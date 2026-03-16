India vs New Zealand Match Prediction IND 76 % Chance of Winning NEW 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on New Zealand in the second game of the five match series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 23 at 07:00 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

India struggled in the ODIs against New Zealand as they lost the series 2-1 but they bounced back in emphatic fashion in the opening game of this series as they batted first and scored 238 runs, Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh were the star performers as India took a 1-0 lead in this series.

New Zealand have struggled for consistency in the T20 format and their struggles continued in the opening game as their bowlers failed to show up and conceded 238 runs. New Zealand scored 190 runs but eventually fell short by 48 runs. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 76%

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 24%

India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026

Surya Kumar Yadav had a decent start to the series as he scored 32 off 22 balls. Regardless of his performance, he has been inconsistent in the last 12 months and we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra has been solid for New Zealand in T20 format as he has scored 309 runs with an average of 30.90 in 2025. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

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India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Raipur during the game with minimum chances of any stoppages during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

India and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India have done well in T20Is as they have one defeat in the last nine matches, they won the opening game and have taken a 1-0 lead.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have struggled for consistency in the T20 format, they lost the opening game by 48 runs.

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India vs New Zealand Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

Abhishek Sharma was sensational in the opening game as he scored 84 off 35 balls, we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Robinson had a decent start in the last game as he scored 21 runs but failed to convert it into a big score. With 402 runs, he was the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakravarthy was expensive in the last game but still ended up with best bowling figures. He has been the leading wicket taker for India in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy was outstanding in the last game as he continued his impressive form with two wickets. With 35 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.