henry Matt
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Sodhi Ish
bowler
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Team Form
India Team Form
India have done well in T20Is as they have one defeat in the last nine matches, they won the opening game and have taken a 1-0 lead.
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand have struggled for consistency in the T20 format, they lost the opening game by 48 runs.
India vs New Zealand Head to Head
India vs New Zealand
T20i
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs New Zealand Top Batters
Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter
Abhishek Sharma was sensational in the opening game as he scored 84 off 35 balls, we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Robinson to be New Zealand’ top batter
Tim Robinson had a decent start in the last game as he scored 21 runs but failed to convert it into a big score. With 402 runs, he was the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Varun Chakravarthy to be India’ top bowler
Varun Chakravarthy was expensive in the last game but still ended up with best bowling figures. He has been the leading wicket taker for India in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Jacob Duffy was outstanding in the last game as he continued his impressive form with two wickets. With 35 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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